Endorsed candidate wins District 58 Republican primary

Endorsed Republican candidate Bill Lieske handily defeated a challenger Tuesday to advance in the race for Senate District 58.

Lieske, a chiropractor from Lonsdale, had nearly 62% of the primary vote. Jake Cordes, a Farmington School Board member lost by over 1,200 votes.

Lieske will run in November against Clarice Grabau, a teacher and Northfield City Council member who received the DFL endorsement.

The district includes much of northern Rice County, including Northfield, Dundas and Lonsdale.