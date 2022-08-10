Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
'Protecting women' vs. 'severe harm' to trans kids: Arguments begin in sports ban case
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An attorney for several Utah transgender students, who are challenging Utah’s new law banning trans girls competing in girls’ sports, said in court Thursday morning the ban is poised to inflict "harm” on his clients. “It’s going to fall like a...
Letter signed by more than 50 Utah Democrats force meeting to address Davis allegations
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A letter signed by more than 50 Utah Democrats has forced a State Central Committee meeting to address sexual misconduct allegations against Sen. Gene Davis over the last couple of weeks. The letter to the Utah Democratic Party Executive Committee reads, "It is an...
Suspect in attack of 2 Sandy teenagers may now face hate crime penalty
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The alleged attacker of two Sandy teenagers who may have been targeted because of their sexual orientation may now face a hate crime penalty on top of a potential assault charge. 2News Investigates dug deeper into Utah’s Hate Crime laws; whether they have any...
Students in Washington County are first in Utah to go back to school
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — The back-to-school season has officially begun in Utah as students in the Washington County School District returned to classes on Thursday. The district is the first in the state to go back to school -- week earlier than the next group of districts, which have their first day of classes on Aug. 17.
Wrong-way driver pleads guilty to murder for killing Utah woman in head-on crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Wearing handcuffs and a jail jumpsuit, Justin Robertson pleaded guilty to murder for intentionally driving the wrong way on a Utah interstate and killing a woman in a head-on crash last year. Robertson, 37, reached an agreement with prosecutors that will imprison him for...
Utah to study feasibility of statewide seismic retrofitting program
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Emergency Management will begin the process of studying if it's feasible to create a state-wide seismic retrofit program. The inquiry comes almost two and a half years after the earthquake that shook the Salt Lake Valley in March of 2020.
U.S. gas average just fell below $4 -- Utah still paying 70 cents more
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — For the first time in months, the average price for a gallon of gas in the continental United States fell below $4, though Utah drivers are still shelling out nearly three additional quarters. According to GasBuddy's live ticker, the nation's median price on Aug....
BYU Police release 2nd video from 2020 Missionary Training Center shooting
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The BYU Police Department on Wednesday released more surveillance footage from a 2020 shooting at a religious training facility in Provo. Authorities said the incident outside The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Missionary Training Center is now a cold case, and police are looking for any additional details that can help investigators.
33-year-old victim identified in Draper apartment shooting
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — The man who was killed in an overnight shooting in Draper has been identified as police continue to seek the involved suspect. They said 33-year-old Remey Rowland of Salt Lake City was the victim in the homicide. Draper City Police Lt. Pat Evans said officers...
KUTV backpacks + snacks drive at Maverik Center
KUTV — KUTV and several community partners joined forces to get school supplies for Utah kids. Sarah was live at the Maverik Center on Wednesday to share how the donation drive is going!. If you would like to donate visit a local Smith's Food & Drug store or go...
CEO, President of Intermountain Healthcare plans to step down
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The CEO and President of Intermountain Healthcare said he will be resigning later this fall. Dr. Marc Harrison has held the role since 2016. He announced he accepted a new position to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. “Marc has helped spur...
Teen who went missing from Layton treatment center found safe in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Texas teen who went missing from a Layton treatment center was found safe in Salt Lake City. Officials with the Layton Police Department said the 16-year-old girl was found around 8 p.m. Tuesday thanks to a tip from someone who spotted her in the area.
1 dead in shooting at Draper apartments; gunman at large
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — An alleged gunman is at large Thursday after a deadly overnight shooting at a Draper apartment complex, police said. The incident happened around 1 a.m. in the area of 11700 South and State Street. Draper City Police Lt. Pat Evans said officers responded to a...
Social media model accused of stabbing boyfriend to death charged with murder, police say
WASHINGTON (TND) — A social media model is facing a second-degree murder charge, according to authorities. The Hawai‘i Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division said 26-year-old Courtney Taylor Clenney, who is also known as "Courtney Tailor,” was arrested “at an undisclosed location in Laupahoehoe” on Wednesday.
GALLERY: Take a virtual tour of Salt Lake County's newly-renovated homeless youth facility
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson was on hand to help cut the ribbon at a newly-renovated facility that offers assistance to unsheltered minors. The Runaway Homeless Youth Program Facility serves youth ages 8 - 17 for up to 21 days, according to...
AMBER Alert canceled for 7-year-old boy out of American Fork
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Update - Around 3:00 A.M. Wednesday morning it was announced that the Amber Alert was being canceled and that the child had been located safely. An AMBER Alert has bee4n issued out of American Fork, Utah for a young boy and a 29-year-old suspect.
PETA wants cruelty charges for man accused of starting fire by trying to burn spider
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — An animal rights group wants the man accused of trying to burn a spider in Springville to face animal cruelty charges. People For The Ethical Treatment of Animals, also known as PETA sent a letter to Utah County Attorney David Leavitt on Tuesday. The letter...
Inflation causing challenges for Utah families struggling to pay for back-to-school items
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With the start of the school year just days away for most students in Utah, many parents are doing the traditional back-to-school shopping. This year, with record inflation, items like backpacks, pencils and new shoes will cost more than in years past. According to...
GALLERY: Lightning-filled sky across northern Utah
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Thunderstorms in northern Utah put on a spectacular display of vivid lightning over the Wasatch Front. Photos submitted by 2News viewers via chimein captured the storm as it passed. Some people caught a glimpse of the storm as the clouds rolled in, while others were...
West Jordan family says school boundaries forcing child too far from home
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan family is asking officials in the Jordan School District to let their son go to a middle school close to their home. “It’s literally a mile from our new home,” Stuart Fedderson said. “We can literally see Sunset Ridge from our new house up on the hill.”
