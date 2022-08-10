Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. He will face current U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in the November general election. "Now we know Ron Johnson says a lot of crazy things, but the reality is, what he does in Washington is no joke. He's downright dangerous," Barnes said. "We are talking about a person who's made millions for special interests, repealed the Affordable Care Act. He wants to slash Social Security, Medicare, won't vote to cap the cost of insulin. This is a person who secured more than $200 million in tax deductions for his wealthiest donors, but he won't lift a finger to keep good paying jobs right here in Wisconsin.'

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO