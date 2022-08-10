ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kody Brown Screams About All His ‘Sacrifices’ in Season 17 ‘Sister Wives’ Trailer

By Andrea Francese
 2 days ago

Kody Brown has been unraveling in front of viewers’ very eyes for several seasons. The season 17 trailer for Sister Wives promises more of the same. If the footage shared in the recent promo is to be believed, season 17 could be the final moments of the Brown family’s polygamist marriage . In one telling scene, Kody yelled at someone about the “sacrifices” he made to “love” them.

What happens with the Brown family in season 17 of ‘Sister Wives’?

Season 17 of Sister Wives will continue exactly where season 16 left off. Before the Brown family signed off for the season, fans saw Christine decide to step away from her marriage to Kody Brown. Viewers watched as Kody and his wives battled each other on coronavirus (COVID-19) precautions. The tail end of the season also depicted Kody fighting with his sons and figuring out a way to get the family together for a holiday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0boXcS_0hBGk5WL00
Robyn, Meri, Kody, Christine, and Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Season 17 will begin with a coronavirus diagnosis and follow the breakdown of Kody and Christine’s marriage. Some drama between Kody and his largely estranged wife, Meri Brown, also seems to be present. Issues also appear to creep into Kody’s marriage to Janelle Brown. Kody and Robyn Brown, as per usual, appear to be largely OK.

Who was Kody speaking to about sacrificing to “love” them?

The season 17 trailer for Sister Wives is cut up and spliced together with expert precision. While much of the trailer makes it clear that strife between Kody and Christine will be a topic of discussion, several scenes leave a lot open to interpretation.

In one clip, Kody yells that he’s made “sacrifices” to “love you.” The camera is focused entirely on Kody in the explosive moment before the next clip shows Christine looking bored and completely over everything. Was Kody yelling at Christine at that moment? It’s possible. It seems equally likely that Kody’s aggression could have been directed at either Meri Brown or Janelle Brown .

Fans will need to wait for season 17 to see exactly who the comment was direct toward. The wait isn’t a long one, though. TLC will air the premiere episode on September 11 at 10:01 pm.

How will season 17 of ‘Sister Wives’ end?

TLC appears to have created the most explosive season of Sister Wives yet, but how will it all end? While it’s hard to ascertain exactly what is going on between Kody and Meri and Kody and Janelle, we have a pretty good idea of what is happening between Kody and his wives, Christine and Robyn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CxOGf_0hBGk5WL00
Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, Kody Brown, Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Christine has opted to leave her marriage and is living a separate life in Utah. The mother of six packed up in October 2021 and moved from Flagstaff, Arizona, to Murray, Utah, to be close to her children. Mykelti Padron and Aspyn Thompson both live in Utah. Mykelti and her husband, Tony Padron, are expecting twins and are the parents of one child already. They live in Lehi, Utah, a short drive from Murray. Aspyn and her husband, Mitch Thompson, live in Murray. Christine’s relationship with Kody appears to be nonexistent at this time.

While Robyn and Kody have had a couple of tense moments, Sister Wives fans have theorized that she’s been Kody’s favorite wife for a long time. That doesn’t appear to have changed. Kody and Robyn have been spotted out and about together on date nights several times in recent months. According to the U.S. Sun , they were spotted by Sister Wives fans in Mariposa, Arizona, enjoying conversation and a drink in January.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 Trailer Gives Away 1 Major Storyline, Fans Already Knew

Comments / 8

Debbie Thompson
1d ago

Meri sacrificed her marriage do he could marry Robin. After she was treated horribly. Kody is a drama Queen

Reply
11
