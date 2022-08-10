ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Comments / 0

Related
knopnews2.com

Pig Skin Preview

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For the past two seasons the Hershey Panthers have not put a game in the win column, but with some big changes hitting the program this season they are hoping that the narrative surrounding the program will change as well. Alex Lowther will take over...
HERSHEY, NE
knopnews2.com

Tornado of 1927 flattens farms and homes

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska sits in the heart of Tornado Valley. Typically, when tornadoes pass through the plains, they do not cause as much damage. The tornado of 1927 damaged at least seven farms south of North Platte. “Back then, farms were closer together, which increased the chances...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

MPCC Ogallala Campus launches aviation class

OGALLALA, Neb. (KNOP) - Mid-Plains Community College is taking their instruction to new heights. The Ogallala campus is launching their private pilot certification prep class for the fall semester. “We know there is a lot of ranchers and people up in the Sandhills who use airplanes for example to check...
OGALLALA, NE
knopnews2.com

Arnold votes to send abortion ban to November ballot

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Monday the Village Board of Arnold voted on an ordinance that would make performing an abortion or aiding and abetting an abortion illegal within the city limits of Custer County’s largest village. The ordinance was the result of a citizen initiative petition filed by three Arnold residents. To declare the petition successful, Lori Stutzman, Patty Goodenow, and Jessica Fletcher had to obtain 60 signatures (15% of the 398 registered voters within the Village of Arnold). The three women, with the help of several volunteers, gathered 90 signatures. Of the 90 signatures, 81 were found to be qualified signatures of registered voters in the Village of Arnold.
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Paxton, NE
North Platte, NE
Sports
City
North Platte, NE
knopnews2.com

Small fire at Bryan Ave. day care

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Fire Department responded to a fire at an in-home day care at 908 N. Bryan Ave., Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters extinguished the small electrical fire quickly after arriving, and minimal damage is reported. Everyone inside the building made it out safely and no...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

CRA to sign “sale agreement” with Sustainable Beef, LLC

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte’s largest economic development project in decades will be up for discussion during the Community Redevelopment Authority’s meeting Thursday. The CRA is expected to review and consider executing the “sale agreement” between the City, the CRA and Sustainable Beef, LLC at the...
NORTH PLATTE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy