markerzone.com
CANADIENS PROSPECT JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY BECOMES YOUNGEST WINNER OF SLOVAKIA'S 'PLAYER OF THE YEAR' AWARD
It's been quite the year for 2022 first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky and now he can add Slovakia's 'Player of the Year' to his resume, being the youngest to win the award. He was also named 'Best Forward' and 'Best U20 Player'. Slafkovsky's 2021-22 campaign started at the Hlinka Gretzky...
markerzone.com
KASPER SIMONTAIVAL SCORES SHOOTOUT WINNER AS FINLAND DEFEATS CZECHIA
The opening game of Day 3 at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship saw Czechia take on Finland, both of whom come into the game 1-0-0-0. Czechia had a strong start to the first period and with nearly seven minutes played, they scored the game's first goal. Jaroslav Chmelar threw the puck on net from a tight angle on the Finnish goal line and it finds a way through Leevi Merilainen, who had a shaky start to the game, to make it 1-0 Czechia.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Sweden Connection Still Delivers the Best Prospects
The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) is one of the most competitive hockey leagues in the world, falling right behind the NHL. This being said, it is the best environment for prospects to round out their game before heading up to the NHL level of play. Other major hockey leagues that serve as a similar stepping stone are the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). So, what makes the SHL stand out, especially regarding Detroit Red Wings prospects?
markerzone.com
SWEDEN OVERCOMES SLOW START AND FIVE-MINUTE MAJOR TO DEFEAT SWITZERLAND IN THEIR WORLD JUNIOR OPENER
The opening game of Day 2 at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship saw Simon Edvinsson and Team Sweden battle Simon Knak and Team Switzerland. Sweden heads into the tournament looking to improve on their quarter-final exit at the 2021 event. Meanwhile, Switzerland looks to make the knockout stage for the first time since 2020, after finishing last in their group at the 2021 tournament.
markerzone.com
WORLD JUNIORS: TEAM USA REVEALS LINES FOR OPENING MATCH AGAINST GERMANY
Team USA is set to faceoff against Team Germany in their opening match of the 2022 World Juniors. Head coach Nate Leaman and his group look to win back-to-back World Junior gold for the first time ever. The USA named their starting lineup for game number one:. Thomas Bordeleau will...
NHL
Makar has Stanley Cup slumber party before heading to childhood rink
Avalanche defenseman, 2022 Conn Smythe winner, shows off trophy in Calgary. Nothing like a sleepover with your new best friend. Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, the 2022 Conn Smythe Trophy winner, invited the Stanley Cup into his childhood room for a little rest and relaxation before a big day. Makar...
markerzone.com
DINAMO RIGA FINDS NEW HOME AFTER LEAVING KHL EARLIER THIS YEAR
After leaving the KHL in late February due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Latvian club Dinamo Riga has found a new home. Dinamo Riga will now participate in Latvia's top division, the OHL, which will now be made up with nine teams, including three from Lithuania after an agreement between both countries.
NHL
Panthers Prospects Named to 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship Rosters
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today the five prospects who have been named to rosters to compete in the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship from Tuesday, Aug. 9 to Saturday, Aug. 20 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. Panthers prospects participating in the World...
markerzone.com
SENATORS' PROSPECT RIDLY GREIG SCORES BRILLIANT ONE-HANDED GOAL (VIDEO)
Ridly Greig of the Brandon Wheat Kings saw Connor Bedard snipe Latvia's goalie and clearly wasn't about to be shown up by a 16-year old child. On a second period breakaway, with a one-handed effort, Greig scored an absolutely brilliant goal, sliding the puck five-hole on Latvian goaltender, Patriks Berzins.
