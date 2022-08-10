Read full article on original website
WISN
Turnout for Wisconsin's August primary election reaches historic levels
An unprecedented amount of voters turned out at Wisconsin polls for the August primary election with 26% of eligible voters casting their ballots. That's the highest turnout rate in Wisconsin since 1982. It's also a 3% rise from the 2018 midterms. That was the last time the state had a...
WISN
Race set between Gov. Tony Evers and Tim Michels
MILWAUKEE — The race to November ignited immediately. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers launched a multi-city, multi-day tour Wednesday alongside other prominent Democrats and his new running-mate, Rep. Sara Rodriguez who won her own primary Tuesday night for lieutenant governor. Evers will face Republican businessman Tim Michels. "Certainly his connection...
WISN
In their own words: Candidates make final push on Wisconsin primary election day
The Republican primary for Wisconsin governor is expected to be a tight race into the night. Rebecca Kleefisch voted Tuesday morning in Concord and will be in Oconomowoc on Tuesday night when results roll in. Once deemed the dominant frontrunner, the question going into the night is the impact of...
WISN
GOP Governor candidates cast their own ballots on Primary Day
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Republican race for Wisconsin governor is tight going into Election Day, with businessman Tim Michels and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch vying for the nomination. Both started their Tuesday casting their ballots at their polling places, which is where 12 News caught up with both...
WISN
Republican candidates for governor make final push for votes
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Michels are on their final night of campaigning for the primaries. The two candidates are the frontrunners for the Republican party in the race for Wisconsin governor. Kleefisch and Michels met with supporters and volunteers, thanking them for their help on the...
WISN
Aug. 9, 2022, Wisconsin primary election results
Wis. — Wisconsin voters went to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's partisan primary election. The most high-profile race is the Republican primary for governor of Wisconsin. The winner will face Gov. Tony Evers in November. The office of lieutenant governor is also on the ballot.
WISN
Mandela Barnes wins Wisconsin Democratic primary for US Senate
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. He will face current U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in the November general election. "Now we know Ron Johnson says a lot of crazy things, but the reality is, what he does in Washington is no joke. He's downright dangerous," Barnes said. "We are talking about a person who's made millions for special interests, repealed the Affordable Care Act. He wants to slash Social Security, Medicare, won't vote to cap the cost of insulin. This is a person who secured more than $200 million in tax deductions for his wealthiest donors, but he won't lift a finger to keep good paying jobs right here in Wisconsin.'
WISN
WISN
WISN
WISN
WISN
