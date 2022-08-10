ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: A weak front on the way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak front passed through the area Wednesday night.According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a spotty sprinkle is possible, otherwise expect a few clouds and lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s in the suburbs.Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon for Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy and upper 70s for Friday.Saturday will feature a chance for rain in the morning, the mostly cloudy skies, breezy south winds and warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.A few showers will be possible Saturday night into early Sunday morning as a front moves through the area. Upper 70s and low 80s for Sunday afternoon. Upper 70s to near 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies for much next week.TONIGHT: Clear this evening, then a few passing clouds overnight. Not as cool. Low: 69°THURSDAY: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. A breezy northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. High 78°FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High 79°
WGN TV

Beach Hazard Statement for Chicago area

A Beach Hazard statement remains in effect through the day on Chicago area. Waves (3 to 6 ft) and the threat of rip currents are the basis for concern on Chicago area beaches due to the day’s full fetch “NNE” winds traveling the length of Lake Michigan.
townandtourist.com

15 Best Waterfalls Near Chicago (To Explore & Enjoy)

Chicago is known as one of the largest cities in the United States. With plenty of museums, nightlife, restaurants, and culture, it also has plenty of unique nature areas to boast about!. The greater Chicago area is home to not only Lake Michigan, but also to many nature preserves and...
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Lamb Burger

Frontier: 1072 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60642 | 773.772.4322 – https://www.thefrontierchicago.com. Ina Mae Tavern: 1415 N Wood St., Chicago, IL 60622 | 773.360.8320 – https://www.inamaetavern.com. Event:. Hamburger Hop at Chicago Gourmet. Hamburger Hop takes place on Friday, September 23 from 6 – 9 PM atop the Harris...
globalphile.com

N. Michigan Ave., Streeterville and Oak Street in Chicago, IL

North Michigan Avenue or the Magnificent Mile, is a must when you visit Chicago. Here you will find many shops, department stores, and boutiques lining the northern half of the street that continue on Oak Street to the north. Many stores are found in the in vertical malls like Water Tower Place and 900 N. Michigan Shops. There are a number of historic buildings as well. Make sure to see the Tribune Tower at 435 N. Michigan, the Wrigley Building across the street at 400 N. Michigan, the John Hancock Center at 875 N. Michigan, the classic Drake Hotel and the Historic Water Tower at 806 N. Michigan, which is one of the few structures to have survived the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. My top recommendations include:
947wls.com

Chicago River's First-Ever Summer Float Party is this Weekend

Move over kayaks and canoes because a Summer Float Party is coming through!. The first-ever float party on the Chicago River is set for Sunday, August 14th. Hosted by the Friends of the Chicago River, the event will invite 500 people to take to the water on the North Branch of the Chicago River in floats and flow downstream from the boat launch at west River Park to Clark Park. Floaters can hit the river anytime between 12:30 PM and 2 PM. The event lasts until 5 PM.
WGN News

Street closures, parking restrictions in place as new crime-fighting plan goes into effect in Old Town

CHICAGO — Starting Thursday, a new crime-fighting plan goes into effect in the Old Town neighborhood. Street closures and parking restrictions will be in place along Blackhawk, Evergreen, Sedgwick, Hudson and Cleveland. According to a release from 2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins, 18th District Police are placing special attention on these blocks and increasing patrols […]
rtands.com

Double freight rail line in Illinois will be reduced to one

CSX believes it is time to let go. There have been two track lines running through Forest Park, Ill., for over a century. Trains on the route move along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway, curve north over Des Plaines Avenue before continuing on to River Forest. CSX, however, is pulling up one of the tracks.
WGN TV

WGN TV

