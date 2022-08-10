ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lonsdale, MN

Endorsed candidate wins District 58 Republican primary

By Kristine Goodrich
Northfield News
Northfield News
 1 day ago

Endorsed Republican candidate Bill Lieske handily defeated a challenger Tuesday to advance in the race for Senate District 58.

Lieske, a chiropractor from Lonsdale, had nearly 62% of the primary vote. Jake Cordes, a Farmington School Board member lost by over 1,200 votes.

Lieske will run in November against Clarice Grabau, a teacher and Northfield City Council member who received the DFL endorsement.

The district includes much of northern Rice County, including Northfield, Dundas and Lonsdale.

Northfield News

Northfield, MN
Northfield News has been serving Rice County, MN since 1876 and publishes Wednesdays and online at www.NorthfieldNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/northfield_news/

