ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lonsdale, MN

Endorsed candidate wins District 58 Republican primary

By Kristine Goodrich
Lonsdale Area News-Review
Lonsdale Area News-Review
 1 day ago

Endorsed Republican candidate Bill Lieske handily defeated a challenger Tuesday to advance in the race for Senate District 58.

Lieske, a chiropractor from Lonsdale, had nearly 62% of the primary vote. Jake Cordes, a Farmington School Board member lost by over 1,200 votes.

Lieske will run in November against Clarice Grabau, a teacher and Northfield City Council member who received the DFL endorsement.

The district includes much of northern Rice County, including Northfield, Dundas and Lonsdale.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krwc1360.com

Wright County Casts Ballots in MN Primary Election

Tina Diedrick – 1054 Terry Strege – 735 Michael Holmstrom, Jr. – 705. Jeanne Holland – 570 Michael Potter – 561 Jonathan Heinrichs – 287. Wright County voters went to the polls Tuesday in Minnesota’s 2022 primary election. Most of the decisions were to narrow the field of candidates for specific elections for November’s general election.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Tight races in two Olmsted County Commissioner Districts

(ABC 6 News) - There were two highly contested races in Olmsted County on Tuesday night. One race was in District 4 and the other in District 5. Brian Mueller - 40% (2,024) Kindra Ramaker - 36% (1,793) Bill Pirkl - 15% (761) Steven Leo Connelly - 9% (456) Olmsted...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Local results from primary election day in Minnesota Tuesday

It was primary election day in Minnesota Tuesday, and in local results from Tuesday’s election, a primary was required for the Austin City Council At-Large seat as three candidates were vying for two spots in the November general election, and it was former 1st Ward City Councilman Oballa Oballa receiving 1,637 votes, current At-Large City Councilman Jeff Austin receiving 1,569 votes and David Schenck receiving 626 votes. In the primary for State Senate in District 23, Republican Gene Dornink received 5,874 votes, or 71.5% to challenger Lisa Hanson’s 2,342 votes, or 28.5%. In Mower County, Dornink received 1,960 votes, or 77.4% to Hanson’s 572 votes, or 22.6%. Dornink, who is currently the Senator from District 27 will face Democrat Brandon Lawhead of Austin, who did not face a primary challenge on Tuesday and received 5,882 votes.
AUSTIN, MN
knsiradio.com

Controversial State Representative Ousted in Tuesday Primary

(KNSI) — Controversial Minnesota State Representative John Thompson is out of the running for re-election after Tuesday’s primary loss. DFL challenger Liz Lee defeated him. Thompson made headlines in 2020 before he was even elected after he went on a violent rampage following the death of George Floyd....
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Dundas, MN
Northfield, MN
Government
City
Northfield, MN
Rice County, MN
Government
County
Rice County, MN
City
Lonsdale, MN
City
Rice, MN
knuj.net

NICOLLET COUNTY SHERIFF CANDIDATES DOWN TO TWO

Voters in Nicollet county have narrowed down the field of candidates for sheriff from three to two. Incumbent Dave Lange and county investigator Marc Chadderdon advance to the general election in November with Lange receiving 55.9% of the vote, Chadderdon 24.1%.
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota woman is first Hmong candidate in country to win GOP primary for Congress

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota candidate is the first Hmong Republican in the country to win a primary for a U.S. House seat.May Lor Xiong won the GOP primary on Tuesday and this fall will challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum in Minnesota's Fourth Congressional District, which represents St. Paul and suburbs in Ramsey and Washington counties.This is the first try at politics for the St. Paul school teacher, who said the riots following George Floyd's murder were an inflection point in her decision to run. At age 8, Xiong came to the United States as a refugee, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
knuj.net

LS/H REFERENDUM PASSES, RWV FAILS

Voters in the Le Sueur-Henderson supported a new PreK-5 elementary school in Tuesday’s primary. 53% of voters supported the first question on the referendum with 47% voting against it. The vote authorizes Le Sueur-Henderson to bond for up to $39.9-million in general obligation bonds to build a two-story Pre-K – 5 building on the Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School campus. The Park Elementary building will be demolished.
HENDERSON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Republican Candidate#Republican Primary#Farmington School Board#Northfield City Council#Dfl
KAAL-TV

Governor Walz stops in Owatonna to address labor shortages

(ABC 6 News) - Minnesota is seeing record low unemployment but persistent worker shortages. Governor Tim Walz, along with business leaders in Owatonna, convened Wednesday to try and answer the question: where did all of Minnesota's workers go?. Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan asked employers what they think is...
OWATONNA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Nurses Association announces strike vote next week

ST. PAUL -- Nurses in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports up in Duluth are putting the pressure on their employers for better wages and safety changes. The 15,000 nurses that make up the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) announced on Thursday morning that they are going to vote on a decision to strike. The strike authorization vote will happen Monday. "It's taking a toll on us. Everyday nurses are leaving," said Angela Becchetti, a nurse at Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis. Becchetti says staff shortages and retention are among their biggest concerns right now. For perspective, MNA says they've lost 2,000...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Jasinski: helping Minnesotans with rising cost of living

As I talk to people around the district, a few issues still tend to come up in conversation after conversation: cost of living and crime and public safety are the ones I hear about most often. You have probably noticed that gas prices have started to come back down a...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hastings Star Gazette

Byllesby Dam upgrade promises more efficient electricity

Dakota County is undertaking a massive refurbishment project to replace the Lake Byllesby Dam’s outdated turbines and powerhouse equipment, a project expected to double the dam’s energy production. The $29 million project should extend the life of the 111-year-old dam by another 100 years, according to a county...
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Not A Bad Thursday Around Town

Even though we'll see a little rain early on Thursday, & stubborn clouds lasting throughout the day, it is still shaping up to be a great one around town. That includes all of the fair-goers for the Mower County Fair in Austin, Thursdays Downtown in Rochester, with this trend lasting into the evening for Thursdays on Fountain in Albert Lea.
AUSTIN, MN
mprnews.org

Mail delivery delays plaguing parts of Minnesota

That old United States Postal Service motto — "We Deliver for You" — is coming with a caveat more and more these days, in Minnesota and around the nation. They deliver... mostly. Amy Oxentenko, a doctor in Rochester, Minn., noticed it after she put her mail on hold...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Mower County Fair announces new exhibits

(ABC 6 News) - The Mower County Historical Society announces several new exhibits that will be open during the 2022 Mower County Fair. The Historical Society recently added a new artifact to its collection: a “business backdrop” from the Red Oak Grove Creamery. This hand painted backdrop, once on display in the community room of the creamery, can now be viewed in the Rahilly Buggy Building.
Lonsdale Area News-Review

Lonsdale Area News-Review

Lonsdale, MN
22
Followers
158
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonsdale Area News-Review has been serving the Lonsdale area since 2006 and publishes Tuesday and online at www.LonsdaleNewsReview.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/lonsdale_area_news_review/

Comments / 0

Community Policy