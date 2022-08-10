Read full article on original website
Related
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – August 11, 2022￼
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday. 1. Two wildfires are burning near Pocatello. The Ross Fork Fire burning near the Fort Hall Reservation jumped yesterday from 100 acres to at least 2,500. The Michaud Creek Fire has burned about 326 acres.
kidnewsradio.com
Michaud Creek Fire burns on west side of Pocatello
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Michaud Creek Fire is burning on the west side of Pocatello. It is estimated at about 200 acres. The fire was first reported around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday. This fire appears to have slowed down since it was first reported early this morning though the...
kidnewsradio.com
Ross Fork mapped at 2,500 acres
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE 8/10/22: The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes report the Ross Fork fire has burned roughly 2,500 acres. Officials say the fire is controlled, and multiple agencies assisted. No structures were lost, and no injuries were reported. Residents were evacuated and currently are being housed at the...
SCORCHED EARTH: Two wildfires burning near Pocatello, structure fire guts American Falls garage
Firefighters in Southeast Idaho have been busy the past two days battling two wildfires near Pocatello and extinguishing a structure fire in American Falls. Work to combat a wildfire in Fort Hall started Tuesday evening and continued Wednesday as firefighters were also sent to battle a blaze in the hills west of Pocatello. A garage in American Falls was a total loss by the time firefighters were able to extinguish that blaze Tuesday afternoon. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wildfire spreading in hills west of Pocatello
POCATELLO — A wildfire has scorched dozens of acres in the hills west of Pocatello. The blaze was reported around 5 a.m. Wednesday and is spreading quickly in the steep terrain east of Michaud Creek Road, authorities said. An early estimate is that the fire had burned about 200 acres as of 9:45 a.m. The public should stay away from the fire scene until further notice. ...
kidnewsradio.com
Rabid bat found in Bingham County
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has confirmed a bat has tested positive for rabies in Bingham County. This is the fifth bat to test positive in in southeast Idaho (4 in Bannock and 1 in Bingham) and the 8th in the State of Idaho.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Fort Hall Fire Department restarts evacuations, requests aid from state
The Fort Hall Fire Department has restarted evacuations as the Ross Fork Fire has increased in size and changed directions. The Fort Hall Emergency Operations Center has begun the process of requesting assistance from state agencies, according to an update provided to EastIdahoNews.com by Shoshone-Bannock Tribes spokeswoman Randy’L Teton.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as “Laneah’s Walk,” a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pocatello police: Four men arrested for conspiring together to cash fake checks in different states
Four Texas men were recently arrested and charged with felonies for conspiring together to travel to different states to cash fake checks and split the money between them, according to Chubbuck police and court records. Quinton Jamal Hawkins, 28, Johntay Taylor, 25, Anthony Mares, 30 and Kemon Witt, 30, all of Forth Worth, Texas, have each been charged with felony passing of fictitious bills and felony conspiracy to make and pass forged checks following an incident in the Pocatello area last week. ...
kidnewsradio.com
There’s bad smoke and then there’s good smoke
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – If you were driving by Community Park in Idaho Falls Thursday, you may have noticed smoke coming from a home near the park with fire engines in front. Thursday was the final day of training for many of the Idaho Falls Fire Departments new...
eastidahonews.com
Firefighters battle haystack fire near Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department spent quite a number of hours working to extinguish a haystack fire Monday afternoon. The fire was called into dispatchers at around 2:20 p.m., near the intersection of North 105th West and West 113th North just outside Idaho Falls. The fire was located not far from the Sage Raceway.
kidnewsradio.com
Water line repair on E 17th Street Thursday
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls Water Division will be repairing a water line in the 1500 block of E 17th Street, between St. Clair Rd and S Woodruff Ave, beginning at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. During construction, eastbound traffic on E 17th Street...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho Falls teens travel to Ukraine to gift homes for families affected by war
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Local teens raised enough money to gift three Ukrainian families new modular homes. In efforts with the non-profit organization, To Ukraine with Love, Chase Miller, Logan Haacke, Jaden Murphy and Landon Murphy spent a week in Ukraine preparing the homes and giving keys to families.
Chubbuck Road overpass closed starting Wednesday as transformation to underpass begins
CHUBBUCK — On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Chubbuck Road overpass will be closed over I-15 to facilitate demolition of the overpass. As part of the "Leading Idaho" program's I-86/I-15 System Interchange rebuild, the Chubbuck Road crossing will be converted from an overpass to an underpass. Due to the amount of traffic on I-15, construction of the new underpass will occur in stages while the rest of the project progresses. As such, the new underpass is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024. This project is partially funded with Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation (TECM) funds as part of Gov. Little’s Leading Idaho initiative. The program allows ITD to accelerate project timelines to address rapid growth and build critical infrastructure today that would otherwise take many years to fund and build.
Bannock County sheriff’s deputies target aggressive drivers during 100 Deadliest Days
Officers from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office joined with over 50 other law enforcement agencies across Idaho during the last two weeks of July to help keep our roads safe – our primary focus was to stop and educate aggressive drivers. This effort came during the middle of the busy summer travel season, also known as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer. This is the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when there is typically an increase in speed-related fatal crashes. When the effort...
Post Register
Idaho Falls man reportedly admitted to stealing $15,000 car
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with grand theft after he reportedly admitted to stealing a 2016 Ford Transit from a parking lot. According to the probable cause affidavit, Aaron Stanton, 25, was recorded by a security camera entering a business near the intersection of Lincoln Road and Woodruff Avenue on Jan. 12, grabbing the car’s keys, then going to the parking lot and entering the car.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wildfire Breaks Out Near Pocatello Airport
Around 5:15 Wednesday morning, a wildfire broke out south of the Pocatello Regional Airport and Interstate 86 in the Michaud Creek area. Fire crews are on the scene battling the fire.
kidnewsradio.com
See and smell smoke?
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch Center is receiving a lot of calls from citizens concerned about the smoke. The Idaho Falls Fire Department has investigated the smoke-related calls, but there are currently no fires burning in its jurisdiction. There are fires burning in the...
Concerned residents form commitee to support recall effort against three Pocatello City Council members
POCATELLO — A group of concerned citizens have formed a committee to support an ongoing recall effort against three members of the Pocatello City Council. About a dozen local residents met Monday at 820 E. Young St. in Pocatello to discuss what actions can be taken to assist in an effort to recall Pocatello City Council members Claudia Ortega, Christine Stevens and Roger Bray. The recall effort was launched on...
kidnewsradio.com
Dozens of cats and kittens found homes during half-off adoptions
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Dozens of cats and kittens found their forever homes during half-off adoptions from July 8 through July 23, thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter. Recently, the group chose to cover 50 percent of the adoption cost from the shelter. Residents were able to...
Comments / 0