Chicago, IL

markerzone.com

ADAM SYKORA CALLS LOSS TO CANADA A DISASTER; 'HARDEST MOMENT OF MY CAREER SO FAR'

Losing is never easy, but losing 11-1 at a major tournament has to be especially humbling. That was the case with Team Slovakia as they were trounced by Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Alberta Thursday. Slovak's Adam Sykora, a second-round pick of the New York Rangers this year, did not hold back when asked about the loss.
HOCKEY
markerzone.com

KENT JOHNSON SCORES UNBELIEVABLE MICHIGAN GOAL TO TAKE THE LEAD VS. CZECHIA (VIDEO)

Kent Johnson has the best hands at this summer's World Juniors, I don't think there is really any case to the contrary. He was a walking highlight reel last season at the University of Michigan, and he is up to more of the same at the tournament. Tied 1-1 with Czechia, Columbus' 2021 fifth-overall pick scored an absolute stunner, scoring the infamous Michigan goal, originally scored by the Wolverines' F Mike Legg in 1996:
HOCKEY
markerzone.com

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS FANS SEEM TO BE TAKING THE TANK WELL

The Chicago Blackhawks are undergoing one of the most obvious tank jobs in recent memory. Only the Pittsburgh Penguins' legendary tank of '04 really comes close. They have stripped their team down to its skeleton, and they hired a first time NHL coach to lead their group through its transition. And with Connor Bedard, projected #1 overall pick in next summer's entry draft, lighting up the World Juniors right now, fans of the club don't seem to mind it one bit:
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

RANGERS PROSPECT ADAM SYKORA EJECTED FROM MATCH FOR KNEEING (VIDEO)

After scoring a beauty the other night, Rangers' prospect Adam Sykora was assessed a five-minute major and tossed from the match for kneeing Team Finland F Joakim Kemell (NSH):. Kemell stayed in the match, and it appears as if he's evaded major injury. On the five-minute powerplay, Finland failed to...
SPORTS
markerzone.com

24 HOURS LATER AND I'M STILL WATCHING MASON MCTAVISH'S GOAL VS. CZECHIA ON LOOP

Four teams have pretty much steamrolled everyone else during this summer's World Junior Championship; USA, Canada, Sweden, and Finland have outscored opponents by a collective 68-15 over 11 games between them. Canada's decisive win over Czechia featured a couple of highlight goals from which I am still coming down. First...
NHL
markerzone.com

FLAMES' PROSPECT MATT CORONATO LEFT WIDE OPEN, SCORES A BEAUTY (VIDEO)

Coronato is a promising prospect for Calgary. Coronato has stood out at every level he has played, scoring 85 points in 51 games with the Chicago Steel in 2020-21 and following that season up with a great freshman year at Harvard. In his first year of NCAA hockey, Coronato scored 36 points in 34 games. He has committed to another year at Harvard, so if he's able to elevate his game and dominate at that level, he could be a star in no time at the NHL level.
NHL
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS SIGN PAIR OF PLAYERS TO ONE-YEAR CONTRACTS

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Friday that they've agreed to terms with defenceman Caleb Jones and forward Philipp Kurashev on one-year, one-way contracts. Jones' contract will see him earn $1.35 million for the 2022-23 season, while Kurashev will make $750,000. Both players will become restricted free agents once again next summer.
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

CONNOR BROWN UNSURE WHY THE SENATORS TRADED HIM THIS OFF-SEASON

July 13th 2022 is a day Connor Brown is going to remember for a while. The 28-year-old was traded from the Ottawa Senators to Washington in exchange for a second round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. When speaking to NHL.com's Mike Zeisberger, Brown said he isn't sure why...
NHL
markerzone.com

TEAM USA CRUISES TO 3-0 AT THE 2022 WJC WITH DECISIVE WIN OVER AUSTRIA

Team USA looks like a true powerhouse at this summer's World Junior Championship, having won their first two matches by a combined score of 12-2, and today beating Austria 7-0. At no point in this match was the Americans' authority tested, and the difference was apparent straight away. In all fairness to Team Austria, they are in this tournament without top prospect Marco Kasper and a couple other older players. It was noted by Dave Starman of the NHL Network's broadcast that the Austrians came into this tournament with the intention of focusing on development for the upcoming 2023 World Juniors this winter.
HOCKEY
markerzone.com

JOHNSON'S MAGIC MOMENT LIFTS CANADA TO CRUCIAL WIN OVER CZECHIA

Canada's toughest test of the 2022 World Juniors to-date came on Saturday evening when they took on Montreal Canadiens prospect Jan Mysak and Team Czechia. Czechia came into Saturday's game with a win and a shootout loss under their belt. In their opening game, they narrowly defeated Slovakia in a back-and-forth affair by a score of 5-4, while in the second game against Finland, they lost 4-3 in a shootout. Going into the game against Canada, Mysak leads his team in goals (3) and points (4).
NHL
markerzone.com

NAZEM KADRI WILL MAKE HISTORY DURING TIME WITH THE STANLEY CUP

Nazem Kadri has a polarizing history, but he is now a Stanley Cup champion. The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

CALE MAKAR SURPRISES 88-YEAR-OLD GRANDMOTHER WITH STANLEY CUP VISIT

Cale Makar had quite the 2021-22 NHL season, winning the James Norris Trophy for best defenseman in the league, Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP, and of course, the Stanley Cup. Makar now has his turn with the legendary trophy, and he surprised his 88-year-old grandmother with the visit with...
NHL
markerzone.com

PATRIK LAINE UNVEILS NEW HAIRCUT FOR 2022-23 AND IT HAS THE PEOPLE TALKING

Breaking News in December: the Vegas Golden Knights just traded a 30-goal scorer for literally nothing. Breaking News in August: Patrik Laine shaved his head. But the days of witnessing Patrik Laine prancing through opposing defenses with his golden locks flowing in the wind are gone. Presumably to beat the heat, the Finnish Finisher lopped off all of his hair, and he is not a proud member of buzzcut nation. Welcome aboard, Patrik:
NHL
markerzone.com

SHARKS ANNOUNCE DEFENCEMAN KNYZHOV WILL MISS HALF OF NEXT SEASON

Some tough news for San Jose Sharks defenceman Nikolai Knyzhov. The team has announced the 24-year-old will miss a significant portion of the 2022-23 season after tearing his Achilles tendon while participating in off-ice training. "Knyzhov underwent successful surgery on August 10 at Kaiser Permanente San Jose to repair the...
SAN JOSE, CA

