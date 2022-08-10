ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Kelly: Spending bill? Yeah, but what's in it for me?

Goodyear Independent
Goodyear Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GUDjS_0hBGkf1800

An open letter to Sen. Sinema: I have concerns about this Manchin-Schumer spending bill you agreed to sign.

I would like to know what, specifically, is the benefit to me, an individual senior in the Surprise area of Arizona.

Do we really need more IRS agents building a bigger government?

Rather than reiterate possibly erroneous specifics of the bill, I would like to hear from you regarding why you agreed to sign this bill and the benefits to individual constituent in Arizona.

Comments / 0

Related
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spending Bill#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative
CBS Miami

"These are dark times for our Nation": Trump on FBI search of Mar-a-Lago estate

MIAMI - For a second day demonstrators lined the bridge leading to Mar-a-Lago where the FBI conducted a raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida home Monday.Demonstrators waved American flags and carried signs in support of the former president Adriane Schochet says she is an entrepreneur said she was upset about what happened."We have to save our rights, our freedom, our country and I'm here to demonstrate that holding the united state's American flag."The search, sources say is part of an investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence.People familiar with the...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
Fox News

Merrick Garland torched for admitting he approved the Mar-a-Lago raid: ‘Shutter the FBI. Immediately'

Conservatives online ripped into U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland for his address to the nation on the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago on Thursday. During the speech, which was less than five minutes and contained no opportunity for press questions, Garland offered few details on why the raid occurred on former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, though he mentioned that the search warrant and its contents would be unsealed at the behest of Trump.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Former President Trump invokes Fifth Amendment during NY AG questioning

Just days after the FBI searched former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, he invoked the Fifth Amendment and refused to answer questions at a deposition for a New York state investigation into his business practices. Chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa has the latest on the ongoing Trump investigations.
POTUS
Goodyear Independent

Goodyear Independent

Goodyear, AZ
435
Followers
1K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source focusing on Goodyear, Arizona, as one of the fastest-growing cities in the state and a hub for activity in the Southwest Valley.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/goodyear-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy