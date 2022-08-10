Team USA looks like a true powerhouse at this summer's World Junior Championship, having won their first two matches by a combined score of 12-2, and today beating Austria 7-0. At no point in this match was the Americans' authority tested, and the difference was apparent straight away. In all fairness to Team Austria, they are in this tournament without top prospect Marco Kasper and a couple other older players. It was noted by Dave Starman of the NHL Network's broadcast that the Austrians came into this tournament with the intention of focusing on development for the upcoming 2023 World Juniors this winter.

HOCKEY ・ 1 DAY AGO