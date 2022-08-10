ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Love Island USA’ Fans Have a Strong Reaction to Phoebe Chasing Isaiah

By Nicole Weaver
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 1 day ago

It’s already time to shake things up on Love Island USA. Phoebe Siegel and more Casa Amor women are trying to turn Isaiah Campbell’s head . But fans aren’t happy with Phoebe’s approach.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for Love Island USA Season 4 Episode 20.]

Phoebe is focused on Isaiah in Casa Amor

RELATED: ‘Love Island USA’: Tyler Says Sereniti and Chazz’s Coupling ‘Blindsided’ Him: ‘It Just Broke My Heart’

Episode 19 split the boys and girls for Casa Amor. Isaiah was still very focused on Sydney Paight even though newcomers Kat Gibson and Nadjha Day also showed interest in him. Will Casa Amor change that?

Phoebe is a 21-year-old law student from New York. The new girls talked to each other after meeting the guys. “Isaiah is leaving here with someone,” Avery Grooms said. “Sydney, who?” Phoebe asked. “Sydney, who?!”

She later talked to Isaiah about their futures and red flags. Phoebe asked him if all he had with Sydney was safety and comfort. The waiter didn’t clearly answer if Sydney was everything he was looking for. He said Phoebe has an alpha female vibe.

‘Love Island USA’ fans don’t like Phoebe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xw5VT_0hBGjhkN00
Isaiah Campbel and Phoebe Siegel on ‘Love Island USA’ | Peacock

RELATED: ‘Love Island USA’: Andy Thanked Mady for Helping Him Open up in Instagram Post

Reddit fans had the strongest reactions to Phoebe. “I actually find Phoebe really annoying and she makes herself unattractive. The two gems at Casa look like Chanse and Gabby to me,” one user’s thread reads.

“I agree I think she’s trying a little too hard to be the top girl and I think it’s really funny that she keeps saying she has brains,” another person commented. “Someone in her life probably once told her that she’s dumb and now she’s on a mission to make sure everyone she meets knows she has brains.”

“Yes! She was by far the smoke show of the group, and the moment she opened her mouth, she became so so unattractive,” another person added.

Will Isaiah bring Phoebe back to the villa?

Episode 20 showed the two villas competing in a game. In it, Phoebe got to kiss Isaiah. “She’s pretty good at making out, and then she came back for another one,” he said. “Yeah, I got a f*cking mouthful of her.”

They later had a chat. “I’m feeling good,” he told her. “I’m definitely getting a vibe from you, a little bit. For sure. I’m not gonna deny that.”

“Well, I 100 percent feel the vibe,” she told him. “Because I feel like it’s been steadily kinda just like growing a little bit.” Phoebe admitted Isaiah makes her nervous. He admitted he does look at her.

“At the end of the day, not to toot my own horn,” she said. “But I kinda am the full package.” Isaiah later said this is the “ultimate test” for him.

The teaser for the next episode showed the Hideaway in Casa Amor opening up. It also looks like Phoebe and Isaiah make out in bed. After that, there is a good chance he might take Phoebe back to the villa. Either way, he’ll have a lot of explaining to do, which could risk them making it to the finale .

RELATED: ‘Love Island USA’: Many Fans Are Rooting for Zeta and Courtney to Couple up After Their Kiss

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courtney Love
SheKnows

Married Bold & Beautiful Alumni Expecting Baby No. 1

This family of two is about to grow a little bit more. We wanted to take a moment to send The Bold and the Beautiful alums Joe LoCicero (ex-Vinny) and his wife Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) a big congratulations — the couple is expecting their first child together! On Saturday, July 30, Rodriguez celebrated her 38th birthday and took that day to reveal the exciting pregnancy news.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Strong Reaction#Casa Amor
Reality Tea

Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off

Now that Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club is over, it’s time to spill the tea. And no-one is better equipped to do that than Marco “The Butler.” While catering to the ladies during their time filming at Blue Stone Manor, he saw it all. And now he’s dishing about what it was like. […] The post Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
International Business Times

Honey Boo Boo Shares Adorable Photo With Pumpkin’s Family, Boyfriend Dralin Carswell

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson continues to enjoy her California vacation with her family sans her mom, Mama June Shannon. On Thursday, the 16-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a recent photo taken during her family’s trip to Los Angeles. In the snap, Alana, who has on full makeup and false lashes, is seen smiling while surrounded by the kids of her sister and legal guardian, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 22.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Lamar Odom Spotted In Vegas With Mystery Woman Amid Khloe & Tristan Baby Drama

Does Lamar Odom, 42, have a new woman in his life? As his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, 38, prepares to welcome her second baby, Lamar went to the Drais nightclub at Las Vegas’ Cromwell Hotel on July 25. The former basketball player and a mystery woman took a photo together, before he went inside to see Rick Ross perform. Lamar, who was wearing a black T-shirt and camouflage pants, smiled as the brunette woman pointed at Lamar and posed beside him.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheWrap

Tamra Judge Confirms Her ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Return: ‘Drama Is in Session’

“Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” star Tamra Judge confirmed Wednesday that she is returning to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for Season 17. After appearing on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” Tuesday evening, fans were waiting for the former “Orange County” star to confirm the rumors that she would be returning to the franchise — but it wasn’t until Wednesday night’s “WWHL” Judge made a surprise appearance and finally confirmed her return.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HollywoodLife

‘RHOA’s Sheree Whitfield Confirms She’s Dating Reality Star Martell Holt After Beach Date

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield is in a new relationship. After Sheree, 52, was spotted taking selfies on the beach with Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Martell Holt, she confirmed to TMZ that the two are dating. “We actually met through a mutual friend,” Sheree said. “He’s met my friends. He met several people in my family. We’ve been just hanging out. I’m enjoying life right now.”
NFL
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

156K+
Followers
111K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy