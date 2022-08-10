ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

numberfire.com

Joey Bart not in Giants' lineup Tuesday night

San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bart is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Wynns versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 190 plate appearances this season, Bart has a .214 batting average with a .698 OPS, 9...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

MLB teases Harry Caray 7th-inning stretch for Field of Dreams game

MLB seems determined to make the 2022 Field of Dreams Game one to remember, and they may achieve that if they include Harry Caray during the 7th-inning stretch. MLB seems determined to make the 2022 Field of Dreams Game as memorable as possible. It’s already been announced that Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto and Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ will be mic’d up. Now, they’re hinting that Harry Caray will be part of the 7th-inning stretch.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Jose Godoy (illness) back Thursday for Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jose Godoy (illness) is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks. What It Means:. Godoy will play for the first time since leaving Sunday's game due to heat illness and general body cramping. He will replace Jason...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Reds 2B India leaves 'Field of Dreams' game with leg injury

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India left Thursday night’s “Field of Dreams” game in Iowa because of a leg contusion. India was hit on his lower left leg by a pitch from Chicago Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly in the first inning. He was replaced by Matt Reynolds before the start of the fourth. The 25-year-old India is batting .243 with seven homers and 24 RBIs in 59 games this season. He won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2021. The Reds were the home team for Major League Baseball’s second “Field of Dreams” game, played in a throwback ballpark a short walk from the main field for the beloved 1989 movie.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Willson Contreras injury: Cubs star rolls ankle in Field of Dreams game

Willson Contreras almost saw his special night with the Chicago Cubs at the Field of Dreams game cut short after rolling his ankle on the basepaths. The MLB Field of Dreams game is a special, special moment for every player that gets to play, something that Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds players can certainly attest to as they walked through the corn on Thursday night. But the last thing you’d want to see is someone get hurt, which is unfortunately what happened to Chicago catcher Willson Contreras.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro sitting Thursday afternoon

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks. What It Means:. Castro went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored Wednesday in his second game since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis, but he's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Castro loses phone in Pirates' 6-4 loss to Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Pittsburgh infielder Rodolfo Castro lost his phone on the field and the Pirates were stymied by rookie Tommy Henry in a 6-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. Henry (1-1) was sharp in his Chase Field debut, allowing a run on four hits in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Diamondbacks face the Pirates leading series 2-1

Pittsburgh Pirates (45-66, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-60, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-10, 4.49 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-5, 2.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -188, Pirates +158; over/under is 8 runs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

MLB hates corn and good marketing, gets rid of Field of Dreams

MLB has officially announced disappointing news. They won’t be bringing the Field of Dreams game back to Dyersville in 2023. Former MLB first baseman and current Field of Dreams owner Frank Thomas announced the Field of Dreams game won’t be coming back to Dyersville, IA in 2023 due to site construction. The actual Field of Dreams site will also never be the original after construction is complete.
DYERSVILLE, IA
Elvis Andrus sitting Tuesday for Oakland

Oakland Athletics infielder Elvis Andrus is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Andrus is being replaced at shortstop by Nick Allen versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 366 plate appearances this season, Andrus has a .241 batting average with a .675 OPS,...
OAKLAND, CA
theScore

Cardinals minor leaguer completes 2nd known HR cycle

St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Chandler Redmond has accomplished what only one other known professional baseball player has ever done before: the home run cycle. The 25-year-old farmhand hit a solo homer, two-run homer, three-run homer, and grand slam in the same game with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday. Redmond entered...
FanSided

FanSided

