Markets: Bitcoin little changed, Ether dips below $2,000, Memecoins surge
Bitcoin flirted with US$25,000 over the weekend while Ethereum broke through the US$2,000 barrier before both lost steam in early trading in Asia on Monday. Leading “memecoin” tokens Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu token (SHIB) jumped, with DOGE re-entering the crypto top 10 by market cap. Fast facts.
Crypto’s Institutional Boost
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – August 12, 2022 – presented by Angie Lau. Institutional interest in crypto on the rise, with BlackRock’s Bitcoin fund just one example. What signal is that institutional interest giving to investors?. Australia proving attractive to the crypto sector. We’ll have more...
Bitcoin miner Hut 8 shares gain on revenue, outlook – despite Q2 profit slump
Bitcoin prices may have slumped for much of this year, but Hut 8 Mining Corp. saw its shares jump Thursday after it reported larger Bitcoin holdings just as the leading cryptocurrency seemed to be starting to track higher. The shares closed up 9.23% at US$2.96 on Thursday on Nasdaq, while...
Markets: Bitcoin dips, Ether little changed; Huobi Token surges amid stake sale speculation
Bitcoin fell while Ethereum traded little changed on Friday afternoon in Asia. Huobi Token, the native coin of China crypto exchange Huobi, jumped 18.9% in the last 24 hours after Bloomberg reported its founder was seeking to sell a majority stake in the business. Fast facts. Bitcoin was trading at...
Caste in California: Tech giants confront ancient Indian hierarchy
OAKLAND, Calif, Aug 15 (Reuters) - America's tech giants are taking a modern-day crash course in India's ancient caste system, with Apple (AAPL.O) emerging as an early leader in policies to rid Silicon Valley of a rigid hierarchy that's segregated Indians for generations.
BlackRock backflips on Bitcoin as latest institution to see promise in crypto
BlackRock Inc.’s announcement on Thursday that the world’s biggest asset manager will set up a spot Bitcoin trust for institutional clients in the U.S. is another sign that traditional investment houses are coming to terms with cryptocurrency as an emerging asset class, even if some are still holding their noses.
