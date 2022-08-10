ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WISN

Race set between Gov. Tony Evers and Tim Michels

MILWAUKEE — The race to November ignited immediately. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers launched a multi-city, multi-day tour Wednesday alongside other prominent Democrats and his new running-mate, Rep. Sara Rodriguez who won her own primary Tuesday night for lieutenant governor. Evers will face Republican businessman Tim Michels. "Certainly his connection...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

GOP Governor candidates cast their own ballots on Primary Day

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Republican race for Wisconsin governor is tight going into Election Day, with businessman Tim Michels and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch vying for the nomination. Both started their Tuesday casting their ballots at their polling places, which is where 12 News caught up with both...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Republican candidates for governor make final push for votes

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Michels are on their final night of campaigning for the primaries. The two candidates are the frontrunners for the Republican party in the race for Wisconsin governor. Kleefisch and Michels met with supporters and volunteers, thanking them for their help on the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Aug. 9, 2022, Wisconsin primary election results

Wis. — Wisconsin voters went to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's partisan primary election. The most high-profile race is the Republican primary for governor of Wisconsin. The winner will face Gov. Tony Evers in November. The office of lieutenant governor is also on the ballot.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Mandela Barnes wins Wisconsin Democratic primary for US Senate

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. He will face current U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in the November general election. "Now we know Ron Johnson says a lot of crazy things, but the reality is, what he does in Washington is no joke. He's downright dangerous," Barnes said. "We are talking about a person who's made millions for special interests, repealed the Affordable Care Act. He wants to slash Social Security, Medicare, won't vote to cap the cost of insulin. This is a person who secured more than $200 million in tax deductions for his wealthiest donors, but he won't lift a finger to keep good paying jobs right here in Wisconsin.'
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Wisconsin's young farmers compete in livestock competition at State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Cattle, kids and competition. It all took place in West Allis Wednesday night at the Wisconsin State Fair for the 2022 Governor's Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction. Some of Wisconsin's youngest farmers showcased their livestock on the state's largest stage. "It's really great morale," said 15-year-old...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

2-month-old boy abducted in Wisconsin found in Indiana

KENOSHA, Wis. — A 2-month-old Kenosha boy is home safe with his mom Wednesday after being abducted by his father, Kenosha police said. Police say the 24-year-old man beat the mother Tuesday and took the baby. The father doesn't live in the area and had no prior arrangement to...
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Harmony Montgomery believed to have been killed, New Hampshire AG says

The search for missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery is now a homicide investigation, law enforcement officials said Thursday. Attorney General John Formella said investigators now believe that Harmony was killed in early December 2019. He said the investigation is now a homicide investigation. "We understand that this is truly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WISN

Woman impaled by beach umbrella in South Carolina dies, coroner says

GARDEN CITY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman died after she was impaled by a beach umbrella near Myrtle Beach, according to the coroner. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the beach umbrella was carried by wind just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Garden City beach. Garden City is more 10 miles south of Myrtle Beach.
GARDEN CITY, SC

