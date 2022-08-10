Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
ADAM SYKORA CALLS LOSS TO CANADA A DISASTER; 'HARDEST MOMENT OF MY CAREER SO FAR'
Losing is never easy, but losing 11-1 at a major tournament has to be especially humbling. That was the case with Team Slovakia as they were trounced by Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Alberta Thursday. Slovak's Adam Sykora, a second-round pick of the New York Rangers this year, did not hold back when asked about the loss.
KENT JOHNSON SCORES UNBELIEVABLE MICHIGAN GOAL TO TAKE THE LEAD VS. CZECHIA (VIDEO)
Kent Johnson has the best hands at this summer's World Juniors, I don't think there is really any case to the contrary. He was a walking highlight reel last season at the University of Michigan, and he is up to more of the same at the tournament. Tied 1-1 with Czechia, Columbus' 2021 fifth-overall pick scored an absolute stunner, scoring the infamous Michigan goal, originally scored by the Wolverines' F Mike Legg in 1996:
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS FANS SEEM TO BE TAKING THE TANK WELL
The Chicago Blackhawks are undergoing one of the most obvious tank jobs in recent memory. Only the Pittsburgh Penguins' legendary tank of '04 really comes close. They have stripped their team down to its skeleton, and they hired a first time NHL coach to lead their group through its transition. And with Connor Bedard, projected #1 overall pick in next summer's entry draft, lighting up the World Juniors right now, fans of the club don't seem to mind it one bit:
RANGERS PROSPECT ADAM SYKORA EJECTED FROM MATCH FOR KNEEING (VIDEO)
After scoring a beauty the other night, Rangers' prospect Adam Sykora was assessed a five-minute major and tossed from the match for kneeing Team Finland F Joakim Kemell (NSH):. Kemell stayed in the match, and it appears as if he's evaded major injury. On the five-minute powerplay, Finland failed to...
RED WINGS' PROSPECT SIMON EDVINSSON OPENS SCORING WITH A BLAST (VIDEO)
What a shot from Edvinsson, as the Swedes poured it on from the opening faceoff. A tough matchup for Austria, they held on admirably for the first ten minutes or so, but Sweden is simply bigger and better:. The Swedes currently lead the Austrians 5-0 with just over ten minutes...
Savannah McCaskill lifts Angel City to victory over Chicago
Savannah McCaskill scored in the 48th minute to lead Angel City FC to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday.
24 HOURS LATER AND I'M STILL WATCHING MASON MCTAVISH'S GOAL VS. CZECHIA ON LOOP
Four teams have pretty much steamrolled everyone else during this summer's World Junior Championship; USA, Canada, Sweden, and Finland have outscored opponents by a collective 68-15 over 11 games between them. Canada's decisive win over Czechia featured a couple of highlight goals from which I am still coming down. First...
BLACKHAWKS LOOKING TO HIRE THREE-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION FOR TV ANALYST ROLE
With former Blackhawk Eddie Olczyk leaving the team to join the Seattle Kraken as a TV colour analyst, the same role he had in Chicago, the organization is searching for a replacement. According to Jeff Agrest of Chicago Sun Times, the Blackhawks are interested in bringing back three-time Stanley Cup...
FLAMES' PROSPECT MATT CORONATO LEFT WIDE OPEN, SCORES A BEAUTY (VIDEO)
Coronato is a promising prospect for Calgary. Coronato has stood out at every level he has played, scoring 85 points in 51 games with the Chicago Steel in 2020-21 and following that season up with a great freshman year at Harvard. In his first year of NCAA hockey, Coronato scored 36 points in 34 games. He has committed to another year at Harvard, so if he's able to elevate his game and dominate at that level, he could be a star in no time at the NHL level.
BLACKHAWKS SIGN PAIR OF PLAYERS TO ONE-YEAR CONTRACTS
The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Friday that they've agreed to terms with defenceman Caleb Jones and forward Philipp Kurashev on one-year, one-way contracts. Jones' contract will see him earn $1.35 million for the 2022-23 season, while Kurashev will make $750,000. Both players will become restricted free agents once again next summer.
