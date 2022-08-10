He was referred to as the Edmonton Oilers' good luck charm. The family of Ben Stelter, the six-year-old who was battling cancer, has confirmed the boy has died. "The world lost the most special boy and an absolute hero last night. Ben, you were the best son we could ever hope for and you were my best bud ever. Your sisters were so lucky to have you as such a sweet brother. You fought so long and hard and beat so many odds."

