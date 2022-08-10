ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbinsdale, MN

PRIMARY RESULTS: Wagner, Backen advance in Ward 4

By Alaina Rooker
 1 day ago

According to the unofficial results by the Minnesota Secretary of State, Aaron Wagner and incumbent Pat Backen received the highest votes in the August primary and will advance to the general election for Robbinsdale City Council, Ward 4.

Wagner received 245 votes or 42.4% of the vote, and Backen received 208 votes or 36% of the vote.

Wagner has lived in the fourth ward for five years and is an IT professional working for the State of Minnesota. Backen is a software engineer, 24-year resident of the city and is serving his third term on the City Council.

The two remaining candidates accounted for 21.6% of the vote: Rebecca Johnson took 112 votes and Kyle Kirchner took 13 votes.

Ward 4 includes residents living in the southernmost portion of the city.

Members of the Robbinsdale City Council serve four-year terms.

