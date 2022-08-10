SoCal’s Newest Vietnamese Restaurant Serves Up Honest Taste of Vietnam — Tay Ho Restaurant Chino Hills Saturday, August 13th

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
tippnews.com
Mom’s Touch Brings its Exceptional Fried Chicken Restaurants to Southern California
LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mom’s Touch, a renowned brand with more than 1,300 restaurants across Korea, is pleased to bring its unique and inspired take on fried chicken to the United States. There are convenient locations open in Long Beach and Gardena, with a third coming soon to the City of Industry. A globally-focused operation with concrete plans for continued growth, Mom’s Touch is also known for its ample franchise opportunities and extensive franchisee support. In Korean, Mom’s Touch means “the thoughtful hand of a mother.” This speaks to the company’s steadfast commitment to preparing and serving meals of the highest possible quality, as well as their refusal to take any shortcuts.
irvineweekly.com
Lakeshore Irvine Welcomes Bosscat Kitchen, TEN Sushi
The “Whiskey Room” is open at Lakeshore in Irvine. On Wednesday, Aug. 9, the well-known Orange County restaurant pair – Bosscat Kitchen & Libations and TEN Sushi + Cocktail Bar – will celebrate a dual grand opening for new locations at Business Park, Lakeshore in Irvine.
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your date
Los Angeles has one of the most romantic, unique, and the most appealing environments in the entire world. As a matter of fact, it's a city that attracts all kinds of people from all over the world. This means that if you're planning on spending time with your significant other this summer, what better way than to take her out for an amazing date night at one of these most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles?
Pizza Marketplace
Fat Lip Pizza opens in Corona, California
Fat Lip Pizza has opened in Corona, California. Originally operating out of a food truck, the brick-and-mortar location features a 20-tap self-pour draft system by iPourIt. The self-pour tap offers a rotating selection of draft beverages, most from local brewery and wineries. RFID-enabled wristbands are used to activate the system and track the ounces poured, according to a press release.
NBC Bay Area
Cal Poly Pomona's Pumpkin Fest Launches a New Preview Party
PUMPKIN FESTIVALS? They're beyond adorable, they're totally wholesome and sweet, and calling a fun family portrait, the sort of picture that is snapped against a bevy of gourds, an image that's too cute for words? You wouldn't be wrong in that assessment. For these seasonal spectaculars, the sort of fresh-of-air, wide-of-field festivals that pop up in late September, are very much about treating youngsters, and their grown-ups, to a gleeful time out among the orange orbs and colorful squashes. So finding a special to-do that's very much about a famous pumpkin festival, but created for the 21-and-over set? It's a rather unusual treat, one that has fall vibes and all sorts of sips made for the adult set.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Huntington Beach 2022
This cool beachside gem located southeast of Los Angeles is known for its awesome surf beaches (its nickname is Surf City!), long pier, mild climate, a stellar food scene, unique and trendy shopping options, the International Surfing Museum and laid-back but still buzzy vibe. Nature lovers will love the Bolsa...
townandtourist.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Los Angeles (Easy To Access For All Ages)
Los Angeles is one of the largest cities in the United States. It’s a place of diversity, life, and art created by many. This city is near several fantastic waterfalls too. This may not be the first thing you think of when you think of the city, but if you venture into nature you will be surprised at the beautiful waterfalls you can come across.
iecn.com
Docuseries The Women on the Mother Road features San Bernardino’s iconic Mitla Cafe
A three-part docuseries coined The Women on the Mother Road is airing on American public television and features San Bernardino’s iconic Mitla Cafe, which is located along the historic Route 66. The Mother Road, known as Route 66, was paved in 1926 to connect struggling economic cities with larger...
The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect
Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
newportbeachindy.com
Newport Beach Resident and Founder of Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants Dies at 99
Salvador Avila – the founder of Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants and a longtime resident of Newport Beach – passed away on July 28 from natural causes at age 99. Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants have been a culinary mainstay in southern California for over 50 years. The restaurants were founded in 1966 by Salvador Avila and his wife, Margarita, who immigrated from Mexico with their children in the late 1950s.
Photos: Peek inside Bette Davis’ majestic former Laguna Beach estate
Bette Davis' former Laguna Beach home This Normandy-style estate built into one of Laguna Beach’s famous cliffs in 1929 once belonged to silver screen icon Bette Davis and recently sold for $15.25 million. (Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best Costa Mesa Restaurants In 2022
Costa Mesa, California is home to many great attractions, including shopping mecca, South Coast Plaza, The Los Angeles Chargers training center and the Orange County Fair. As one of the foremost cultural and business centers in the state, there is no shortage of things to do, including shopping, swim and surf, and much more.
Orange County Business Journal
Knott’s Berry Farm Plots Park, Hotel Upgrades
Knott’s Berry Farm is the latest local entertainment company going through its own set of on-site renovations, following a series of updates, construction and openings across Orange County’s theme parks. Owned by Cedar Fair LP (NYSE: FUN) in Ohio, Knott’s announced on Twitter last month that a part...
Wendy’s Takes on Battle of the Breakfast With Sweet French Treat in California
Wendy's wants to give you a sweet reason to wake up early. (Los Angeles, California) - Wendy's is adding a new item to its breakfast menu to all restaurants in California to appeal to those who prefer their breakfast sweet: French Toast Sticks.
citysuntimes.com
Vacation year-round in southern California: Newport Beach offers something for everyone
While most of the country experiences less than perfect year-round weather, Newport Beach visitors can enjoy nearly their entire vacation outdoors regardless of the time of year. With its sunshine and coastal breezes, this is one of the best nearby destinations. The drive is just under six hours from Scottsdale...
Things to do this week: Aug. 12–18
The only thing hotter than the temperatures in SoCal are the events on this week’s calendar that range from cultural festivities to movies at the beach and a Pride celebration. summer geek guide for nerdtastic events. Aug. 12. Long Beach Jazz Festival. Rainbow Lagoon Park | 400 E. Shoreline...
californiathroughmylens.com
Rubel Castle: Glendora’s Folk Architecture Wonder
Rubel Castle was the dream of one man who began building this eclectic structure in the early 1960s and eventually finished it in 1986. The structure is a legit castle, with a drawbridge, four story exterior wall, and even a dragon that guards the entrance. It reminded me of some of the other fascinating projects seen around California, like Nitt Witt Ridge and even Salvation Mountain. I love this kind of stuff, so I went for a tour and ended up spending a good half day just exploring all that the castle had to offer. If you are interested in seeing something unique like this in Southern California, then be sure to book a tour; it is the only way to visit. Here is all the information on Rubel Castle.
theregistrysocal.com
Monterey Park Restaurant Properties Sells 1.75-Acre Development Site in Monterey Park for $10MM
Los Angeles, CA – August 9, 2022 – NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Executive Vice Presidents John S. Archibald and Guillermo Olaiz with NAI Capital Commercial’s Investment Group completed the sale of a 1.75-acre mixed-use development site in Monterey Park, California. The total sale price was $10,050,000, or $132 per square foot. John and Guillermo represented the seller, Monterey Park Restaurant Properties, LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was ACEM, LLC.
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California
This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
mouseinfo.com
#D23Expo: Limited $2,300+ packages include 2 single-day passes, Oogie Boogie Bash access, hotel accommodations, and more
If you missed your chance to get tickets for the D23 Expo 2022, you might have a chance but it’s going to cost you a solid D- $2300+ dollars! A limited number of D23 Expo Packages area available for cardholders of the Disney VISA credit card. There are two...
