From 90 Days to 9 Months — Which '90 Day Fiancé' Couples Are Pregnant?

First comes love (for 90 days), then comes marriage, and for some '90 Day Fiancé couples, the baby carriage is next. In the past eight years since the show began, we've witnessed '90 Day Fiancé semi-successfully bring couples together after an alarmingly fast courtship. As with all marriages, some didn't last the test of time, but those that did went full family. Who from '90 Day Fiancé is pregnant? Let's head over to the oven and check on those buns.
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Did Matt Roloff Cheat On Amy Roloff? Details on ‘Little People, Big World’ Divorce

Viewers first met Little People, Big World stars Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff back in 2006 on their humble farm in Oregon as the series chronicled the lives of the six-member Roloff family. However, no one expected the pair to get divorced midway through their reality show. The 2015 split shocked fans, and almost instantaneously, rumors of infidelity abounded. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about whether Matt cheated on Amy during their marriage.
Lefty Graves

Neurotic serial cheater husband escorts his wife to an important meeting and humiliates her in front of her coworkers

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend was in a horrible marriage when she broke her ankle. She managed to stay home and off her ankle for about a week before returning to work. On the first day back to work, she had an important meeting to attend. This was a monthly meeting; her job was to take the meeting notes and minutes and then go back to her office, where she would type up the minutes and email them to the attendees.
Dame Deborah James’ coffin carried by husband and son during private funeral

The coffin of Dame Deborah James has arrived for an intimate funeral in west London.Dame Deborah’s husband Sebastien and son Hugo were among those who carried the wicker coffin, adorned with the rose that bears her name, into St Mary’s Church in Barnes on Wednesday afternoon.The podcast host and mother of two, who became known as Bowelbabe, her social media handle, died last month aged 40 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016.Her coffin arrived in a vintage Rolls-Royce hearse as more than a dozen members of family walked in procession behind.The family, all dressed in black, were greeted...
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Let 'Affair Child' of Husband Visit

Does a person have a responsibility to bond with the child their spouse had through an affair?. Marriage isn't an easy relationship to maintain and navigate throughout the years. It takes a lot of dedication, patience, and a willingness to grow together to make it work.
Tracey Folly

Woman dumps husband for becoming a workaholic after the wedding

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A woman got married but left her husband in short order after his hectic work schedule made her feel, in her own words, "like a widow." She filed for divorce because her husband became a so-called "workaholic" after the wedding.
Ninikitty

A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…

https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
Aabha Gopan

Wife horrified after husband says she is 'incapable of being a mom'

How should one react when their significant other doesn’t understand one’s emotions after miscarriage?. Losing a child can leave a person broken. People going through this situation might experience grief, shock, guilt and failure, emptiness, jealousy, and loss of control. Some of them have even reported having lost trust in their bodies.
