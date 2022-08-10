ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

Suspect in attack of 2 Sandy teenagers may now face hate crime penalty

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The alleged attacker of two Sandy teenagers who may have been targeted because of their sexual orientation may now face a hate crime penalty on top of a potential assault charge. 2News Investigates dug deeper into Utah’s Hate Crime laws; whether they have any...
SANDY, UT
KUTV

Students in Washington County are first in Utah to go back to school

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — The back-to-school season has officially begun in Utah as students in the Washington County School District returned to classes on Thursday. The district is the first in the state to go back to school -- week earlier than the next group of districts, which have their first day of classes on Aug. 17.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
KUTV

Utah to study feasibility of statewide seismic retrofitting program

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Emergency Management will begin the process of studying if it's feasible to create a state-wide seismic retrofit program. The inquiry comes almost two and a half years after the earthquake that shook the Salt Lake Valley in March of 2020.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

U.S. gas average just fell below $4 -- Utah still paying 70 cents more

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — For the first time in months, the average price for a gallon of gas in the continental United States fell below $4, though Utah drivers are still shelling out nearly three additional quarters. According to GasBuddy's live ticker, the nation's median price on Aug....
UTAH STATE
KUTV

BYU Police release 2nd video from 2020 Missionary Training Center shooting

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The BYU Police Department on Wednesday released more surveillance footage from a 2020 shooting at a religious training facility in Provo. Authorities said the incident outside The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Missionary Training Center is now a cold case, and police are looking for any additional details that can help investigators.
PROVO, UT
KUTV

33-year-old victim identified in Draper apartment shooting

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — The man who was killed in an overnight shooting in Draper has been identified as police continue to seek the involved suspect. They said 33-year-old Remey Rowland of Salt Lake City was the victim in the homicide. Draper City Police Lt. Pat Evans said officers...
DRAPER, UT
KUTV

KUTV backpacks + snacks drive at Maverik Center

KUTV — KUTV and several community partners joined forces to get school supplies for Utah kids. Sarah was live at the Maverik Center on Wednesday to share how the donation drive is going!. If you would like to donate visit a local Smith's Food & Drug store or go...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

CEO, President of Intermountain Healthcare plans to step down

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The CEO and President of Intermountain Healthcare said he will be resigning later this fall. Dr. Marc Harrison has held the role since 2016. He announced he accepted a new position to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. “Marc has helped spur...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

1 dead in shooting at Draper apartments; gunman at large

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — An alleged gunman is at large Thursday after a deadly overnight shooting at a Draper apartment complex, police said. The incident happened around 1 a.m. in the area of 11700 South and State Street. Draper City Police Lt. Pat Evans said officers responded to a...
DRAPER, UT
KUTV

GALLERY: Lightning-filled sky across northern Utah

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Thunderstorms in northern Utah put on a spectacular display of vivid lightning over the Wasatch Front. Photos submitted by 2News viewers via chimein captured the storm as it passed. Some people caught a glimpse of the storm as the clouds rolled in, while others were...
ENVIRONMENT

