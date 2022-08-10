ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4indy.com

These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Here’s how experts say you should use Indiana’s $200 tax refund

INDIANAPOLIS – With a $200 tax refund on the way for many Hoosiers, financial advisors say they recommend using the money for living expenses. Hoosiers could start to receive the refund as soon as next week, according to the state auditor’s office. The refund, which is being paid for with $1 billion from the state’s $6.1 billion surplus, is meant to provide financial relief from inflation.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
cbs4indy.com

Indiana tax refund checks could hit mailboxes as early as next week

INDIANAPOLIS – The check is (almost) in the mail. Hoosiers still waiting on mailed checks for their $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refund could receive them as early as next week if all goes as planned. A paper shortage had delayed the checks by several weeks. The checks will now include...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana steakhouse makes it on list of 100 best date spots in US

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants...
FORT WAYNE, IN
cbs4indy.com

New Indiana law allocates $75 million toward social services

With a near-total ban on abortion set to take effect next month, Indiana lawmakers have also approved roughly $75 million to fund social services for families. But legislators on both sides of the aisle say more needs to be done to support parents and children.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Wholesalers#Business Industry#Linus Business#Hoosiers
cbs4indy.com

Drought conditions improve a lot in the last week

INDIANAPOLIS – Good news! Over the last week, we have picked up enough rain for our drought monitor to show improvement across Indiana! With the several rounds of showers and storms, we have added to our rainfall totals, improving our drought conditions. Since June 1, we have picked up 6.02″ of rainfall. We are still running almost 4.37″ below where we should have since June 1, however.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Whitestown police stop car linked to Wisconsin kidnapping

WHITESTOWN, Ind. – A car found in Boone County early this morning helped police solve an out-of-state kidnapping case. Police received an alert about a black Ford Mustang with a Utah license plate. The driver of the vehicle was considered “armed and dangerous,” according to the alert.

Comments / 0

Community Policy