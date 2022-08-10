Kelly: Spending bill? Yeah, but what's in it for me?

An open letter to Sen. Sinema: I have concerns about this Manchin-Schumer spending bill you agreed to sign.

I would like to know what, specifically, is the benefit to me, an individual senior in the Surprise area of Arizona.

Do we really need more IRS agents building a bigger government?

Rather than reiterate possibly erroneous specifics of the bill, I would like to hear from you regarding why you agreed to sign this bill and the benefits to individual constituent in Arizona.