WTVW
Leaders calling for action amid violent summer
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- It’s been a long, hot, humid, and violent summer across the United States and, after a pair of murders on Tuesday, Evansville is sadly no exception. Officials say Tel’Majae McGee and Ronald Eastwood Jr. were shot and killed in separate incidents almost a day apart- McGee along Jefferson Avenue early Tuesday morning and Eastwood Junior along Mulberry Street late Tuesday evening.
wevv.com
Police looking for two possible suspects in Evansville murder investigation
Police in Evansville, Indiana, say two suspects were possibly involved in the Tuesday night murder of a 35-year-old man. The Evansville Police Department's officers were called to a shooting at a home in the area of East Mulberry Street and South Kentucky Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday night. Arriving...
WTVW
Rise in homicides and violent crimes cause concerns
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – After three deaths in the past week, the growing number of homicides in Evansville has many residents concerned. Evansville has 12 homicides on the year with 60 homicides since 2019 and 18 of those 60 homicides have went unsolved. The Evansville Police Department says while they are trying to solve these homicides they are also trying to figure out why so much crime has been taking place.
wevv.com
Over 120 firearms related to crimes seized in Owensboro so far in 2022
More than 100 firearms related to criminal investigations have been seized in Owensboro, Kentucky, so far this year, according to police. The Owensboro Police Department says it has seized more than 120 guns related to criminal investigations so far in 2022, resulting in numerous charges. According to OPD, more than...
Man found guilty in Oregon Street murder
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After three days of deliberations, court officials tell us a jury has found 30-year Fabian Bennett guilty of murder in shooting death of Carlis Falls. The shooting happened on December 28, 2021 outside a home in the 900 block of W Oregon Street. The night of the shooting, witnesses near the […]
Coroner identifies man killed in Mulberry Street shooting
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the deceased as 35-year-old Ronald Eugene Eastwood Jr., of Evansville. An autopsy is scheduled and EPD is continuing the investigation.
wevv.com
One dead following shooting on East Mulberry Street in Evansville
A Sergeant with Evansville Police Department confirmed one person was shot and killed Tuesday night. Dispatch told 44News that someone called 911 to report the shooting around 9:45pm Tuesday night at a residence near the intersection of East Mulberry Street and South Kentucky Avenue. EPD says they don't have a...
whopam.com
Local inmate found dead, foul play not suspected
An inmate was found dead early Thursday morning at the Christian County Jail. Jailer Brad Hewell says jail personnel discovered the man unresponsive and administered CPR, but those life-saving efforts proved to be unsuccessful. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel pronounced 36-year old Xavier Bryant of Hopkinsville dead at the jail...
14news.com
Coroner identifies victim in Evansville deadly shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are working an active homicide investigation. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say officers were called to the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue around 2:45 Tuesday morning. They say the caller reported hearing five to six shots and a person laying in the alleyway.
wkdzradio.com
Vehicles Damaged In Greenville Road Shooting
A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County damaged four vehicles Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just after 6 am for a report of shots fired at Woodland Heights. Four vehicles were hit in the shooting. Deputies say at this time they have not found anyone that was injured.
westkentuckystar.com
Princeton police seek suspects after counterfeit bill found
The Princeton Police Department has requested the public's help with identifying two people accused of passing counterfeit bills. Authorities said a man in a white shirt used a counterfeit $100 bill at Casey's General Store in Princeton early Wednesday morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Princeton Police...
3 victims dead after Weinbach home explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three people are dead after an explosion destroyed a home in the 1000 block of N Weinbach in Evansville. The coroner’s office confirmed this afternoon that three victims passed due to the explosion. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the entire surrounding area is shut down. EPD reports that N. […]
Hopkinsville felon charged with federal gun and drug offenses
PADUCAH, Ky. (WEHT) — A Christian County man could be facing upwards of 40 years in prison for his accused crimes if convicted. A federal grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday charging 38-year-old Buddy Chambless with drug trafficking and firearms offenses. According to the attorney’s office, Chambless has a prior felony conviction for trafficking methamphetamine […]
evansvilleliving.com
Hanging up the Badge
Sheriff Dave Wedding’s 42-year career at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will conclude at the end of this year, closing the book on a historic chapter as the longest-tenured member in the agency’s history. Starting as a jail officer in 1981, Wedding’s no-nonsense attitude helped catapult him...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
104.1 WIKY
Coroner Called To The Scene Of Shooting
The Evansville Police Department and the coroner were on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue. Dispatch says the call came in around 2:45 this morning. More on this story as it develops.
wevv.com
Police: Third arrest made in burglary of Madisonville Electric Department
Police in Madisonville, Kentucky, say a third suspect has been arrested in connection to a recent burglary investigation. The Madisonville Police Department had previously told us that two men, Christopher Alfred and Kenneth Morris, had been arrested on burglary charges in connection to an investigation at city facilities. Police said...
104.1 WIKY
Evansville Police Confirm Two Murders In Two Days
For the second time in as many days, Evansville police answer a shots-fired call only to find a victim who died of gunshot wounds. The latest one happened Tuesday night in the 1000 block of East Mulberry Street. Police responded to the call a little before 10:00pm and found a...
wevv.com
Numerous homes damaged and destroyed in Evansville explosion that killed 3
Multiple agencies are currently working through the aftermath of a massive explosion that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Central Dispatch says the first call reporting the explosion came in around 12:58 p.m. on Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of North Weinbach Avenue and Bellaire Avenue. Officials say...
14news.com
School resource officers in Dawson Springs have new cruiser
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - School resource officers in Dawson Springs have a new cruiser. After the December 10 tornadoes, officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department donated one of their cruisers to the Dawson Springs Police Department. Officials say they wanted the cruiser to be a staple in the community.
