Joey Bart not in Giants' lineup Tuesday night
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bart is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Wynns versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 190 plate appearances this season, Bart has a .214 batting average with a .698 OPS, 9...
Jeimer Candelario out of Detroit's Thursday lineup
Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario is not starting in Thursday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Candelario will watch from the bench after Willi Castro was picked as Thursday's starting third baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 229 batted balls this season, Candelario has accounted for a 8.7% barrel rate...
Thompson, Velázquez, Morel power Cubs past Nationals 6-3
CHICAGO (AP) — Keegan Thompson pitched six effective innings, rookies Nelson Velázquez and Christopher Morel homered in the third inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 6-3 Monday night. Thompson (9-5) didn’t walk a batter for the second time in three starts while scattering five hits...
White Sox starting Seby Zavala at catcher on Thursday
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Zavala will catch on the road after Yasmani Grandal was moved to first base, Jose Abreu was picked as Chicago's designated hitter, Eloy Jimenez was shifted to left field, Andrew Vaughn was aligned in right, and Gavin Sheets was rested.
Warriors' Steph Curry almost beat Dodgers traffic until Dave Roberts put in Trayce Thompson
Roberts signaled to Steph to stay for someone he knows well.
White Sox offensive woes continue in 5-3 loss to Royals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke worked out of trouble to hold Chicago scoreless into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat Dylan Cease and the White Sox 5-3 on Thursday.Greinke allowed nine hits but didn't walk a batter, striking out five while throwing 95 pitches in 6 1/3 innings.Vinnie Pasquantino homered and Nicky Lopez had a two-run single for the Royals, who on back-to-back four-game series for the first time since Aug. 11-18, 2014. Kansas City took three of four from visiting Boston before doing the same to Chicago.Cease (12-5) allowed three hits and one run...
New York Mets complete series sweep with Reds | Main Takeaways
The New York Mets did a tremendous job finishing off their series with the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday afternoon. The Mets completed the series at home with a sweep. It was a dominant performance from the Mets that resulted in a 10-2 win. This win puts the Mets at 73-39, on a six-game winning streak, and 15-2 over their last 17 games.
Play Beat the Streak now -- and eye these righty bats
Beat the Streak is back for the 2022 season -- and the $5.6 million prize is still up for grabs. The idea is simple -- pick one player (or two) every day who you think will get a hit. The objective -- surpass Joe DiMaggio's record-long 56-game hitting streak -- is a bit more challenging.
Drury, Nola homer in big rally, Padres beat Giants 13-7
SAN DIEGO — (AP) — This is the team the San Diego Padres envisioned having when they acquired Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Drury at last week's trade deadline. Yes, there was a five-game losing streak, including losing three games at the rival Los Angeles Dodgers last weekend and a flummoxing 26-inning scoreless streak. But when they broke out of the slump, the Padres did it impressively, scoring 20 runs in consecutive wins against the San Francisco Giants.
