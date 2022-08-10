Read full article on original website
siouxfalls.business
Cat cafe coming to downtown Sioux Falls
Soon, you’ll be able to cuddle a cat while your cappuccino cools down. That’s because Heather Wendlandt is bringing a cat cafe to downtown Sioux Falls. The Cattitude Cafe will open in the newly renovated Johnson Building at 11th Street and Second Avenue later this year or in early 2023. While it will offer a humans-only eating area, for a small fee customers can take their drinks into a separate room where cats will be waiting to be caressed and to entertain — when the mood suits them, of course.
dsu.edu
Vennard leads marketing at Silencer Central
Silencer Central is a rapidly growing business in Sioux Falls, and DSU alumna Terra Vennard is leading its marketing department. Vennard graduated from Dakota State in 2009, earning a degree in Digital Art and Design. “I loved the idea of being at the cutting edge of technology in the great state of South Dakota,” she said.
Should you let your lawn live or die?
As the hot dry weather continues in Siouxland, maintaining a healthy lawn has been no easy challenge.
kscj.com
RAILROAD MUSEUM NEEDS VOLUNTEERS FOR SPECIAL PROJECT
SIOUX CITY’S RAILROAD MUSEUM IS LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEERS TO HELP WITH A TWO DAY ARCHAEOLOGY FIELD LAB ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 23RD AND WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24TH. THE ARCHAEOLOGY FIELD LAB WILL PREPARE ARTIFACTS RECOVERED DURING THIS PAST APRIL’S ARCHAEOLOGY FIELD PROJECT.. THE WORK WILL INVOLVE CLEANING, SORTING, AND PACKING...
kicdam.com
Initial Analysis of Gardner Cabin Shows It’s Structurally Stable
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — An engineer from RDG in Des Moines has completed an initial analysis of the Abbie Gardner Cabin in Arnolds Park. Anita Bomgaars is president of the Friend’s group. Bomgaars says the group has also obtained some land abutting the park. Friends of the...
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Franken will be a strong voice for Iowa families
Admiral Michael Franken grew up in a farming community in Sioux County on the western border of Iowa; he understands the challenges facing rural communities. He has spent his career in public service, primarily serving in the Navy, which includes a prominent assignment in Washington D. C. He has the experience and knowledge to get things done in the U.S. Senate.
Sioux City Journal
2 Bedroom Home in Moville - $255,000
Great opportunity to move into a new construction home in the wonderful community of Moville!! This townhome is a ranch, open concept floorplan. Enter the foyer to the spacious living room open to the kitchen and dining space. Kitchen will have beautiful cabinetry and an island for convenient serving space and seating. Dining room has sliders to enjoy the patio; vinyl divider installed for patio privacy. The master suite is tucked to the back of the home with carpet and ceiling fan, bath has 2 sinks/vanities with tall linen center cabinet, an oversized shower unit with built in seat, plus a generous 6x10 walk in closet. Laundry room is conveniently on main with cabinet for storage, pocket door. Second bedroom with carpet and ceiling fan. Hallway bath with tub/shower and built in linen shelves. Much of the main floor is covered with luxury vinyl planks which is easy to clean and maintain. Full basement with 2 egress windows ready for your future finishes!! Attached double garage with opener. Pella windows. Sod and sprinklers. Meredith Ln will ultimately have 13 townhomes. Estimated completion Spring 2023 but could vary due to supply..
voiceofalexandria.com
Christian group holds prayer gatherings in Sioux City throughout the week
SIOUX CITY — Volunteers from Time to Revive have been visiting various locations around Sioux City this week to pray, offer support and encourage others to worship Jesus Christ. Time to Revive partners with a local church in each community to bring believers together across denominational lines and inspire...
Lakefield Standard
Baumgarns honored as a top farm family
The Marlene Baumgarn family of rural Round Lake has been named Jackson County’s 2022 “Farm Family of the Year” by the University of Minnesota. The family was recognized at a special ceremony during last month’s Jackson County Fair in Jackson and officially honored by the University of Minnesota at an Aug. 4 ceremony at the annual Farmfest near Redwood Falls.
Invasive Plant That Can Inhibit Navigation Found In Five NW Iowa Lakes
(Spirit Lake, IA) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has found an invasive plant called Eurasian watermilfoil in five northwest Iowa lakes. Eurasian watermilfoil can grow up to 20 feet tall, spreads rapidly, and crowds out native plants that grow underwater. Mike Hawkins of the Iowa D-N-R says the plant was first found in Lost Island Lake on August First. He says Eurasian watermilfoil is very aggressive and can create large mats of floating plants and cause navigation issues. The D-N-R now confirms the plant is also growing in Lower and Upper Gar, East Okoboji, and Minnewashta Lakes. The initial treatment plan will focus on boat ramps, to make sure the plant is killed in an area where it could be taken to another location.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon student earns Iowa biliteracy seal
Maria Hererra, who graduated from Sheldon High School in May, has been speaking Spanish and English for nearly her entire life. She has spent so much time code-switching, she hardly has to think about it. “Switching back and forth is pretty easy for me,” the 18-year-old said. Still, sometimes...
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County to hire extra IT employee
PRIMGHAR—Tony Untiedt’s bandwidth as O’Brien County’s information technology director has stretched considerably since he started six years ago due to an ever-growing list of responsibilities. That’s why Untiedt asked for the county’s blessing during the Tuesday, Aug. 9, board of supervisors meeting to hire another IT...
nwestiowa.com
Manfred House gets protection, not immunity
LUVERNE, MN—It’s still there, for now, and the fight to restore a historic home of an Iowan author has reached what appears to be a stalemate. The Manfred House is perched on the edge of Blue Mounds State Park, just outside Luverne in southwest Minnesota. The bespoke residential structure cuddles into one of the rock faces that gives the park its name.
kicdam.com
Peter Noone at Roof Garden
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — This Sunday evening at the Roof Garden in Arnolds Park features a legendary, iconic entertainer. Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone will be back in northwest Iowa. In an interview with KICD News earlier this week, Noone said as a young child, he learned a lot from watching The Beatles:
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
siouxlandnews.com
Crews on scene of a garage fire in Sioux City
Sioux City Fire and Rescue responded to a garage fire near 16th Street and Summit Street in Sioux City on Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. The detached garage has major damage to the siding, and interior with visible smoke still coming off the structure as of 3:45 p.m. Officials on...
nwestiowa.com
Two injured in collision by Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, on 370th Street, three miles northeast of Sioux Center. Seventy-two-year-old William Bruce Kooiker of Orange City was driving east when he attempted to turn left onto a farm driveway and his 2013 Ford F-350 pickup collided with westbound 1999 Chevrolet Blazer driven by 75-year-old Jacob Paul Oolman of Orange City, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
KLEM
Thursday News, August 11
An 8 year old boy suffered fatal injuries Wednesday in a UTV accident near Hinton. The Plymouth County Sheriffs Department received a 911 call shortly before noon that a child was injured in an accident at a residence on Hill Lane west of Hinton. Authorities were told that a boy was driving an unregistered Polaris Ranger at the residence, and lost control of the vehicle on a grassy area. The vehicle rolled over on its top. The boy was partially ejected, causing serious injuries. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Sioux City, where he was later pronounced dead. His name was not released. The accident remains under investigation. The Iowa State Patrol and Hinton Ambulance and Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Woodbury County Wind Power Ordinance Likely To Change, MidAmerican Says It’ll Scuttle Wind Farm Plan.
(Sioux City, IA) — The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is moving forward with an updated ordinance requiring far more distance between wind turbines and residences. It’s a move that MidAmerican Energy says will likely derail its plan to build a wind farm in Woodbury County. Daniel Hair of Hornick says the wind farm would be disruptive — he led a petition drive that more than 700 county residents signed, asking supervisors to change the ordinance. It currently requires at least 12-hundred-50 feet of separation between a residence and a wind turbine, and the new proposal would require 25 hundred feet. Brenda Holtz is a landowner who opposes expanding the distance, saying it takes away property owners’ ability to decide what to do with their land. The board will hold two more public hearings before taking a final vote on its wind ordinance change.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal motorcycle accident closes down southwest Sioux Falls intersection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The area of West 85th Street and South Hughes Avenue was closed briefly on Saturday night as authorities investigated a fatal crash in the area. Crews were called to the intersection near 85th and Louise around 5:45 Saturday evening for reports of an...
