Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
WJLA
Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year
WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
wypr.org
Maryland universities drop COVID-19 vaccine requirements, masks optional
The University of Maryland Baltimore dropped COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all of its faculty, staff and contractors who work on campus at the beginning of August. The move affects more than 10,000 individuals with ties to the college. Several universities across the state have already adopted similar rules as students...
WUSA
9+ things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend | Aug. 12-15
WASHINGTON — As the week comes to a close, here are a few things to check out to make your off days worthwhile! From roasting snacks over the fire during the full moon to pairing wine with painting and dessert... there is so much to do with so little time!
streetfoodblog.com
Reopened Freedom Home Museum Focal Level For Exploring Alexandria, Virginia’s Wealthy Black Historical past
On this web site people have been penned like livestock. “It was like a farmer’s barnyard in most respects, reserve it was so constructed that the skin world may by no means see the human cattle that have been herded there.”. Households obliterated. Kids–10, 12, 15-years outdated; 2-years-old, 3-months-old–torn...
WJLA
SEE IT| These 5 Virginia districts welcomed back students for first day of school
WASHINGTON (7News) — Wednesday is a big day! It's the first day of the 2022-23 school year for multiple school districts across the DMV. Students in the following districts will be back in the classrooms:. This year's back-to-school feeling will be a lot more normal Wednesday for the more...
Georgetown Cupcake in DC shut down due to expired business license
Georgetown Cupcake, a popular cupcake shop in Washington, D.C., has been shut down by the district’s health department due to an “imminent health hazard to the public.”
WSET
'Secrecy makes matters worse' | Second lawsuit filed against Youngkin for parent tip line
WASHINGTON (7News) — A second lawsuit was filed Monday against Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin for the release of records related to a tip line he created allowing parents to report “inherently divisive concepts” taught in classrooms, according to a press release. Attorneys from Ballard Spahr's Media and...
nbc16.com
Should teachers tell parents if their kids are LGBTQ? Virginia governor weighs in
ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — In several school districts in Virginia, teachers are strictly prohibited from informing parents of their kids’ sexual orientation and gender identity without the student’s permission. For instance, if a Fairfax County or Loudoun County student identifies as transgender at school, teachers aren’t allowed...
Maryland woman breaks powerlifting world record at Virginia competition
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman broke a Guinness World Record at a Virginia weightlifting competition when she lifted a total 1,620.4 pounds across three compound lifts: the squat, the bench press and the deadlift. Guinness World Records said Tamara Walcott was competing in the 2022 World Raw Powerlifting...
WSET
Should teachers be allowed to tell parents if their kids are LGBTQ+? Youngkin weighs in
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — In several school districts in Virginia, teachers are strictly prohibited from informing parents of their kids’ sexual orientation and gender identity without the student’s permission. For instance, if a Fairfax County or Loudoun County student identifies as transgender at school, teachers aren’t allowed...
Water rescues underway as flash floods slam D.C. area
Water levels rose quickly Wednesday afternoon in the nation's capital, giving way to disastrous effects on area travel. Travel across the Washington, D.C., area became chaotic Wednesday as flash flooding quickly rose water to disastrous levels, prompting numerous water rescues. Flash flood warnings were issued for the nation's capital, as...
'White power' flyers distributed around downtown Columbia over the weekend, Ball says
BALTIMORE -- "White power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia over the weekend, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.The Howard County Police Department is investigating the "hate bias" incident and is aware of similar flyers in other states, Ball's office said."Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our community will not be tolerated," Ball said. "In Howard County, we value very individual and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
Alexandria remembers Benjamin Thomas, 16-year-old Black boy lynched in 1899
On Monday night in Alexandria, dozens of people remembered the life of a Black teen killed by a mob of angry white people who lynched him at the turn of the century.
Washingtonian.com
The World’s Best Men’s Pickleball Player Is From Maryland
When I arrive at Mattie J.T. Stepanek Park in Rockville for a lesson with the world’s number-one men’s pickleball player, Ben Johns, it feels like the opportunity of a lifetime, like getting a tennis lesson from Novak Djokovic. I’m a former college tennis player, and I’d taken up pickleball a few months earlier. The 23-year-old Johns grew up primarily in Gaithersburg. Although he moved to Austin in January, he’s home for a visit with family.
andnowuknow.com
Giant Food Unveils New Store in Silver Spring, Maryland; Ira Kress Details
LANDOVER, MD - Streamers were flying and champagne was popping last Friday as Giant Food opened its newest store in Silver Spring, Maryland. The nearly 65,000-square-foot store brings 100 new jobs to the community and follows three re-openings within Maryland and Virginia. "Giant Food has been serving the Silver Spring...
aerotechnews.com
Gen. Michael Langley becomes Marine Corps first Black four-star
U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley was promoted to the rank of general on Aug. 6, 2022, in a ceremony at Marine Corps Barracks Washington, D.C. Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger promoted Langley, who became the first Black Marine to be promoted to general. “Forty-three years...
fox5dc.com
DC library public safety director resigns after deadly shooting at Anacostia branch
WASHINGTON - The director of public safety at D.C. Public Library has resigned following a deadly shooting. According to a D.C. Public Library spokesperson, Douglass Morency was working the day special police officer 25-year-old Maurice Manyan was killed at the Anacostia branch. Retired D.C. Police Lieutenant Jesse Porter shot her...
Videos of Flooding in Washington D.C. Are Crazy
Washington D.C. was hit with a storm that caused crazy flooding Wednesday night.
Fairfax County commonwealth's attorney wants assault weapons banned
FAIRFAX, Va. — One of the top leaders in the largest county in Virginia wants assault weapons banned. Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said it appears there are more crimes involving high-powered guns. A jury recently convicted a Springfield man of second-degree murder after he used an AR-15...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Star-studded voting rights celebration encourages 10 million more registered Black voters
The all-star program presented what organizers called a tremendous opportunity to educate the public regarding the significance of the Voting Rights Act and the dangerous threats from the Supreme Court. Held at the Thurgood Marshall Center Trust in Washington D.C.’s historic Shaw District, the event also highlighted the “anti-democracy forces”...
