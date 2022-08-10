ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

Norman Police Responds To Auto-Pedestrian Accident

Norman police said a person was hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon. The auto-pedestrian accident happened near the intersection of 24th Avenue Southwest and West Lindsey Street. No word yet on the extent of the pedestrian's injuries. Authorities are advising drivers to expect delays in the area. This is a...
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

OCPD Confirms Identity Of Armed Suspect Shot By Officers

Oklahoma City police identified the armed man shot by SWAT team officers during a standoff Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 51-year-old Derek Dennis was armed on the porch of a home near Northwest 122nd Street and North Western Avenue looking for someone he used to know. The homeowner, who was in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 Injured In Southeast OKC Accident Involving Motorcycle

Authorities responded to an injury accident Wednesday on Oklahoma City's southeast side. The accident happened near Southeast 29th Street and East Grand Boulevard. Police said at least one person was injured in the accident, which also involved a motorcycle. It is not yet known who was injured and the extent...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

WATCH: Suspect sets fire to car outside Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Authorities are working to identify a person caught on camera setting a person’s car on fire in Oklahoma City. Surveillance video from around 3:10 p.m. Monday shows a person walking up to a car parked in a driveway in a neighborhood near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The person then poured fluid into the vehicle’s open window and then lit the car on fire.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home

STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

Husband and wife arrested following pursuit in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two people were arrested on Friday following a pursuit in Oklahoma City. Police said they pulled over 32-year-old Keith Wiley on Classen Curve after his car was seen straddling the center lane line. Police said he had slurred speech and noticed an odor of alcohol coming from his breath.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

