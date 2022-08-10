ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WJLA

Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year

WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
VIRGINIA STATE
wypr.org

Maryland universities drop COVID-19 vaccine requirements, masks optional

The University of Maryland Baltimore dropped COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all of its faculty, staff and contractors who work on campus at the beginning of August. The move affects more than 10,000 individuals with ties to the college. Several universities across the state have already adopted similar rules as students...
BALTIMORE, MD
AccuWeather

Water rescues underway as flash floods slam D.C. area

Water levels rose quickly Wednesday afternoon in the nation's capital, giving way to disastrous effects on area travel. Travel across the Washington, D.C., area became chaotic Wednesday as flash flooding quickly rose water to disastrous levels, prompting numerous water rescues. Flash flood warnings were issued for the nation's capital, as...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

'White power' flyers distributed around downtown Columbia over the weekend, Ball says

BALTIMORE -- "White power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia over the weekend, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.The Howard County Police Department is investigating the "hate bias" incident and is aware of similar flyers in other states, Ball's office said."Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our community will not be tolerated," Ball said. "In Howard County, we value very individual and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
COLUMBIA, MD
Washingtonian.com

The World’s Best Men’s Pickleball Player Is From Maryland

When I arrive at Mattie J.T. Stepanek Park in Rockville for a lesson with the world’s number-one men’s pickleball player, Ben Johns, it feels like the opportunity of a lifetime, like getting a tennis lesson from Novak Djokovic. I’m a former college tennis player, and I’d taken up pickleball a few months earlier. The 23-year-old Johns grew up primarily in Gaithersburg. Although he moved to Austin in January, he’s home for a visit with family.
ROCKVILLE, MD
aerotechnews.com

Gen. Michael Langley becomes Marine Corps first Black four-star

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley was promoted to the rank of general on Aug. 6, 2022, in a ceremony at Marine Corps Barracks Washington, D.C. Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger promoted Langley, who became the first Black Marine to be promoted to general. “Forty-three years...
WASHINGTON, DC

