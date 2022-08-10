Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Chicago First Alert Weather: A weak front on the way
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak front passed through the area Wednesday night.According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a spotty sprinkle is possible, otherwise expect a few clouds and lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s in the suburbs.Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon for Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy and upper 70s for Friday.Saturday will feature a chance for rain in the morning, the mostly cloudy skies, breezy south winds and warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.A few showers will be possible Saturday night into early Sunday morning as a front moves through the area. Upper 70s and low 80s for Sunday afternoon. Upper 70s to near 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies for much next week.TONIGHT: Clear this evening, then a few passing clouds overnight. Not as cool. Low: 69°THURSDAY: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. A breezy northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. High 78°FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High 79°
Cold Weather Haters, Look Away: Old Farmer's Almanac Calls for Rough Chicago Winter
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has been predicting the weather for centuries, and we’re learning more about what the publication believes is in store for the Chicago area this winter. According to this year’s forecast, which will be released later this month, parts of the upper Midwest, including the...
Beach Hazard Statement for Chicago area
A Beach Hazard statement remains in effect through the day on Chicago area. Waves (3 to 6 ft) and the threat of rip currents are the basis for concern on Chicago area beaches due to the day’s full fetch “NNE” winds traveling the length of Lake Michigan.
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday night
Unfortunately, the bright full moon will make the Perseid meteor shower (peaking on the same night) difficult to spot. (CHICAGO) It's the last supermoon of 2022, and if you miss this one, the next one won't be until almost a year from now.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area residents transforming front yards into functional, social environments
ELMHURST, Ill. - When COVID-19 hit, many residents upgraded their backyards with a new pool, patio furniture or even an outdoor kitchen in order to socialize outside. But now — many are starting to shift from the backyard to the front yard. One Elmhurst homeowner turned to his laptop,...
End-of-summer Chicago road trip ideas from Illinois Office of Tourism
The Illinois Office of Tourism is sharing some ideas for road trips before the kids head back to school.
Chicago flight delays, cancelations continue at O'Hare Airport
CHICAGO - Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport is playing catchup after having the worst delays in the country over the weekend. On Sunday at O’Hare, there were nearly 1,200 delays and another 280 canceled flights. On Monday, there were at least 300 cancelations by evening. A local transportation...
townandtourist.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Chicago (To Explore & Enjoy)
Chicago is known as one of the largest cities in the United States. With plenty of museums, nightlife, restaurants, and culture, it also has plenty of unique nature areas to boast about!. The greater Chicago area is home to not only Lake Michigan, but also to many nature preserves and...
Chicago Air and Water Show: When and Where to Watch the Event's ‘Full-Force' Return
A long-time fixture of Chicago summers is set to make its way back to the lakeshore later this month. The Chicago Air and Water Show will take off for a two-day run from Aug. 20-21 at North Avenue Beach, according to the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.
Lunchbreak: Lamb Burger
Frontier: 1072 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60642 | 773.772.4322 – https://www.thefrontierchicago.com. Ina Mae Tavern: 1415 N Wood St., Chicago, IL 60622 | 773.360.8320 – https://www.inamaetavern.com. Event:. Hamburger Hop at Chicago Gourmet. Hamburger Hop takes place on Friday, September 23 from 6 – 9 PM atop the Harris...
Jet’s Pizza Opens 400th Location
The 400th store is in the neighborhood of Jefferson Park in Chicago, IL
globalphile.com
N. Michigan Ave., Streeterville and Oak Street in Chicago, IL
North Michigan Avenue or the Magnificent Mile, is a must when you visit Chicago. Here you will find many shops, department stores, and boutiques lining the northern half of the street that continue on Oak Street to the north. Many stores are found in the in vertical malls like Water Tower Place and 900 N. Michigan Shops. There are a number of historic buildings as well. Make sure to see the Tribune Tower at 435 N. Michigan, the Wrigley Building across the street at 400 N. Michigan, the John Hancock Center at 875 N. Michigan, the classic Drake Hotel and the Historic Water Tower at 806 N. Michigan, which is one of the few structures to have survived the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. My top recommendations include:
Midday Fix: Rock Radio Revisited
The Museum of Broadcast Communications Presents: ROCK RADIO REVISITEDSunday August 14th at 3pm at The Des Plaines Theatre. 1476 Miner St, Des Plaines, IL.
947wls.com
Chicago River’s First-Ever Summer Float Party is this Weekend
Move over kayaks and canoes because a Summer Float Party is coming through!. The first-ever float party on the Chicago River is set for Sunday, August 14th. Hosted by the Friends of the Chicago River, the event will invite 500 people to take to the water on the North Branch of the Chicago River in floats and flow downstream from the boat launch at west River Park to Clark Park. Floaters can hit the river anytime between 12:30 PM and 2 PM. The event lasts until 5 PM.
Chicago police looking for owner of pet rabbit found in Irving Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying the owner of a pet rabbit found on Chicago's Northwest Side. The rabbit was found Wednesday morning in the 3700 block of Albany Avenue in the Irving Park neighborhood. "This little fur ball was found … and will no...
‘A bad deal’: Chicago’s NASCAR contract slammed by downtown aldermen
NASCAR has exclusive rights to sell sponsorship for next year's race.
Street closures, parking restrictions in place as new crime-fighting plan goes into effect in Old Town
CHICAGO — Starting Thursday, a new crime-fighting plan goes into effect in the Old Town neighborhood. Street closures and parking restrictions will be in place along Blackhawk, Evergreen, Sedgwick, Hudson and Cleveland. According to a release from 2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins, 18th District Police are placing special attention on these blocks and increasing patrols […]
rtands.com
Double freight rail line in Illinois will be reduced to one
CSX believes it is time to let go. There have been two track lines running through Forest Park, Ill., for over a century. Trains on the route move along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway, curve north over Des Plaines Avenue before continuing on to River Forest. CSX, however, is pulling up one of the tracks.
