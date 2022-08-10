Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Renée Zellweger addresses fatsuit controversy: “You want to be respectful and responsible”
Renée Zellweger has spoken on the controversy surrounding her fatsuit for TV series The Thing About Pam. The NBC crime drama series was released earlier this year, though generated talk last year when photos from filming emerged of the Oscar-winner in character as Pam Hupp. The show follows the...
What Is Olivia Wilde's Net Worth? Details on the Actor and Director
When actor and director Olivia Wilde launched her career in the early 2000s, she challenged herself to take on diverse roles. Many fans know Olivia from her days as Dr. Remy “Thirteen” Hadley on House and her role in the Tron movies. Since then, she’s become a sought-after movie star and has directed a Golden Globe-nominated film.
AFI, BAFTA Awards Events Set Up an Awards Season Battle
Ordinarily, the announcement of early-January dates for the AFI Awards luncheon and the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party would be just a blip early in awards season. This year, though, those announcements, both of which came on Thursday, set up an interesting quandary for the embattled Golden Globe Awards, and a potential opportunity for the Critics Choice Awards.
Golden Globes in Talks to Return to NBC in 2023
The Golden Globes are in talks to return to NBC for 2023 after a year off the air and months of controversy and reforms at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, an individual with knowledge of the decision told TheWrap. The individual said a deal is not done but the parties...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Founding Fox News Anchor Uma Pemmaraju Dead at 64
Uma Pemmaraju, an original Fox News anchor and pioneering Indian-American journalist, has died. She was 64. "We are deeply saddened by the death of Uma Pemmaraju, who was one of FOX News Channel's founding anchors and was on the air the day we launched," FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement Tuesday. "Uma was an incredibly talented journalist as well as a warm and lovely person, best known for her kindness to everyone she worked with. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her entire family,"
Why Nicole Kidman Reportedly Banned Keith Urban From Partying On Tour
Although various media outlets have reported that Nicole Kidman allegedly banned her husband and country music star Keith Urban from partying on tour, here is exactly what happened. According to Popculture, InTouch Weekly reported that Kidman was in Las Vegas during the majority of Keith Urban’s eight-month residency. An alleged...
People
'Cosby Show' 's Geoffrey Owens Is 'Beyond Proud' of Son Jordyn's Acting Debut in Netflix's 'Uncoupled'
The Cosby Show alum Geoffrey Owens supported his son Jordyn Owens' acting debut as they walked the red carpet at Tuesday's New York City premiere of Netflix's Uncoupled, in which the 23-year-old plays Trey. "I'm beyond words proud," Geoffrey, 61, told Page Six. "I'm speechless." Geoffrey, who starred in The...
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall finalize their divorce, remain 'friends'
LOS ANGELES, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Actress and model Jerry Hall and media mogul Rupert Murdoch have finalized their divorce, according to a statement released by the couple. The 66-year-old Hall filed for divorce in Los Angeles on July 1 from the 91-year-old Murdoch after six years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" and seeking unspecified spousal support and attorneys' fees. read more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘iCarly’ Star Jennette McCurdy Says Nickelodeon Offered $300,000 to Keep Quiet About Alleged Abuse
Jennette McCurdy, who starred in “iCarly” alongside Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress, revealed in her new memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died” that Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 to stay quiet about alleged abuse she faced at the hands of who she calls “The Creator.”
Celebrities Who Chose to Have Natural Childbirths: Hilary Duff, Gisele Bundchen, Mayim Bialik and More
Pregnant Mila Kunis said this week that she is planning for a natural birth for her first child with Ashton Kutcher -- which other celebrities have made the same choice?
Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Phillippe Will Make Acting Debut on Mindy Kaling’s ‘Never Have I Ever’
It’s in his blood. Deacon Phillippe will make his acting debut on Netflix in August, following in mom Reese Witherspoon and dad Ryan Phillippe‘s footsteps. Deacon, 18, will play a role in Never Have I Ever season 3. The high school series was created by Mindy Kaling, one of Witherspoon’s pals. Kaling, 43, had Deacon’s mom guest star on The Mindy Project before they costarred in 2018’s A Wrinkle in Time. Kaling also has a recurring role on The Morning Show and is writing the Legally Blonde 3 script.
