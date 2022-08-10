INDIANAPOLIS – Good news! Over the last week, we have picked up enough rain for our drought monitor to show improvement across Indiana! With the several rounds of showers and storms, we have added to our rainfall totals, improving our drought conditions. Since June 1, we have picked up 6.02″ of rainfall. We are still running almost 4.37″ below where we should have since June 1, however.

