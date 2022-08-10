PRIMARY RESULTS: Robins, Parisian advance in Ward 3

According to the unofficial results by the Minnesota Secretary of State, David Robins and Mia Z Parisian received the highest votes in the August primary and will advance to the general election for Robbinsdale City Council, Ward 3.

Parisian received 222 votes or 37.4% of the vote, and Robins received 108 votes or 18.2% of the vote.

Parisian is a former educator and chair of the Robbinsdale Planning Commission. Robins is also a former educator and member of the Robbinsdale Charter Commission.

The four remaining candidates accounted for 44% of the vote: Jonathan Healy took 92 votes; David Ulbrich took 89 votes; Jenn Strater took 75 votes and Christopher B. Wreh took 7 votes.

Ward 3 includes residents living in the southwestern portion of the city.

The current Ward 3 councilmember, George Selman, has served four terms on the council and did not file to run in the 2022 election.

Members of the Robbinsdale City Council serve four year terms.