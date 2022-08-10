ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets: Bitcoin little changed, Ether dips below $2,000, Memecoins surge

Bitcoin flirted with US$25,000 over the weekend while Ethereum broke through the US$2,000 barrier before both lost steam in early trading in Asia on Monday. Leading “memecoin” tokens Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu token (SHIB) jumped, with DOGE re-entering the crypto top 10 by market cap. Fast facts.
Crypto’s Institutional Boost

Welcome to The Daily Forkast – August 12, 2022 – presented by Angie Lau. Institutional interest in crypto on the rise, with BlackRock’s Bitcoin fund just one example. What signal is that institutional interest giving to investors?. Australia proving attractive to the crypto sector. We’ll have more...
BlackRock backflips on Bitcoin as latest institution to see promise in crypto

BlackRock Inc.’s announcement on Thursday that the world’s biggest asset manager will set up a spot Bitcoin trust for institutional clients in the U.S. is another sign that traditional investment houses are coming to terms with cryptocurrency as an emerging asset class, even if some are still holding their noses.
