Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
numberfire.com
Joey Bart not in Giants' lineup Tuesday night
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bart is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Wynns versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 190 plate appearances this season, Bart has a .214 batting average with a .698 OPS, 9...
CBS Sports
MLB investigating why Pirates' Rodolfo Castro had cell phone in pocket during game, per report
Modern technology has allowed people to take their phones, as well as the power of the internet, with them anywhere they go. Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Rodolfo Castro took his around the bases against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, and he violated MLB rules by doing so. In the...
MLB teases Harry Caray 7th-inning stretch for Field of Dreams game
MLB seems determined to make the 2022 Field of Dreams Game one to remember, and they may achieve that if they include Harry Caray during the 7th-inning stretch. MLB seems determined to make the 2022 Field of Dreams Game as memorable as possible. It’s already been announced that Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto and Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ will be mic’d up. Now, they’re hinting that Harry Caray will be part of the 7th-inning stretch.
numberfire.com
Jose Godoy (illness) back Thursday for Pirates
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jose Godoy (illness) is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks. What It Means:. Godoy will play for the first time since leaving Sunday's game due to heat illness and general body cramping. He will replace Jason...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reds 2B India leaves 'Field of Dreams' game with leg injury
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India left Thursday night’s “Field of Dreams” game in Iowa because of a leg contusion. India was hit on his lower left leg by a pitch from Chicago Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly in the first inning. He was replaced by Matt Reynolds before the start of the fourth. The 25-year-old India is batting .243 with seven homers and 24 RBIs in 59 games this season. He won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2021. The Reds were the home team for Major League Baseball’s second “Field of Dreams” game, played in a throwback ballpark a short walk from the main field for the beloved 1989 movie.
Willson Contreras injury: Cubs star rolls ankle in Field of Dreams game
Willson Contreras almost saw his special night with the Chicago Cubs at the Field of Dreams game cut short after rolling his ankle on the basepaths. The MLB Field of Dreams game is a special, special moment for every player that gets to play, something that Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds players can certainly attest to as they walked through the corn on Thursday night. But the last thing you’d want to see is someone get hurt, which is unfortunately what happened to Chicago catcher Willson Contreras.
numberfire.com
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro sitting Thursday afternoon
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks. What It Means:. Castro went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored Wednesday in his second game since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis, but he's...
FOX Sports
Castro loses phone in Pirates' 6-4 loss to Diamondbacks
PHOENIX (AP) — Pittsburgh infielder Rodolfo Castro lost his phone on the field and the Pirates were stymied by rookie Tommy Henry in a 6-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. Henry (1-1) was sharp in his Chase Field debut, allowing a run on four hits in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch: Late Vin Scully narrates iconic Field of Dreams monologue before game
Late Vin Scully narrates iconic Field of Dreams monologue before game. The Field of Dreams game tugs at the heartstrings all on its own, but this element is going to be especially emotional for Dodgers fans. Just last week the iconic voice of the Dodgers (and really baseball as a...
Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr. ‘having a catch’ at Field of Dreams game is perfection (Video)
Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr. sharing catch at Field of Dreams game is perfection (Video) Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr. were seen playing catch on the Field of Dreams field just like Ray Kinsella and his dad did in the movie (spoiler alert) and we cannot handle it. On Thursday...
FOX Sports
Diamondbacks face the Pirates leading series 2-1
Pittsburgh Pirates (45-66, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-60, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-10, 4.49 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-5, 2.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -188, Pirates +158; over/under is 8 runs.
MLB hates corn and good marketing, gets rid of Field of Dreams
MLB has officially announced disappointing news. They won’t be bringing the Field of Dreams game back to Dyersville in 2023. Former MLB first baseman and current Field of Dreams owner Frank Thomas announced the Field of Dreams game won’t be coming back to Dyersville, IA in 2023 due to site construction. The actual Field of Dreams site will also never be the original after construction is complete.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Elvis Andrus sitting Tuesday for Oakland
Oakland Athletics infielder Elvis Andrus is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Andrus is being replaced at shortstop by Nick Allen versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 366 plate appearances this season, Andrus has a .241 batting average with a .675 OPS,...
theScore
Cardinals minor leaguer completes 2nd known HR cycle
St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Chandler Redmond has accomplished what only one other known professional baseball player has ever done before: the home run cycle. The 25-year-old farmhand hit a solo homer, two-run homer, three-run homer, and grand slam in the same game with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday. Redmond entered...
FanSided
273K+
Followers
518K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0