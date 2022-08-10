Read full article on original website
Calendar for Thursday, Aug. 11
Century Square Cinema presents a family movie night screening of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the 2021 movie starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch, Aug. 18 at The Green at Century Square. Opens at 8 p.m., movie starts at 8:45. Free. Blankets welcome; no outside food or drink. century-square.com/events.
Troupe Over the Hill presents dinner theater
Troupe Over the Hill in Hilltop Lakes presents a murder mystery dinner theater on Aug. 26. "Who Killed Mama Lasagna" will be a joint production of Troupe Over the Hill and the Kickapoo Club. It will be presented in the Tonkawa Room at Hilltop Lakes, with the doors opening at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 and the play at 7.
Dwight Baker writes book of devotionals
Dwight C. Baker, who inspired the community when he walked — with leg braces and on crutches — from Bryan-College Station to Houston, a distance of 90 miles, has published a book of devotionals he wrote as a teenager. Now 58, Baker was born with spina bifida. He...
OPAS looking for volunteers
OPAS is looking for some arts lovers who would like to volunteer for the upcoming 50th anniversary season of the performing arts organization. Two come-and-go sessions will be held for anyone interested in volunteering to usher during OPAS performances. The first session will be from 4:30-6 p.m. and the second will be from 9-10 a.m. Friday.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for August 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
BISD kicks off school year with 'energizing' convocation
Teachers, administrators and staff members from across the Bryan school district gathered for the district’s annual convocation, serving as a sort of pep rally for employees before students return to their classrooms next week. Wednesday’s event, though annual, was held in person for the first time since 2019, returning...
Calendar for Tuesday, Aug. 9
Residents interested in learning more about Amazon’s plans to bring drone deliveries to College Station can attend Amazon Prime Air Break-Fest, Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Green at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Amazon will have a drone on display. Also games, activities and food.
I Heart Bryan opens Teacher Closet in Bryan for those in need of classroom supplies
Teachers from all over the Brazos Valley attended the grand opening of Teacher Closet, an I Heart Bryan initiative, to collect donated supplies for their classrooms on Monday night at Morning Star Storage in Bryan. Alicia Carter, a Pre-K teacher at Kemp-Carver Elementary School, was one of the many teachers...
Schumann announces candidacy for Bryan City Council, Place 5
Kyle Schumann announced Monday his candidacy for Bryan City Council Single Member District 5, and said he hopes to ensure effective communication between the city and residents. “I live in the Edgewater community over on the West side of Bryan, and there was some controversy regarding it with the new...
Police doing job ticketing diners
In reply to Steve Herrin's letter of Aug. 8, we truly appreciate his family eating lunch in College Station. We also appreciate our visitors obeying all our laws and regulations as we do who live here. If I illegally park, I would expect and appreciate the police giving me a...
Fall Camp Press Conference: Demani Richardson
Texas A&M football defensive back Demani Richardson meets the media during week two of Fall Camp. (8.11.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
A&M AD Bjork sings the praises of tackle football
Tackle football has been under fire in the last two or three decades, but it has been very, very good to Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork. Studies have shown high rates of concussions and traumatic brain injuries for those who played football, especially in major college football and the NFL. Most of us know what CTE stands for – chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a brain disorder that has caused many parents to not let their sons – or daughters – play football.
Bryan sweeps Manor in season opener
The Bryan Viking volleyball team appeared headed to a somewhat easy three-game sweep of Manor in the season opener when the Lady Mustangs wiped out a five-point deficit for a 21-21 tie. It seemed the perfect time for Bryan coach Kayli Kane to call her first timeout, but then again,...
Johnson named A&M Lettermen’s Association’s Lifetime Award winner
Davey Johnson, who lettered in both baseball and football at Texas A&M, was named the Lettermen’s Association’s recipient of the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. Johnson played two years of baseball at A&M before signing a professional contract. The second baseman played from 1965-78 with the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Baltimore. He hit 136 homers, including 43 in 1973 for Atlanta. He won a pair of World Series with Baltimore in 1966 and 1970. Johnson then managed from 1984-2013 for the New York Mets, Cincinnati, Baltimore, Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington. He was 1,372-1,071, winning the 1986 World Series with the Mets.
Aggies hosting Stephen F. Austin in exhibition on Thursday
Texas A&M soccer is hosting Stephen F. Austin in a free exhibition match Thursday at Ellis Field at 7 p.m. Currently with construction surrounding Ellis Field, fans attending should park at Reed Arena and enter in through the gates at the northwest and northeast corners. The game will air on...
Rockdale volleyball beats Milano to start season
Rockdale volleyball opened up its season with a win at home over Milano Tuesday night, 25-16, 25-15 and 25-7. Rockdale was led by setter Yolianna Castillo who finished with a team-high 21 assists. Castillo also recorded two kills, two aces and seven digs. Outside hitter Halle Jimenez tallied a team-high...
College Station's season opener spoiled by doubleheader loss
Despite a total team effort, College Station volleyball fell to Houston Fulshear in four sets as part of a season opening doubleheader Tuesday night at College Station High School. The Cougars also lost earlier in the evening to Episcopal in five sets. The season opening doubleheader was also the debut...
Snook volleyball falls in five sets to Trinity
The Snook volleyball team began the season with a hard fought loss in five sets to Trinity on Tuesday. Trinity won the first, third and fifth sets by scores of 25-23, 25-22 and 15-11, respectively. Snook won the second and fourth sets 25-23 and 25-23. It was a total team...
Texas A&M researchers say higher mortgage interest rates are hurting housing affordability
Higher mortgage interest rates are hurting Texas housing affordability, which is affecting first-time homebuyers, according to Clare Losey, an assistant research economist at Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. “A higher mortgage interest rate equates to a higher monthly mortgage payment because, all else being equal, the...
Bryan-College Station sees 50 days with 100-degree weather since start of 2022
Tuesday was a record day for Bryan-College Station as it was the 50th time the temperature reached 100 degrees since the start of 2022, according to KBTX Meteorologist Shel Winkley. “This did happen in 2011, although we didn’t do it this fast. In 2011, we had 69 days of triple-digit...
