Read full article on original website
Related
Davenport Southeast Little League Heads to Elimination Round Today
The Southeast Little League sadly ended their winning streak Wednesday, against Webb City in the Midwest Regional Semifinal. Webb City took the lead with three hits in the third inning, one of which was a two-run triple that pushed the score to its final 3-1. The loss will send the...
KWQC
River Bandits fans take in historic game at the Field of Dreams
DAVENPORT and DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - Many Quad City River Bandits fan made the trip to Dyersville, Iowa to watch history happen. For the first time ever, a minor league baseball game took place at the historic Field of Dreams. The Quad City River Bandits faced off against the Cedar...
Scenes from the Field of Dreams
The first-ever Minor League Baseball “Field of Dreams” game at the now iconic major league park next to the historic “Field of Dreams” movie site featured our hometown Quad Cities River Bandits against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. The Bandits (playing as Davenport Blue Sox, the former team name) won 7-2. Local 4 photojournalist and morning […]
Davenport Southeast Little League Makes World Series on ESPN Today
Davenport's Southeast Little League baseball team is representing the state of Iowa in the Little League World Series, and they're headed into the semi-finals of the regional tournament today. You can watch on ESPN this morning as the Davenport Southeast Little League team takes on the Webb City Missouri team...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
ESPN says 'no' to BIGTEN rights
Wednesday is the second anniversary, of the deadly derecho that tore through Eastern Iowa. Cedar Rapids Kernels make history in first ever MiLB game at Field of Dreams. The Cedar Rapids Kernels made history last night, as they played in the first ever Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville.
Iowa to provide $12.5M for permanent Field of Dreams stadium
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — As baseball fans descend on Dyersville for Thursday night’s “Field of Dreams” game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds, the city has scored another home run. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Tuesday announced $12.5 million in Destination Iowa funding for Dyersville to create a permanent […]
Iowa Basketball Makes TJ Power's Top 5
4-Star Power Forward Talks About Hawkeyes Being Among Finalists
Viola Boyz summer nationals roll out this weekend
The Viola Boyz Backroad Speedway Summer Nationals will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday at 686 240th St., Viola, Ill. General pit pass admission is $25 per day for adults. For more information or to get tickets, call or text Chad Kinsey, 309-737-8736.
RELATED PEOPLE
247Sports
Fran McCaffery on Payton Sandfort: That dude is a player
Sophomore wing Payton Sandfort could emerge as one of the best shooters in the country this upcoming season. Sandfort averaged five points and totaled 65 rebounds during his first season. His 34 3-pointers made were fourth most on the team and are the eighth most ever by a Hawkeye freshman.
KCRG.com
Guttenburg school to close, students left to find new school
Kernels to play River Bandits at Field of Dreams Tuesday night. The Cedar Rapids Kernels will play in the first ever Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams, in a matchup against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday night in Dyersville. Off-Road utility vehicles allowed on Marion...
Daily Iowan
University of Iowa to pay $125,000 in settlement with former track coach
The University of Iowa has reached a settlement with Clive Roberts — a former Hawkeye track and field coach. The deal was struck following his voluntary resignation on July 22. The UI will pay Roberts $125,000 plus legal fees that total $15,00 according to The Cedar Rapids Gazette. Roberts...
Iowa Football Left Off Preseason Poll For First Time in 4 Years
The USA Today Sports AFCA preseason Coaches Poll is just that. Preseason. The start of the action is still a few weeks away, and not a single real down has yet to be played. But every year since 2018 Kirk Ferentz's Iowa Hawkeyes have made these rankings, which is why experts are calling it one of the biggest snubs of the preseason that the team was left off this time. Technically, they are just outside the promised land at #26, according to Hawk Central.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
2020 Iowa derecho: two years later
IOWA — August 10th, 2020 is a day many Iowans will never forget. The full force of Mother Nature was unleashed on the state in the form a derecho – a severe storm with hurricane force winds tearing in a straight line across Iowa. It would prove to...
Iowa Gilda’s Club Champions Of Hope Luncheon Features Margaret McCaffery
Champions of Hope Luncheon, presented by UnityPoint Health Trinity – Muscatine, will take place Tuesday, August 30th from 11:30am to 1:00pm at The Rendezvous in Muscatine. Gilda’s Club is thrilled to host a luncheon featuring Mrs. Margaret McCaffery, former college basketball athlete, wife of Iowa Hawkeye Men’s Basketball Coach, Fran McCaffery, mother of four, and champion of families living with cancer.
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
geneseorepublic.com
Who got a new house? Who sold it to them?
Norma J. Hepner Declaration of Trust and Robert L. Hepner Trust to David and Abigail McCall, 9032 E. 2850th St., Kewanee, $248,500. Norma J. Hepner Trust and Robert L. Hepner Trust to Bennett Kuster, 28520 N. 900 Ave., Kewanee, $191,500. Estate of James L. Rounds to Joseph Cordray, 329 E....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Back Roads Bars Hit the Right Notes with Whey Jennings & Co.
It was the Fourth Annual Back Roads Bars party on Saturday at what can easily be called one of the sweetest outdoor music venues anywhere. It was entertaining with incredible music from Missbehavin, the Resisters, The Chitlins and Whey Jennings & his fantastic band. First, you may be wondering what...
ourquadcities.com
QC jazz & heritage fest to include new Black authors forum, book sale
For the first time in the eight-year history of Polyrhythms’ Bill Bell Jazz & Heritage Festival, there will be a Black Authors Forum and Book Fair during the event. The forum (including a Q & A) will be on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Martin Luther King Center’s Ida Robinson Banquet Room, 630 9th St., Rock Island. Several of the authors will be selling their books outside during the festival on Saturday, Aug. 20 beginning at 12 noon.
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz: Dubuque café owner opens Galena pizza spot; Illinois resort gets new general manager; longtime Dubuque Co. business gets new owners
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. This edition highlights developments in Galena, Ill., and Rickardsville, Iowa. A Dubuque café...
aledotimesrecord.com
47 holes 'consistent with a shotgun blast' found on exterior of Galesburg home
GALESBURG — A northeastern Galesburg residence was reportedly damaged by gunfire Thursday morning. Officers were called to the home in the 900 block of Bateman Street at 9:01 a.m. where the residents showed officers damage to the front of the home, consistent with shotgun damage. A total of 47...
Comments / 0