ETOnline.com
Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld Host a Star-Studded Night of Comedy With Chanel to Benefit Good+Foundation
Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld hosted a Night of Comedy with Chanel for a good cause at a private residence in East Hampton, New York, on Saturday. A-listers including Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, Naomi Watts, Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich, Molly Sims and more, came together to support Good+Foundation, a non-profit organization created by Jessica Seinfeld that works to dismantle multi-generational poverty.
Sherri Shepherd on Learning to 'Let Go' of the Past amid Cross-Country Move for New Talk Show
Sherri Shepherd recently made a huge change in pursuit of her talk show host dreams. After serving as Wendy Williams' season-long guest host, the former View co-host announced her very own talk show, Sherri. But the series — premiering on Sept. 12 — will be filmed in New York City, meaning she needed to pack up her life in L.A. and move into a brownstone in the Big Apple.
Inside Anne Heche’s former relationship with Ellen DeGeneres
Anne Heche and Ellen DeGeneres are now considered one of the first lesbian power couples in Hollywood, but their debut was not met with open arms at the time. Heche – who is currently fighting for her life after a fiery crash last week left her in “critical condition” – opened up about her once-controversial romance in 2020. The “Six Days, Seven Nights” star, now 53, shared on Season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars” that she met the comedian, now 64, at a Vanity Fair party in 1997, saying it changed her life “forever.” However, when it came time for the couple to...
Salma Hayek Teases Channing Tatum Has Just Gotten ‘Better’ At Lap Dances For 3rd ‘Magic Mike’ Movie
Fans should expect greatness from Channing Tatum, 42, in the third Magic Mike movie, according to his co-star Salma Hayek, 55. The actress told People that the upcoming male stripper flick will feature a lap dance from Channing that’s unlike anything we’ve seen in the first two films. “If you thought he could dance [before], you are going to realize you haven’t seen anything,” Salma explained in the Aug. 4 interview. “His dance skills—he just got better.”
Big Bang Theory Star Johnny Galecki Lists Home With Hollywood Past for $11.9 Million
After first putting it up for lease more than a year ago, Big Bang Theory actor Johnny Galecki has put his historic Los Angeles home up for sale. He’s asking for $11.9 million, which is a significant increase from the $9.2 million he paid for the abode in 2015. The home was previously owned by Jason Statham and before him, Ben Stiller. If the property sells at the current list price, it would be one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the celebrity-favored neighborhood, Outpost Estates, located in the eastern Hollywood Hills. Celebrities like Winona Ryder, Felicity Huffman, Russell Brand, and Madelaine Petsch reside in the neighborhood.
Michael K. Williams' Posthumous Memoir Details Fight That Led to His Facial Scar: 'I Never Felt More Ugly'
In his upcoming posthumous memoir Scenes from My Life, Williams wrote about his life in 1991 when he was in the midst of a successful modeling and dancing career and about to head to London on tour. But on the eve of his 25th birthday, a friend called to invite him out to a club in Queens to celebrate. By midnight he was drunk, showing off his moves on the dance floor.
Model Shaun Ross Engaged to Actor David Alan Madrick — All the Details on Their At-Home Proposal
Shaun Ross and David Alan Madrick are ready to tie the knot. On July 7, the model and recording artist proposed to the Black-ish star after three years of dating, PEOPLE can exclusively announce. "I had been planning it for about a year," Ross tells PEOPLE, sharing that he originally...
Jamie Lee Curtis Once Praised Arnold Schwarzenegger for Agreeing to 1 ‘True Lies’ Change
Arnold Schwarzenegger agreed to one last-minute 'True Lies' change that proved to Jamie Lee Curtis what a great guy he is.
People
300K+
Followers
49K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1