WHIZ
ZHS Takes Part in Countdown to Kick-Off Event
Sports fans welcome in football season is finally upon us. At the Barn Wednesday night WHIZ hosted “Countdown to Kick-Off” a party to celebrate the start of the new season. Zanesville Blue Devils new Head Football Coach TJ Langermeier was just one of several coaches in attendance to...
Three recruits on top of the Ohio State football program’s board
The Ohio State football program has tried to right the recruiting ship in recent days. After a rough start to the month of August, they were able to land a couple of commitments after losing a couple of guys. Now, they have plenty of time to try and fill the class.
WOUB
Federal Hocking cancels 2022 football season over roster concerns
STEWART, Ohio (WOUB) — For years, Federal Hocking high school has struggled to field a full roster of players. Many kids were playing nearly every snap on both offense and defense. As a result, since 2015, the former TVC-Hocking competitors have a combined record of 3-55. By 2019, things had become troubling for players and fans alike. After six games, the roster had suffered so many injuries that the team was forced to forfeit the remainder of the season.
Ohio State LB Palaie Gaoteote No Longer Hampered By Eligibility Issues, Injuries
Unlike last summer when he was ineligible following his transfer from USC, Gaoteote is fully immersed in preseason camp.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Linebacker Chip Trayanum Loses Black Stripe
Chip Trayanum is the latest Buckeye to lose his black stripe. Trayanum is the fourth Buckeye of 2022 to lose his black stripe, along with Oklahoma State transfer Tanner McCalister and freshmen Kye Stokes and Caden Curry. Trayanum, an Arizona State transfer who switched from running back to linebacker upon returning to his home state of Ohio, is now "officially" a Buckeye after committing to Ohio State back on Dec. 25.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State DC Jim Knowles names top 2 linebackers for 2022 scheme
Ohio State is entering its first season with Jim Knowles as the defensive coordinator. Knowles, formerly at Oklahoma State, will have the Buckeyes playing in a 4-2-5 scheme. Knowles has identified his top 2 linebackers as Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg, per Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch. Steele is...
Eleven Warriors
Ellis Robinson IV Wants to Continue to Build Relationships with Ohio State's Coaches, KingJoseph Edwards and KJ Bolden Will Visit OSU for Notre Dame Game
One of Ohio State’s top 2024 cornerback targets is planning his return trip to Columbus. Five-star Florida cornerback Ellis Robinson IV took a trip to Columbus on June 23-24 and had an enjoyable time at OSU’s campus. He plans on making a return trip to Ohio State sometime this fall, though he’s not sure for which game as of now.
Notre Dame football: What happens if the Irish upset Ohio State?
The Notre Dame football team takes on Ohio State in Week 1 of the college football season, but what happens if the Irish upset the Buckeyes?. We are inching ever so close to the start of the 2022 college football season, a year that will see the Notre Dame football team start out against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Usually, teams of the caliber of these two programs will start out against a cupcake team to get the kinks out, but that is not the case in 2022.
WHIZ
Eastside Community Ministry Gives Away Backpacks & School Supplies For Tools For School
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Backpacks filled with all the back-to-school essentials were picked up by families today. Volunteers from Eastside Community Ministry gathered at Zanesville Middle School to pass them out!. Over 830 kids, from 1st through 12th grades registered for Tools for Schools which provides students with any school...
WHIZ
Nicolaas P. Dubbeling
Nicolaas P. Dubbeling, 78, of Zanesville, died at 6:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Cedar Hill Care Center, Zanesville. He was born April 7, 1944 during the starvation winter in Alsmeer, Netherlands a son of the late Klaas and Akya (Bartsas) Dubbeling. Nick graduated from primary and secondary schools and began a Masters level program. He was a graduate assistant and taught psychology at his university, upon coming to the United States in 1972he began his studies toward a PHD program and his internship in Worchester, Mass. Nick received his PHD from Ohio University in 1986. He worked for Six County for many years and also did psychology testing and evaluations for local lawyers and the courts. Nick especially enjoyed his work at Mt. Alyoysius. Nick enjoyed reading, cooking, travel and working in his yard.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Thornville, Ohio
Psychopathic Records and Insane Clown Posse brought their Gathering of the Juggalos festival to Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio from Aug. 3-6. The 22nd annual festival, dubbed The Gathering of Dreams, was attended by thousands of face-painted, Faygo-drinking Juggalos and featured three stages of round-the-clock performances, contests such as the Miss Cheeks pageant, wrestling, carnival rides and more.
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Your Radio Place
Win Muskingum County Fair Tickets HERE
The 176th Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair runs August 14-20 in Zanesville. Here’s your chance to win tickets to the fair. Complete the form below to sign-up. Winners will receive tickets in the mail. Contest ends Thursday, August 11 at midnight and winners will be drawn Friday, August 12. One entry per person. Duplicate entries will be disqualified.
WHIZ
Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month
This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
WHIZ
Melanie B. Hamilton
Melanie B. Hamilton, 67, of Zanesville, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Genesis Hospice Care Morrison House with her husband and children by her side. She was born on January 11, 1955, in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Donald D. and Mary B. Ferrell of Zanesville.
WHIZ
Chapman Found Guilty
Jurors in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court convicted 50-year-old Chad Chapman after a one day trial. Chapman was found guilty of felonious assault for the attack on another man. The Muskingum County Prosecutor said in September a neighbor heard fighting sounds from Chapman’s home on Spruce Street in Zanesville and...
Car falls 50 feet in deadly Columbus quarry crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has died Thursday morning after his car smashed through a fence and fell into a quarry, according to Columbus emergency crews at the scene. The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the McKinley Avenue Corridor near the intersection with West 5th Avenue. The car, a 1998 Toyota Avalon, was […]
Neighbors on edge after racist flyers spread across Lewis Center community
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Some neighbors in a Lewis Center community are on edge after racist flyers were found in driveways. Those 10TV spoke with said hatred has no place in their town. "It's a sad thing man, you know people out here with hatred,” said one neighbor who...
Crash to cause morning delays on Dublin road
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash involving a dump truck will cause traffic delays along State Route 161 in Dublin Tuesday morning. According to the city, SR 161 is reduced to one way in each direction at Shamrock Boulevard after a dump truck hit the pole holding the traffic signal. The city said drivers should […]
Flying Magazine
‘Birthplace of Aviation’ To Get Hall of Fame To Celebrate Flight
The historic Port Columbus Airport terminal and control tower, opened in 1929, will be transformed into the Ohio Air & Space (OAS) Hall of Fame and Learning Center. [Courtesy: OAS]. Ohio is known as the “birthplace of aviation,” due to it being the native state of the Wright brothers. But...