Hershey Bears hire Todd Nelson as head coach
A few weeks ago, the Hershey Bears lost head coach Scott Allen to the NHL, when the Washington Capitals promoted him to replace the outgoing Scott Arniel. That left an appealing vacancy for the Capitals affiliate, one they have filled with an equally experienced coach. Todd Nelson, who spent the last four seasons as an assistant with the Dallas Stars, has been hired as the new head coach in Hershey.
markerzone.com
BELOVED EDMONTON OILERS FAN BEN STELTER HAS PASSED AWAY
He was referred to as the Edmonton Oilers' good luck charm. The family of Ben Stelter, the six-year-old who was battling cancer, has confirmed the boy has died. "The world lost the most special boy and an absolute hero last night. Ben, you were the best son we could ever hope for and you were my best bud ever. Your sisters were so lucky to have you as such a sweet brother. You fought so long and hard and beat so many odds."
markerzone.com
VICTOR HEDMAN AND ONDREJ PALAT BECOME NEWEST INVESTORS IN ENGLISH FOOTBALL CLUB PLYMOUTH ARGYLE
New Jersey Devils forward Ondrej Palat and Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman are apart of an investor group that have paid $4.8 million USD for a 20% stake in English football club Plymouth Argyle. "I have been a football fan my entire life and I am very excited to...
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS INK 2022 SEVENTH OVERALL PICK KEVIN KORCHINSKI TO ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT
The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Wednesday that they've signed 2022 seventh overall pick Kevin Korchinski to a three-year, entry-level contract worth $2.85 million ($950,000 AAV). "Signing Kevin is an exciting moment and another step in us building organizational depth," said Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson. "We knew that we wanted...
markerzone.com
NEW YORK ISLANDERS REPORTEDLY HAVE A SERIOUS OFFER ON THE TABLE FOR NAZEM KADRI
In the latest Daily Rundown, hosted by Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff, Seravalli expressed the belief that the New York Islanders have submitted a serious offer to the camp of Nazem Kadri. Less than two weeks ago, it was rumored that a deal between the two sides was a foregone conclusion, so it is safe to say that the two sides are at least familiar with each other.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: World Juniors, ECHL Affiliation, Forward Depth
While the Philadelphia Flyers won’t begin training camp for over a month, plenty of activity below the NHL level is taking place in August. The franchise announced the extension of its ECHL affiliation on Monday, and four of the organization’s prospects are taking part in the World Junior Championships (WJC) in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.
markerzone.com
CALE MAKAR AND LOGAN O'CONNOR TAKE THE STANLEY CUP DOWN CALGARY'S BOW RIVER
The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
markerzone.com
ATLANTIC DIVISION TEAM SIGNS GOALTENDER ANDREW HAMMOND TO PTO
The Hamburglar will be given another opportunity to make an NHL roster this Fall. According to CapFriendly, the Florida Panthers have signed goaltender Andrew Hammond to a professional tryout contract and will be at training camp in September. With the Panthers' goaltending tandem of Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight more...
markerzone.com
CONNOR BEDARD SCORES CANADA'S FIRST AT THE 2022 WJC AND SURPRISE, SURPRISE...IT WAS AN ABSOLUTE SNIPE
So let me tell you a little something about this kid named Connor Bedard...the guy can score goals with hockey pucks. Team Canada is in the midst of their first game of this summer edition of the World Junior Championship against Team Latvia. As you would expect, Canada stormed out of the gate, dominating play.
markerzone.com
RED WINGS PROSPECT THEODOR NIEDERBACH EJECTED FOR BOARDING AT 2022 WORLD JUNIORS
During the first game of Day 2 at the 2022 World Juniors, Sweden took on Switzerland, with the Swedes getting into penalty trouble all throughout. Late in the third period, Swedish forward Theodor Niederbach hit Swiss forward Dario Allenspach from behind. The officials then reviewed the play for a major penalty and after looking at the video, Niederbach was handed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for boarding.
NBC Sports
U.S. hockey goalie Alex Cavallini announces pregnancy
Alex Cavallini, the No. 1 U.S. goalie at the Beijing Winter Olympics, is due with her first child late this year or early next year. Cavallini, 30, started all three playoff games at the Olympics in February, including a 3-2 loss in the final to Canada, after which she said she tore an MCL on Jan. 14.
