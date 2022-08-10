Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City police taking another look at 1975 murder, rape of elderly woman
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are renewing calls in a cold case that dates back to 1975. Police said 77-year-old Helen Gordon was at a family's northeast Oklahoma City home on Christmas night of that year. She left late in the evening and never made it home.
News On 6
Norman Police Responds To Auto-Pedestrian Accident
Norman police said a person was hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon. The auto-pedestrian accident happened near the intersection of 24th Avenue Southwest and West Lindsey Street. No word yet on the extent of the pedestrian's injuries. Authorities are advising drivers to expect delays in the area. This is a...
News On 6
OCPD Confirms Identity Of Armed Suspect Shot By Officers
Oklahoma City police identified the armed man shot by SWAT team officers during a standoff Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 51-year-old Derek Dennis was armed on the porch of a home near Northwest 122nd Street and North Western Avenue looking for someone he used to know. The homeowner, who was in...
Driver arrested for causing crash that killed motorcyclist
One man has been arrested following a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Wednesday afternoon.
News On 6
Parents Of UCO Student Killed By Drunk Driver Take Edmond Wedding Venue To Court
The parents of a University of Central Oklahoma student killed by a drunk driver went back to court on Thursday in Canadian County. A hearing was held for the civil lawsuit Jeff and Kristy Murrow filed against an Edmond wedding venue after Marissa Murrow’s tragic death. The Murrow’s said...
No Injuries Reported Following Rollover Crash On Kilpatrick
No injuries have been reported following a rollover crash Thursday morning on the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The outside lane of the John Kilpatrick Turnpike southbound at Interstate 40 has reopened following the crash, according to OHP.
At Least 1 In Critical Condition Following SW OKC Collision
Oklahoma City police and fire departments responded to an injury crash Wednesday morning on the city's southwest side. The collision happened around 6 a.m. near Southwest 22nd Street and South MacArthur Boulevard. Authorities said a car collided with a bicyclist who then rear-ended a motorcyclist. The bicyclist was taken to...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation looking for leads in Comanche County cold case
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a cold case. Ci’Lina Teira Bell-Deloney, who also went by Cici, was found dead in the middle of NW Paint Road in Cache on January 16, 2017. She had been shot multiple times.
KOCO
Bicyclist, motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took two people to a hospital after a motorcycle and bicycle were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Police said a car hit a bicyclist, knocking the rider into a motorcycle around 6 a.m. near Southwest 21st Street and MacArthur Boulevard.
News On 6
1 Injured In Southeast OKC Accident Involving Motorcycle
Authorities responded to an injury accident Wednesday on Oklahoma City's southeast side. The accident happened near Southeast 29th Street and East Grand Boulevard. Police said at least one person was injured in the accident, which also involved a motorcycle. It is not yet known who was injured and the extent...
KFOR
Armed man shot and injured after police make contact at an Oklahoma residence
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Around 10:21 a.m. Tuesday morning, an Oklahoma woman noticed there was a man on her security camera standing on her porch. The man was a “former acquaintance” who was possibly armed. The incident occurred in the area of NW 127th and William Penn...
KOCO
Injuries reported after fire at senior living center in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Injuries have been reported after a fire at a senior living center in Oklahoma City. Around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, crews responded to Northwest 56thStreet where a senior living center was on fire. The flames are out now, but injuries have been reported. KOCO 5 will provide...
WATCH: Suspect sets fire to car outside Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Authorities are working to identify a person caught on camera setting a person’s car on fire in Oklahoma City. Surveillance video from around 3:10 p.m. Monday shows a person walking up to a car parked in a driveway in a neighborhood near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The person then poured fluid into the vehicle’s open window and then lit the car on fire.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in double shooting that killed one
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police are looking for leads in a double shooting. Officers responded to the shooting near SW 22nd and Blackwelder around 7 p.m. on August 1. Both victims were brought to an area hospital but only one survived. Investigators believe the two victims became...
KOCO
Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
DPS Explains Amber Alert Process Days After OKC Murder-Suicide Involving 3 Children
There are still unanswered questions after a man shot and killed his three children before turning the gun on himself. Among the questions is why an Amber Alert wasn't issued early Saturday morning. Any time phones buzz and the words "Amber Alert" come across screens, the message itself originates from...
OSBI Collects DNA In Hopes Of Identifying Human Remains Found In Logan County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says it’s collecting DNA in a missing persons investigation spanning multiple counties. The bureau says it hopes to use the DNA to identify bone fragments found earlier this year. In April, investigators with The Oklahoma County, Logan County and Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Offices...
okcfox.com
Husband and wife arrested following pursuit in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two people were arrested on Friday following a pursuit in Oklahoma City. Police said they pulled over 32-year-old Keith Wiley on Classen Curve after his car was seen straddling the center lane line. Police said he had slurred speech and noticed an odor of alcohol coming from his breath.
News On 6
Multiple Large Containers Full Of Hand Sanitizer Catch Fire In Grady County
Grady County officials confirmed two large containers filled with hand sanitizer have caught fire. The fire is located near State Highway 81 and Pikes Peak Road. Crews have been battling the fire for more than an hour. The state fire marshal is also investigating the cause of the fire. This...
KOCO
Neighbors shocked after hit-and-run crash kills 2 people in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors were shocked after a hit-and-run crash killed two people in southwest Oklahoma City. New details emerged in the hit-and-run crash that killed two people in southwest OKC. Neighbors said they can’t believe it happened in their quiet neighborhood. Now, police need help to find...
