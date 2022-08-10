The USA Today Sports AFCA preseason Coaches Poll is just that. Preseason. The start of the action is still a few weeks away, and not a single real down has yet to be played. But every year since 2018 Kirk Ferentz's Iowa Hawkeyes have made these rankings, which is why experts are calling it one of the biggest snubs of the preseason that the team was left off this time. Technically, they are just outside the promised land at #26, according to Hawk Central.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO