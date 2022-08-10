Read full article on original website
Amazon’s television adaptation of the 1992 film A League of Their Own smashes it out of the park. Created by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson, this series is an excellent extension of the world of women’s baseball in the 1940s. The highs, the lows, the secrets and the comradery all tie the lives of these women together. The show is well-paced throughout its eight episodes, not a single filler episode to be seen as the Rockford Peaches battle to become top of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.
