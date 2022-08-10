ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox OF Jackie Bradley Jr. Joining Blue Jays

Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Red Sox came to an end last week, but the outfielder's time in the American League East isn't up just yet. Bradley Jr. signed a major league deal with the Blue Jays on Tuesday. He joins Boston's division rival less than a week after being released by the Red Sox.
theScore

Orioles rally past Blue Jays to close in on AL playoff spot

BALTIMORE (AP) — Whether they make the postseason or not, the Baltimore Orioles have brought playoff-level excitement back to Camden Yards lately. An eighth-inning homer that turned a deficit into a lead? Check. A ninth-inning showdown between their young closer and one of the game's top sluggers? Check. Rougned...
Yardbarker

Phillies beat Marlins for sixth straight win

J.T. Realmuto hit a home run, double and drove in two runs, Jean Segura added a homer and single and the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Miami Marlins 4-1 on Tuesday. The game featured two rain delays, one for 35 minutes before it started and another 28-minute delay in the bottom of the seventh inning.
CBS Boston

Braves beat Red Sox in 11, extend losing streak to 3

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports WriterBOSTON - The Atlanta Braves arrived at Fenway Park looking to put a disappointing series against the NL-East leading New York Mets as far in the rearview mirror as possible.Austin Riley did his part to start that process.Riley had a go-ahead, two-run single in the 11th inning and the Braves rallied for a 9-7 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.Riley also hit his 30th home run of the season, a towering, two-run shot over the Green Monster, and an RBI triple to help Atlanta snap its first three-game losing streak of the...
FOX Sports

Phillies play the Marlins on home winning streak

Miami Marlins (49-61, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (62-48, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (7-4, 4.36 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -169, Marlins +144; over/under is 8 runs.
Yardbarker

Powerful showing allows Braves to sweep Red Sox

Marcell Ozuna belted a three-run homer and top prospect Vaughn Grissom added a two-run shot in his major league debut, lifting the visiting Atlanta Braves to an 8-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. Eddie Rosario ripped an RBI double, Dansby Swanson had a run-scoring single and Ozuna...
