AZFamily
Bicyclist was already lying on road before being hit by car and killed, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car in west Phoenix, and police say the man was already lying on the roadway when he was struck. The accident happened around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 39th Avenue and Camelback Road. Because the bicyclist was already down, Phoenix police say the driver of the car was unable to avoid the collision.
AZFamily
Man in custody after crash and shootout with DPS troopers in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody after an attempted traffic stop led to a shootout involving Department of Public Safety troopers in central Phoenix on Wednesday night. Troopers say just after 7:30 p.m., a trooper tried to pull over a driver on Interstate 17. However, the driver then sped away and sideswiped another car. Investigators say the man crashed into the fencing on the Grant Street overpass at I-17 and ran off. Troopers and the man ended up near 22nd Avenue and Grant Street, north of Buckeye Road.
fox10phoenix.com
Bicyclist dies after being run over by car in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a bicyclist was killed after being run over by a car on Thursday. The deadly accident happened near 39th Avenue and Camelback, and the bicyclist died from his injuries at the hospital. The victim, identified only as a man in his 60s, had...
AZFamily
Family says girl still in hospital after hit-and-run crash in Mesa
Arizona politicians reacted to the news the FBI raided Trump's Mar-A-Lago home. The owners of Elmer's Tacos in Chandler are reeling after someone broke into their business Monday night, ransacking the place and stealing sentimental items. Glendale man loses legs after suspected drunk driver crashes into his car.
AZFamily
Suspect in custody after being involved in shootout with DPS troopers in Phoenix
Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays.
AZFamily
Woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death at Glendale apartment
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A West Valley woman is now facing murder charges after police say she stabbed her boyfriend to death earlier this week. Glendale police were sent out to an apartment complex near 51st Avenue and Frier Drive, just south of Northern Avenue, after a reported stabbing Monday night.
AZFamily
3 arrested after illegal marijuana dispensary searched in south Phoenix
Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays.
AZFamily
Thief ransacks beloved, family-owned Chandler restaurant
Arizona politicians reacted to the news the FBI raided Trump's Mar-A-Lago home. Glendale man loses legs after suspected drunk driver crashes into his car. Jeremiah Washington was getting clothes out of the trunk when the driver, Jerry Hernandez, reportedly drove into him.
AZFamily
Person killed after being hit by a car in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a deadly crash has closed portions of a major road in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning. Officers responded just after 5:30 a.m. to 51st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard after a car reportedly hit a person. Police say the pedestrian, who has not been identified, died at the scene. Details about what led up to the crash haven’t been released.
KTAR.com
Police find 5-month-old taken from Phoenix foster home; biological mother arrested
PHOENIX — Police have safely located a 5-month-old girl who was taken from a foster home in Phoenix by her biological mother, authorities said Wednesday. Eunice Salinas was found Tuesday at a family member’s residence, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Eunice was taken by her biological mother,...
AZFamily
Neighbors hear up to 25 gunshots in Phoenix drive-by that left teen hurt
Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays.
AZFamily
Birth mom arrested after allegedly taking baby girl from foster family’s home in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say the biological mother of the baby who was taken from her foster family’s home over the weekend has now been arrested. The five-month-old went missing on Saturday after authorities said Angelica Salinas, 24, forcibly took her from the home. Police said late Tuesday night that the baby was found.
AZFamily
Woman rescued after driving into Chandler canal
While restaurants say the staffing and supply crunch is impacting their bottom line and menu prices, many are reporting that business is still doing well. Teacher shortage hits Arizona: How many are needed?.
AZFamily
Police identify 4 killed in crash involving racing stolen car in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say they have identified the four people killed in a fiery crash involving a stolen car that was racing late last month. Police say the unidentified driver of the stolen car was speeding on 43rd Avenue just before 2 a.m. on July 22 when he collided with a driver trying to make a left onto Thunderbird Road. That car caught fire, and all three people inside died. The driver of that car, 28-year-old Terry Hill, was previously identified by his family.
AZFamily
Woman arrested after Mesa hit-and-run left 4-year-old girl seriously hurt
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a woman is facing charges after leaving the scene of an accident that left a 4-year-old girl in the hospital with serious injuries. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday near Main Street and LeSuer. Bea, her mom, and her siblings were crossing the street after a trip to the Mesa Arizona Temple’s Visitors Center. Bea got ahead of the group and was reportedly hit by 48-year-old Veronica Laprada. “What kind of humanity is that? Knowing you did something and not stopping at the very least to see if you can help in any way,” said Bea’s uncle, Christopher Stapley.
AZFamily
Phoenix police find SUV stolen during carjacking and shooting at West Valley shopping center
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police have located an SUV that was stolen during a carjacking and shooting Monday at a West Valley shopping center. Police found the SUV in a neighborhood on Dunlap north of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. The driver’s side front tire was flat, and there was no one inside.
KTAR.com
2 men face murder charges for Tempe shooting in late July
PHOENIX — Two men were arrested and face murder charges after a 19-year-old was shot in Tempe last month, authorities said. Christian Renteria and Javier Cruz were arrested on July 31 for allegedly killing Ki’Marion Woods near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive on July 28, the Tempe Police Department said.
fox10phoenix.com
DPS trooper helps veteran with broken scooter on I-17 in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper came to the aid of a man in distress along a north Phoenix freeway. The incident happened on Aug. 7 along Interstate 17 near Greenway when an elderly man was riding a scooter and the battery died. Trooper Lucas Adams arrived...
AZFamily
Teen shot in drive-by shooting near 48th St. and Broadway
Smashed cakes, cupcakes, oh my! Sweet Daddy Cupcakes in Chandler truly takes the cake. Tricia Arce went from retail, including working in outdoor stores and shoe stores, to the cupcake business. But first, she started with marshmallows.
L.A. Weekly
Joshua Telmo Pronounced Dead after Motorcycle Crash near Osborn Road [Phoenix, AZ]
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Crash near 27th Avenue. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m., near the intersection of 27th Avenue and Osborn Road on August 9th. Upon arrival, Phoenix authorities located one motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries in the roadway. However, the factors leading up to the accident...
