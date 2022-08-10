ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

KBTX.com

Motorcyclist killed in late night Bryan crash

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed after a motorcycle crashed late Wednesday night. Bryan police say officers responded to the 2500 block of Towering Oaks Drive around 10 p.m., for a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Officers found the motorcyclist was dead when they arrived on scene. The...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Back to School: Bryan PD talks safety, security within Bryan ISD schools

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are nearly two dozen schools in Bryan ISD and the Bryan Police Department is tasked with keeping them safe. The sergeant of the School Resource Officer Unit was on Brazos Valley This Morning Thursday and spoke about how they constantly work and train to keep students and staff safe.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

SH 105 reopens after fatal crash involving 18-wheeler

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A Grimes County road closed Wednesday afternoon after a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler. Wednesday evening, the Texas Department of Public Safety said that roadway has reopened. The crash happened on Highway 105 and CR 417, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. While limited...
NAVASOTA, TX
Bryan, TX
Bryan, TX
Hutto, TX
Hutto, TX
KBTX.com

Burleson County family loses everything in devastating fire

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A Burleson County family is recovering after losing all of their belongings and several pets in a fire that destroyed their home last week. Jesse and Rachel, along with their two kids Colton and Hayden, make up the Strong family. The Strong family’s house in Caldwell went up in flames Friday night. Rachel said she was on her way home from work on Aug. 5., when her husband called to tell her the devastating news.
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Identifying back to school nerves and when it’s time to seek help

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Baylor Scott & White is sharing their advice for parents noticing some back-to-school nerves among their kids. While some nerves are normal, Dr. Anne Marie Eschberger says, there are some extreme symptoms parents can look for. “When they’re going back to school if they’re talking about...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Christian School welcomes students, parents for first day of school

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Christian School was the first in the Brazos Valley to kick off the school year Wednesday. Students and their parents filled the front of the school to take pictures and reunite with classmates. The school’s headmaster Jeff McMaster said he was both nervous and excited...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Former Aggie football player gives back to the Bryan-College Station community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mike Evens may play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but he hasn’t forgotten where he got his start. The former Texas A&M wide receiver began the Mike Evans Family Foundation with his wife Ashli in December 2017. The organization supports those in need in Galveston, College Station and Tampa, with a focus on empowering youth, encouraging education and taking a stand against domestic violence.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

College Station City Hall gets a new mural painted by youth group

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Hall has a new mural that will greet staff entering a break room. The mural was created by a group of young offenders who are tasked with doing community projects. The name of this justice-involved youth program is called Art for Life. This is a group of teens who broke the law and were assigned service hours rather than facing legal repercussions.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Back to School: Milano ISD Superintendent says they’re ready to welcome students back Aug. 17

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students in Milam ISD have less than a week left of summer break. The first day of the new school year is Aug. 17. “We’re excited to see the kids come back. We’ve been working so hard this summer to get ready for them, so we’re just excited to see the kids come back, see their smiling faces,” said Superintendent Elisabeth Luevanos.
MILANO, TX
KBTX.com

Highway 6 is open following closure for fiber optic line repair

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 7:50 p.m. update - The highway is now back open. 6:30 p.m. update: Bryan police say they will close all of Highway 6 near Tabor Road for a fiber optic line repair. Traffic will be diverted to the frontage road in both directions. Please use alternate routes if possible.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Over 2,000 Bryan ISD teachers, staff honored at Convocation

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Before students and teachers head back for the first day of school on Aug. 16, Bryan ISD hosted its annual Convocation to kick off the school year. The auditorium at Central Baptist Church was filled with more than 2,000 Bryan ISD teachers and staff. Superintendent Ginger Carrabine, along with many Student Ambassadors, took part in the program.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Power restored to over 1,500 College Station Utilities customers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Power has been restored to College Station Utilities Customers. CSU said it was experiencing a power outage Thursday morning, affecting over 1,500 customers. A cause for the outage has not been determined yet, but crews responded quickly. The power outage affected those along Harvey Mitchell...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Somerville ISD superintendent resigns ahead of new school year

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Leadership changes are underway right as the school year begins in Somerville. Somerville ISD Superintendent Karla Sparks has voluntarily resigned from her position with no explanation to the public or parents. The Somerville ISD School Board met Wednesday night to formally accept her resignation and appoint...
SOMERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

ILTexas students dance into the first day of school

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There wasn’t a lack of excitement as ILTexas K-8 students returned to school Thursday. Teachers and administrators welcomed students with music and dancing as they made their way into the building. The K-8 principal Zachary Bolzan said he was most excited about seeing the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Back to School: Calvert ISD Superintendent says ‘We’re stronger together’ is theme for new year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students in Calvert ISD return to school Aug. 17 and district leaders say they’re ready for the first day. “We’re excited to have our scholars back Wednesday. We’re excited for our new staff members. We’re excited about the new principal, all the things that we’re planning to do as a staff,” said Superintendent Thyrun Hurst.
CALVERT, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan volleyball begins Kayli Kane era with sweep over Manor

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan volleyball team beat Manor 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 Tuesday night in the season opener. It was the first game under the new Lady Vikings’ head coach Kayli Kane. Every team from Freshmen Gray to Varsity beat Manor Tuesday. The Lady Vikings will be back...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Midnight update: Madison County fire contained

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - Midnight update: The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire near North Zulch is 100% contained and burned 136 acres. Emergency crews are on the scene of a grass fire near North Zulch in Madison County and they’re asking motorists to stay out of the area.
MADISON COUNTY, TX

