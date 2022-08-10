Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police ask for public assistance to locate a missing woman last seen in Hattiesburg. Veronica Holton, 37, was last seen on June 29 when she was released from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Correctional Facility. Holton’s family said that before her arrest, she traveled from...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg medical providers assist with the ‘Gift of Sound’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Hub City medical provider is supplying those in need with the “Gift of Sound.”. The Miracle-Ear Foundation, based in Minneapolis, MN, provides Americans with resources and free hearing aids through its program. In July, the Miracle-Ear Hattiesburg team was honored in Chicago for fitting...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg arts center offers August acrylic art classes
WDAM-TV
Laurel-Jones Co. community collecting donations for Kentucky
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - After devastation struck Kentucky last week, one local church is bringing the community together to help those in need. Pastor Brandon Wilson of Pine Ridge Baptist Church is collecting donations to take to Kentucky. Wilson contacted local pastors affected by the floods after church members saw an immediate need.
WDAM-TV
3 suspects wanted in Covington County drive-by shooting investigation
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week. CCSO says they are looking for the following three people pictured below:. Tadavious King. Tremail Wilson. Juwanna Graham. The sheriff’s office believes they were traveling...
WDAM-TV
Laurel-Jones County Library promotes early childhood literacy
WTOK-TV
Candlelight vigil held for Dajon Huggins
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A balloon release and candlelight vigil were held Tuesday for 24-year-old Dajon Huggins, of Meridian, who was killed last Friday. Family and friends gathered at a business on 9th Street to celebrate Huggins’ life. He was found dead inside of a car near 22nd Ave. and 22nd St. Candles were lit and balloons were released. Huggins’ mother said he would have celebrated his birthday in September.
WDAM-TV
26 arrested in a Covington County warrant round-up, five at large
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Rec. Center offers senior citizen activities in August
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re over 55 and looking for something to do, the Hattiesburg Recreation Center may be the place for you. The Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Department planned a month full of events and classes for senior citizens. Senior Programs Coordinator Chay Chapman said the goal...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo makes a sad announcement
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo staff made a sad and disappointing announcement today - the mother giraffe will not deliver a new baby. In April, the zoo announced the mother giraffe, Sue Ellen, was pregnant. Unfortunately, Sue Ellen experienced a “pseudopregnancy,” which results in no calf.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Public Library offers thousands of options for National Book Lovers Day
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. investigator says, ‘know your rights to defend your property’
WDAM-TV
HPD warns of false social media news scam
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public of another social media misinformation scam. HPD said it has received questions about several posts circulating on local social media platforms. These posts are false, and they are being shared around the country with people changing out images...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police warning public of new scams
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public of pair of social media posts that are merely scams. “These are false, and they are being shared around the country with people changing out images and city locations in the text,” read a post on HPD’s Facebook page. “Again, these are all false posts, with false information that continue to be shared across social media.
WDAM-TV
Road closed in Laurel to work on water line
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A portion of North Ninth Street in Laurel will be closed until late Wednesday afternoon so that crews can wrap up installation on a water line. A stretch of North Ninth between West Fifth and West Sixth streets was closed Wednesday morning so that work on the east side of Ninth can be completed.
WDAM-TV
Former Jones Co. road worker sentenced for embezzlement, conspiracy
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Jones County Road Department foreman pleaded guilty to embezzlement and conspiracy charges in the county earlier this week. The announcement of the plea was made by State Auditor Shad White Thursday. According to the State Auditor’s Office, Roland Graham and co-conspirator, Larry Barnes,...
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Hattiesburg
Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security […]
WDAM-TV
Infrastructure in the lead for Hattiesburg’s ARPA survey
theclintoncourier.net
State’s Pine Belt has so many culinary jewels, it’s hard to pick just one
Following up on my promise to share new “must try” restaurant dishes, it’s time to move a little further north from the Gulf Coast to the Pine Belt. Filled with close to 20 cities and towns offering a plethora of great restaurants, ranging from family-owned diners to fine dining, it’s hard to narrow down my favorites. However, it must be done and if your eatery didn’t make the list, drop me an email and I’ll include it in future columns.
Former deputy clerk pleads guilty to embezzling thousands from water bills of small-town Mississippi residents
A former deputy municipal clerk has pleaded guilty to embezzling thousands of dollars from the water bills of small-town Mississippi residents. On Wednesday, State Auditor Shad White announced that Juanyana Holloway pleaded guilty to embezzlement in Lamar County. She is a former deputy municipal clerk in the Town of Sumrall....
