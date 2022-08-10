Read full article on original website
Related
Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
Expect downpours and street flooding
Heavy downpours is the order of the day for today. “Keep an eye on things today as more downpours are likely across the area. Showers have already started this morning, but expect more throughout the day.
One of the world’s driest places just saw record flooding
Road damage at Mud Canyon. NPSThe annual Southwest Monsoon brings a wall of moisture to Death Valley National Park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians
Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
Disney World Guests Run for Cover, Wade Through Knee-Deep Water as Park Floods in Severe Storm: VIDEO
Central Florida is getting battered with thunderstorms lately, which has led to severe flooding in Disney World parks. Guests are posting videos of the drastic amount of water flooding the streets of Epcot and the Magic Kingdom. Those brave Disney fans who got caught in the storms were left wading through knee-deep water and running for cover from intense lightning.
How Long Will Heat Wave Last? Predictions for Temps Across U.S.
A heat wave is "a period of abnormally hot weather generally lasting more than two days," according to the National Weather Service.
Some heavy rain possible today
Expect more rain storms today. “Deep tropical moisture remains in play through the rest of the week and weekend. Due to the land and sea breezes colliding coupled with the amount of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
With yet another monsoonal flow hitting the Southland, threat of thunderstorms returns to mountain, desert regions
As yet another monsoonal flow heads through the Southland, the threat of scattered thunderstorms returns to inland mountain and desert regions.Earlier this week, a similar movement brought a series of storms that pelted mountain and desert regions with heavy rain, causing flooding and debris flow. In one instance, on the roads leading towards the Mojave Desert, rain was so heavy that paved roads were ripped apart, stranding drivers heading in either direction. SR-38 heading to-and-from Big Bear was also closed for several hours due to flooding, as downed tree branches and mud flowed down the road. The thunderstorms were not expected to...
Narcity
Ontario's Winter Weather Forecast Was Just Revealed & Here's When To Expect Heavy Snow
Sorry to interrupt your summer, but Ontario's winter weather forecast has been revealed, and it's a mess. According to the Farmers' Almanac, the province is in for a challenging and stormy cold season this year, with residents seeing heavy snow by as early as late November. Snow will first make...
Cooler weather eases sweltering heat across the nation
Cooler air will finally replace the extreme heat wave experienced by millions of Americans at the end of the week. A slow-moving cold front is cooling off large portions of the country, while also bringing showers and storms that will enhance the flood threat from the Ohio Valley to New England.
Over 70 million Americans will swelter under heat alerts while 14 million people face the risk of flooding
From Seattle to Oklahoma City to Boston, scorching high temperatures or torrential rainfall are on tap for much of the US.
Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds
For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
FOXBusiness
Disney World floods after Florida hit with severe thunderstorms, video shows
Walt Disney World parkgoers' magical experiences have reportedly been impacted by severe thunderstorms this week. Videos and pictures posted to social media showed what appeared to be water damage, lightning from the storms and flooding. In a TikTok shared with FOX Business by user DisneyWorldTom, the grounds of EPCOT by...
Midwest thunderstorms bringing risks of flash flooding, hail, wind damage
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday across the Midwest. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are all a risk as well as heavy rain which could cause flash flooding. The states affected include Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky where we have had historic rain over the last few...
natureworldnews.com
Potential Storm Brewing as Tropical Depression Develops in the Atlantic
After a prolonged break in an activity that has lasted more than a month, a new tropical depression is anticipated to emerge in the Atlantic Ocean this week. The National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, reports in this afternoon's Tropical Outlook that there may be favorable circumstances for the formation of a tropical depression.
Rain chances increase today
The rain is not easing up. “Tuesday brings more showers and t-storms through midday and the afternoon. Some t-storms will be heavy enough that we need to watch for localized street flooding, but nothing it too far out of the norm
Heat, severe storms start week's weather across much of the country
A jet stream is expected to move south and pull cooler, less humid air with it as it moves across the Great Lakes and then through the Ohio Valley into the Northeast by Friday.
Less chance of rain, isolated downpours still possible
A slightly lower chance of heavy rain storms but the rain is not going away completely. “An upper disturbance in the Gulf and surface trough will continue to pull away from the area today allowing rain chances to be much lower than yesterday.
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain Threatens 1,200-Mile Area with Flash Flood Risk from Kansas to West Virginia This Week
Heavy rain will elevate a flash flood risk stretching across a 1,200-mile zone from Kansas to West Virginia this week. This is according to AccuWeather meteorologists, who warned that while the torrential rain could bring drought and heat relief, it will be replaced by dangerous flash flooding risk. These weather...
Comments / 0