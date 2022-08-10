Read full article on original website
McKenzie County approves funding for new daycare facility in 2024; temporary buildings coming next spring
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - More daycare space will be coming to Watford City next year. Earlier this month, the McKenzie County Board of Commissioners voted to approve more than $18 million towards building a second Wolf Pup Daycare facility. The funding also includes the purchase of two modular buildings to allow expansion as early as next spring. Commissioners called it a necessary investment.
Glen Ullin rancher earns ND Leopold Conservation Award, $10,000
(KXNET) — Glen Ullin rancher Lance Gartner has been named the recipient of the North Dakota Leopold Conservation Award. He operates Spring Valley Cattle in Morton County. Gartner will receive the award, along with a $10,000 cash prize, at the North Dakota Association of Soil Conservation Districts November annual convention. The Leopold Conservation Award recognizes […]
Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Ward County
Ward County, ND (KEYZ) A Plentywood, Montana man was killed Sunday, August 7, 2022 after being struck by a car seven miles south of Minot in Ward County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports 36-year-old Ryne Darvis was walking in the middle of the left lane of U.S. Highway 83 around 10:10 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Yvonne Wollemann from Watford City.
Pedestrian killed in Highway 83 crash
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota state troopers say a 36-year-old man from Missoula, MT was hit and killed by a car late Sunday night. Troopers are investigating the crash on Highway 83, about 7 miles south of Minot, where a Watford City driver came up on a pedestrian in the middle of the left lane. It happened at about 10:10 p.m. Troopers say the driver could not avoid striking the man and no charges are being considered.
North Dakota’s Most Venomous Killer Is Out
Hiking, Backpacking, Mountain Biking To Boating, Hunting & Fishing... BEWARE!. BE ON ALERT as you venture out to enjoy the last few weeks of summer and plan for this upcoming hunting season in the Dakotas. There is an uptick in Prairie Rattle Snake Action!. Watch Your Step!. http://. Reports are...
Nelson brothers display clock collection at Dickinson museum
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Visiting a museum is a way to travel back in time and see what life was like for those who came before us. An exhibit in Dickinson is rewinding the clock on how to tell time. There are many exhibits at the Dickinson Museum Center, but...
The 10 Best Public High Schools Ranked In North Dakota For 2022
Well, are you starting to get those butterflies in your stomach yet? It's nearly back to school time for area kids. I've been out of school for much longer than I care to admit myself, but there's something about this time of year that takes me back. Maybe I was a strange kid, but my anxiety always seem to kick it up a notch when I started thinking about that first day of school. I can still hear that first bell of the school year in my mind.
Coy Hepper Memorial Invitational, Watford City, Aug. 12
The Coy Hepper Memorial Invitational is set for Friday, Aug. 12 at the McKenzie County Fairgrounds, Watford City. The event will feature the area's top stock, top riders, and a Calcutta. The Calcutta starts at 5 p.m. CT followed by the rodeo at 6 p.m .; adult admission is $15 and admission for kids is $5.