CONNOR BROWN UNSURE WHY THE SENATORS TRADED HIM THIS OFF-SEASON
July 13th 2022 is a day Connor Brown is going to remember for a while. The 28-year-old was traded from the Ottawa Senators to Washington in exchange for a second round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. When speaking to NHL.com's Mike Zeisberger, Brown said he isn't sure why...
TEAM USA CRUISES TO 3-0 AT THE 2022 WJC WITH DECISIVE WIN OVER AUSTRIA
Team USA looks like a true powerhouse at this summer's World Junior Championship, having won their first two matches by a combined score of 12-2, and today beating Austria 7-0. At no point in this match was the Americans' authority tested, and the difference was apparent straight away. In all fairness to Team Austria, they are in this tournament without top prospect Marco Kasper and a couple other older players. It was noted by Dave Starman of the NHL Network's broadcast that the Austrians came into this tournament with the intention of focusing on development for the upcoming 2023 World Juniors this winter.
BOSTON BRUINS PROSPECT FABIAN LYSELL GOES TOP SHELF FROM RAZOR-SHARP ANGLE (VIDEO)
The Boston Bruins may have missed out on Mat Barzal three times in a row in 2015, but their 2021 21st overall pick looks promising. Fabian Lysell put Team Austria to bed and tucked them in with this shot. Very reminiscent of another Swede I know named Filip Forsberg, ever heard of him?
JOHNSON'S MAGIC MOMENT LIFTS CANADA TO CRUCIAL WIN OVER CZECHIA
Canada's toughest test of the 2022 World Juniors to-date came on Saturday evening when they took on Montreal Canadiens prospect Jan Mysak and Team Czechia. Czechia came into Saturday's game with a win and a shootout loss under their belt. In their opening game, they narrowly defeated Slovakia in a back-and-forth affair by a score of 5-4, while in the second game against Finland, they lost 4-3 in a shootout. Going into the game against Canada, Mysak leads his team in goals (3) and points (4).
IT TURNS OUT HARRISON FORD IS THE REASON JOE SAKIC RETIRED WITH THE COLORADO AVALANCHE
You read that right, it just so happens that if not for actor Harrison Ford, Joe Sakic would have become a New York Ranger during 1997's free-agent frenzy. Well, the full story is a bit more involved than that. The story begins with the 1996-97 NHL season in which Burnaby...
NAZEM KADRI WILL MAKE HISTORY DURING TIME WITH THE STANLEY CUP
Nazem Kadri has a polarizing history, but he is now a Stanley Cup champion. The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
CALE MAKAR SURPRISES 88-YEAR-OLD GRANDMOTHER WITH STANLEY CUP VISIT
Cale Makar had quite the 2021-22 NHL season, winning the James Norris Trophy for best defenseman in the league, Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP, and of course, the Stanley Cup. Makar now has his turn with the legendary trophy, and he surprised his 88-year-old grandmother with the visit with...
PATRIK LAINE UNVEILS NEW HAIRCUT FOR 2022-23 AND IT HAS THE PEOPLE TALKING
Breaking News in December: the Vegas Golden Knights just traded a 30-goal scorer for literally nothing. Breaking News in August: Patrik Laine shaved his head. But the days of witnessing Patrik Laine prancing through opposing defenses with his golden locks flowing in the wind are gone. Presumably to beat the heat, the Finnish Finisher lopped off all of his hair, and he is not a proud member of buzzcut nation. Welcome aboard, Patrik:
SHARKS ANNOUNCE DEFENCEMAN KNYZHOV WILL MISS HALF OF NEXT SEASON
Some tough news for San Jose Sharks defenceman Nikolai Knyzhov. The team has announced the 24-year-old will miss a significant portion of the 2022-23 season after tearing his Achilles tendon while participating in off-ice training. "Knyzhov underwent successful surgery on August 10 at Kaiser Permanente San Jose to repair the...
MIKHAIL SERGACHEV NOT HAPPY AFTER KHL TEAM USES HIM TO PROMOTE EVENT HE'S NOT ATTENDING
If you tell people a well-known hockey player is going to be at a fan event, you should probably invite the player first. Mikhail Sergachev of the Tampa Bay Lightning is not happy after a social media post from KHL team AK Bars Kazan promoting an event on August 26th that states Sergachev will be in attendance.
