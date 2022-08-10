5 Best Ashton Kutcher Movies, Ranked

Ashton Kutcher built his acting reputation starring in That ‘70s Show , but he wasn’t too far off from living life as real-life Tommy from The Who rock opera. Playing Steve Jobs in a 2013 movie landed him in the hospital , but an autoimmune disorder led to Kutcher losing his vision and hearing for a year. Fortunately for Kutcher, he recovered and resumed his acting career, which includes a handful of movies fans loved.

Ashton Kutcher reveals he lost his vision and hearing while battling vasculitis

Kutcher joins adventurer Bear Grylls in an episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge . In addition to traversing rivers, running down mountains, and climbing cliff faces, the host interviews celebrity guests during quieter moments.

During his time with Grylls, Kutcher revealed he lost his hearing, vision, and sense of balance. As Yahoo reported:

“Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that, like, knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium. You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone. Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again. [I’m] lucky to be alive.” Ashton Kutcher describes his battle with vasculitis

According to WebMD , the term vasculitis covers several conditions that cause inflammation in the blood vessels. The vessels can then become weak, stretched, bigger, or narrower, and some vessels might close entirely. Some forms affect blood vessels that supply specific organs, such as the eyes, skin, or brain.

Luckily for Kutcher, his symptoms subsided and didn’t massively impact his acting career. He’ll soon star alongside Reese Witherspoon in the rom-com Your Place or Mine , but what are the best Ashton Kutcher movies?

The five best Kutcher movies of his career

Kutcher made his name on TV, but he’s made several movies that became hits with audiences. One of his first movies, Dude Where’s My Car? , gained a certain level of cult appeal, but his best movies came well after that 2000 comedy (per audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes ):

Vengeance : Kutcher’s latest movie is a favorite among critics and fans. The 2022 film finds him among a group of Texans who befriend a New York writer (director and star B.J. Novak) trying to find out more about the death of a woman he knew. Critics rate it 79% fresh, while fans score it 86% to earn Kutcher’s best scores by both sets of reviewers.

The Butterfly Effect : The 2004 mind- and time-bending movie stars Kutcher as a man who can travel to the past and change events that alter the future. Critics didn’t care for what was one of Kutcher’s first attempts to break from his comedy roots, but audiences scored it 81% fresh.

The Guardian : Kutcher co-starred alongside Kevin Costner in 2006 tale of a longtime Coast Guard Aviation Survival Technician (Costner) and the young candidate who could one day replace him (Kutcher). Audiences gave it an 80% fresh rating.

A Lot Like Love : Similar to a rom-com The Butterfly Effect , this 2005 film sees Kutcher and co-star Amanda Peet playing characters who meet up randomly over the years. It doesn’t break new rom-com ground, but the charming performances by the leads led to a 77% fresh score from fans.

Bobby : Kutcher was part of a star-studded cast that included Anthony Hopkins, Demi Moore, Laurence Fishburne, and Sharon Stone for this 2006 movie. The film, which explores the events surrounding Robert F. Kennedy’s assassination, earned a 72% fresh rating with the audience.

His TV roles on That ‘70s Show , Two and a Half Men , and The Ranch made him a star. Still, Kutcher’s best movies proved he can hold his own on the big screen.

Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis will reprise the roles that made them stars: What we know about ‘That ‘90s Show’

That ‘70s Show gave Kutcher his first professional acting gig. Mila Kunis, who married Kutcher in 2015, had other credits to her name, but the show provided her first major role. They became stars on the hit Fox sitcom, and now they’re reprising their roles and going back to Point Place, Wisc., for That ‘90s Show .

The show doesn’t have a release date yet, but there are a few things we know:

In addition to Kutcher and Kunis, most of the cast returns, per IMDb: Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna Forman), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), Donna Jo Rupp (Kitty Forman), and Kurtwood Smith (Red Forman).

Netflix produces along with Carsey-Werner Productions.

The first season will last 10 episodes.

Netflix describes it like this:

Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995, and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs, and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.

As for the next Kutcher movies, he will appear alongside James Franco in The Long Home plus Your Place or Mine with Witherspoon.

