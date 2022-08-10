Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
StageCenter continues its run of 'Baskerville'
StageCenter in Downtown Bryan continues its run of "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery" Thursday through Saturday and Aug. 18-20 at 7:30 p.m. There will be a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $12 for students and seniors on Fridays and Saturdays, and $10 for all...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Aug. 11
Century Square Cinema presents a family movie night screening of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the 2021 movie starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch, Aug. 18 at The Green at Century Square. Opens at 8 p.m., movie starts at 8:45. Free. Blankets welcome; no outside food or drink. century-square.com/events.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Dwight Baker writes book of devotionals
Dwight C. Baker, who inspired the community when he walked — with leg braces and on crutches — from Bryan-College Station to Houston, a distance of 90 miles, has published a book of devotionals he wrote as a teenager. Now 58, Baker was born with spina bifida. He...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Skip Richter column: Timely tips for fall gardening
After months of hot weather and a lack of rainfall it is easy to lose interest in gardening activities. Now is a good time to grab a calendar and remember that fall will arrive and with it milder temps and some rainfall to make things green again. To plant a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
BISD kicks off school year with 'energizing' convocation
Teachers, administrators and staff members from across the Bryan school district gathered for the district’s annual convocation, serving as a sort of pep rally for employees before students return to their classrooms next week. Wednesday’s event, though annual, was held in person for the first time since 2019, returning...
Bryan College Station Eagle
I Heart Bryan opens Teacher Closet in Bryan for those in need of classroom supplies
Teachers from all over the Brazos Valley attended the grand opening of Teacher Closet, an I Heart Bryan initiative, to collect donated supplies for their classrooms on Monday night at Morning Star Storage in Bryan. Alicia Carter, a Pre-K teacher at Kemp-Carver Elementary School, was one of the many teachers...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Tuesday, Aug. 9
Residents interested in learning more about Amazon’s plans to bring drone deliveries to College Station can attend Amazon Prime Air Break-Fest, Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Green at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Amazon will have a drone on display. Also games, activities and food.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Police doing job ticketing diners
In reply to Steve Herrin's letter of Aug. 8, we truly appreciate his family eating lunch in College Station. We also appreciate our visitors obeying all our laws and regulations as we do who live here. If I illegally park, I would expect and appreciate the police giving me a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for August 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Franklin’s Campbell, former Aggie hoops coach Rapp win tournament
Franklin’s Olivia Campbell and former Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Cherri Rapp won the second flight of the Texas Women’s Four-Ball Championships at Riverbend Country Club in Sugar Land. The duo closed with an 81 on Tuesday for a 36-hole score of 159, good for a six-shot...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Arrington announces candidacy for Bryan City Council, Place 2
Ray Arrington announced his candidacy Monday for the Bryan City Council, Single Member District 2 seat, and if elected, said he hopes to provide a unified consensus in the council. “I think the council is a united council and I think with the people leaving the city council, including the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan sweeps Manor in season opener
The Bryan Viking volleyball team appeared headed to a somewhat easy three-game sweep of Manor in the season opener when the Lady Mustangs wiped out a five-point deficit for a 21-21 tie. It seemed the perfect time for Bryan coach Kayli Kane to call her first timeout, but then again,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Why is gas so much cheaper in Waco?
In my travels to Waco, it appears that Waco and the Bryan-College Station areas share some similarities. Both metropolitan populations are around 200,000. Each has a major university, though Texs A&M is unquestionably larger. Each have major highways running through them. However, there is a stark difference in one particular...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Snook volleyball falls in five sets to Trinity
The Snook volleyball team began the season with a hard fought loss in five sets to Trinity on Tuesday. Trinity won the first, third and fifth sets by scores of 25-23, 25-22 and 15-11, respectively. Snook won the second and fourth sets 25-23 and 25-23. It was a total team...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rockdale volleyball beats Milano to start season
Rockdale volleyball opened up its season with a win at home over Milano Tuesday night, 25-16, 25-15 and 25-7. Rockdale was led by setter Yolianna Castillo who finished with a team-high 21 assists. Castillo also recorded two kills, two aces and seven digs. Outside hitter Halle Jimenez tallied a team-high...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Johnson named A&M Lettermen’s Association’s Lifetime Award winner
Davey Johnson, who lettered in both baseball and football at Texas A&M, was named the Lettermen’s Association’s recipient of the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. Johnson played two years of baseball at A&M before signing a professional contract. The second baseman played from 1965-78 with the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Baltimore. He hit 136 homers, including 43 in 1973 for Atlanta. He won a pair of World Series with Baltimore in 1966 and 1970. Johnson then managed from 1984-2013 for the New York Mets, Cincinnati, Baltimore, Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington. He was 1,372-1,071, winning the 1986 World Series with the Mets.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M AD Bjork sings the praises of tackle football
Tackle football has been under fire in the last two or three decades, but it has been very, very good to Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork. Studies have shown high rates of concussions and traumatic brain injuries for those who played football, especially in major college football and the NFL. Most of us know what CTE stands for – chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a brain disorder that has caused many parents to not let their sons – or daughters – play football.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station's season opener spoiled by doubleheader loss
Despite a total team effort, College Station volleyball fell to Houston Fulshear in four sets as part of a season opening doubleheader Tuesday night at College Station High School. The Cougars also lost earlier in the evening to Episcopal in five sets. The season opening doubleheader was also the debut...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggies hosting Stephen F. Austin in exhibition on Thursday
Texas A&M soccer is hosting Stephen F. Austin in a free exhibition match Thursday at Ellis Field at 7 p.m. Currently with construction surrounding Ellis Field, fans attending should park at Reed Arena and enter in through the gates at the northwest and northeast corners. The game will air on...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Two more arrested in connection to shooting last Wednesday in College Station
Two men have been arrested on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a shooting last Wednesday in the 1200 block of Holik Drive, police said. Tayshon Franklin-Jones, a 20-year-old from Bryan, was arrested Monday and Jaterriyan Gomez, a 20-year-old from College Station, was arrested...
