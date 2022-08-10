Read full article on original website
Nick Madrigal moving to Cubs' bench Tuesday
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Madrigal will take a seat after starting the last two games and four of the past five. Christopher Morel will move to the keystone while Zach McKinstry takes over on third base and bats eighth.
Jason Heyward’s profound impact on Hoerner, Cubs
With a media scrum huddled around his locker to discuss his first career All-Star nod, Ian Happ brought up Jason Heyward unprompted. Heyward has made one All-Star team in his career, not with the Cubs. But Happ credits the 13-year veteran for helping him reach that status over the last calendar year as Happ went through deep struggles in 2021.
Chicago Cubs Around the Farm Third Edition: 8/10/22
Here were are with On Tap Sports Net’s third edition of Chicago Cubs Around the Farm. If you missed the first or second edition, essentially we are here to tell you how the Cubs’ minor league affiliates performed and who their best (biggest yes) and worst (biggest yikes) performers were. I tore my ACL yesterday, and I’ve got just about nothing else to do except watch minor league baseball, so let’s dive in.
Cubs’ Ownership Plans To Be ‘Very Active’ This Offseason
Over the last few years, Chicago Cubs’ ownership has drawn criticism for spending more money on hotels and big buildings than on the product on the field. However, Tom Ricketts finally spoke publicly Thursday and delivered some encouraging words. It appears the ownership group is preparing to spend money and be active this coming offseason.
Cubs Recall Alfonso Rivas for Field of Dreams Game
With the Field of Dreams game set to take place on Thursday evening, both teams are allowed to recall a 27th man for the event. The Chicago Cubs selected first baseman Alfonso Rivas from Triple-A Iowa to serve as their 27th man. Rivas was sent down to Triple-A on July...
Cubs option Frank Schwindel to Triple-A
Frank Schwindel was reaching cult-hero status on the North Side of Chicago about this time last year. A year later, he's headed down to the minor leagues as the Cubs optioned Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa after Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals. The Schwindel option clears a space on the...
Nelson Velazquez handling designated hitting duties for Cubs on Thursday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is batting seventh in Thursday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Velazquez will start in Chicago's designated hitting spot after Franmil Reyes was sent to the bench. In a matchup against Reds' left-hander Nick Lodolo, our models project Velazquez to score 10.9 FanDuel points at the...
Colorado's C.J. Cron resting on Thursday
Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron is not starting in Thursday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Cron will sit on the bench after Elehuris Montero was shifted to first base, Charlie Blackmon was announced as Colorado's designated hitter, Randal Grichuk was aligned in right field, Yonathan Daza was moved to center, and Sam Hilliard was positioned in left.
Thompson, Velázquez, Morel power Cubs past Nationals 6-3
CHICAGO (AP) — Keegan Thompson pitched six effective innings, rookies Nelson Velázquez and Christopher Morel homered in the third inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 6-3 Monday night. Thompson (9-5) didn’t walk a batter for the second time in three starts while scattering five hits...
Hoerner, Cubs top power-hitting rookie Meneses, Nationals
CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner homered to ignite a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over power-hitting rookie Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 4-2 Wednesday. Hoerner’s seventh home run ended a shutout bid by Nationals starter Josiah Gray and enabled the Cubs to...
Excitement builds ahead of Cubs-Reds game at Field of Dreams
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (CBS) -- The Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds Thursday at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. CBS 2's Marshall Harris made the trip out there a day ahead of the game. On the eve of the Reds and Cubs playing in the second Field of Dreams game, White Sox Hall of Fame Slugger and new Field of Dreams chief executive officer Frank Thomas said there won't be a game at the venue next season - as the movie site will be under construction. Last year, the White Sox beat the New York Yankees 9-8...
Tom Ricketts: 'This is not the type of baseball Cubs fans deserve'
Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts knows the product that he and his front office have put on the field in 2022 isn’t up to par, as the club sits at 45-65 entering play Thursday.
