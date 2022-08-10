ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

215-unit high-end loft development coming to North Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local developer hopes his plans for the old Meadowbrook McRae’s site will spark a renaissance in North Fondren, much like the one that occurred in the Fondren Business Improvement District years ago. Gabriel Prado is building the Prado Lofts, a 215-unit, $60 million development...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson Animal Shelter renovations estimated to cost $800,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is looking at an $800,000 repair job to get their animal shelter up to standards and running. But a non-profit organization said they aren’t in the business to pay for a city’s facility at this time. “The city and us,...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Thursday, August 11

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. It’s horrible. It’s ridiculous and it’s not Godly, but you always...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
WLBT

Lumumba denies ‘civil conspiracy’ allegations; claims council is trying to bankrupt Richard’s Disposal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba recently denied claims that he engaged in “civil conspiracy” with Richard’s Disposal. Last week, the city council filed a cross-claim in the latest trash lawsuit, saying the mayor committed “civil conspiracy” to “accomplish a lawful purpose unlawfully,” damaging the Jackson City Council.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Robots work alongside employees at Amazon facility in Canton

CANTON, Miss. — The first Amazon robotics facility in Mississippi is up and running in Canton. Operations at the fulfillment center began July 24 after months of delays. When fully staffed, the 3 million-square-foot facility in Madison County will have about 1,500 employees working alongside more than 4,000 robots.
CANTON, MS
WLBT

Jackson announces water distribution site for Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents on Tuesday afternoon. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. Please see below for details:. WHAT: Water distribution site. WHEN: 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 9. WHERE: Fire Station #1 (Headquarters)
WJTV 12

Rankin County supervisors contest Entergy rate plan

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Rankin County Board of Supervisors filed a Notice of Appeal with the Mississippi Supreme Court to challenge a decision by the Mississippi Public Service Commission to grant Entergy a revised rate plan. The supervisors said they are concerned about the potential rate increase could affect citizens in […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Councilman Stokes addresses sewage flooding in Ward 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wednesday, Councilman Stokes of Ward 3 addressed the immense amount of raw sewage flooding that is affecting many residents on Morton Avenue since June. Stokes called out the city of Jackson’s disservice to the situation and the EPA’s lack of attention to an issue that...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Speedmart Monkey Pox rumors probably started by ex-employee

Rumors have been spreading around town that employees at Speedmart had Monkey Pox. Sam Mose at Speedmart says those rumors are not true and they were most likely started by an employee that was terminated. In a video interview with the Vicksburg Daily News, Mose explains what he thinks happened.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

A sneak peek inside the new Amazon fufillment center in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Amazon is inching closer to a grand opening, bringing jobs and state-of-the-art technology. Thursday, the new fulfillment center gave WLBT a look inside the facility, alongside Governor Tate Reeves and Amazon leadership. “Amazon is proud to be a part of the Madison County community and call...
CANTON, MS
WLBT

The night a gas line rupture wreaked havoc in a small Mississippi town

SATARTIA, Miss. (WLBT) - Imagine driving home from work or sitting and relaxing in your backyard with family or simply taking an evening stroll and, suddenly, you feel lightheaded, dizzy, and eventually collapse... sounds like a movie?. Residents of the small town of Satartia in Yazoo County say this is...
SATARTIA, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Wednesday, August 10

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The General Missionary Baptist State Convention of Mississippi wants lawmakers to...
RIDGELAND, MS
WLBT

Educators, restaurant owners ‘tapped out’ on Jackson’s water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two very different groups held two separate press conferences Monday with the very same request for state and local leaders: action. “We hope that the city leaders and state leaders can come together, put aside their partisan differences, and find a solution,” David Conn, owner of 4Top Hospitality Group, said. “Great leadership is action, not words. We want action.”
JACKSON, MS

