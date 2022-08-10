ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flushing, MI

Countdown to Kick-Off: Hamady motivated by last year's playoff snub

FLINT, Mich. - The countdown to the start of the high school football season continues. And one local team has been waiting for that day since the end of last season. Hamady took care of business in 2021, finishing the regular season at 6-3. But when the playoff selection show came, the Hawks were stunned to find out their season was over. Head coach Gary Lee admits he still hears players talking about it as practices began.
HAWKS, MI
Countdown to Kick-Off: Flushing looking for next step in improvement

FLUSHING, Mich. - One Mid-Michigan team did not have a winning record last season, but still made big improvements on the gridiron. Flushing only won two games back in 2020. Fast forward to last year and the Raiders doubled their win total, giving them a reason to be optimistic for this upcoming season under second-year head coach Marcus Endicott.
FLUSHING, MI
Countdown to Kick-Off: Consistency is key for Beecher

MOUNT MORRIS, Mich. - The Beecher football team is trying to bounce back from a tough 2021 season. The Buccaneers posted a losing record for the first time in four years. But second-year head coach Anthony Branch knows what needs to be hone in order to get Beecher back in the hunt.
FLINT, MI
Countdown to Kick-Off: Grand Blanc hosts annual Midnight Madness at first practice

GRAND BLANC, Mich. - At around midnight on Monday, several teams across the state began practices for high school football and few teams did it bigger than Grand Blanc. The Bobcats hosted their annual Midnight Madness for their first practice of the 2022 season. Attendance is mandatory for coaches and players, and by the looks of it, the same could be said about the student section, with over 300 kids showing up.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Countdown to Kick-Off: First practice at midnight for New Lothrop

NEW LOTHROP, Mich. - The New Lothrop football team held its first practice when the clock struck midnight. The Hornets opted for a more quiet setting, which ironically gets their players even more excited to show up for that practice. "It's amazing. You go down the backroad. You see the...
NEW LOTHROP, MI
Midland celebrates Farmers Market Week

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Midland Area Farmers Market is excited to bring back Farmers Market Week!. The schedule is full of activities at Market on both Wednesday and Saturday, including:. Wednesday, August 10. Food Navigator Kid’s Demonstration at 9:30 a.m. The Grace A. Dow Memorial Library will be having...
MIDLAND, MI
New lab coming to U-M Flint to assist medical students

FLINT, Mich - The University of Michigan Flint is opening a new lab to students this fall. After new renovations to the "white building", a state-of-the-art sim lab will be ready for higher education at the start of the semester. The new, 3-thousand square foot lab will offer new simulation...
FLINT, MI
First detection of invasive species 'spotted lanternfly' found in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed the state’s first detection of spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) in Michigan. A small population of spotted lanternfly was detected in Pontiac in Oakland County. “Although not unexpected, this is certainly tough news to share due...
MICHIGAN STATE
Corteva Agriscience holds ribbon-cutting celebration for new facility

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Corteva Agriscience are hosting members of the community to celebrate the grand opening of their new Midland spinosyns manufacturing facility. The celebration will showcase Corteva Agriscience’s innovative and industry-leading products that are made in Michigan. Employees and local contractors who participated in construction will be...
Rescued beagles now available for adoption in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich - One week ago, 4-thousand beagles were rescued from Envigo research breeding facility in Virginia. Investigators say the dogs were purposefully bred to be sold to research facilities and tested all over the country and the world. Now, 50 of these adorable pets are available for adoption at...
MIDLAND, MI
Unemployment Insurance Agency looks to improve troubled culture, director says

SAGINAW, Mich. — Michigan's newest Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) director is on tour around the state, visiting UIA locations as the agency tries to rebuild from a tumultuous period through the coronavirus pandemic. Visiting a Saginaw UIA branch on Tuesday, Julia Dale acknowledged she's now 10 months into a...
Judge says attorney can add Oxford High School security officer as a defendant

PONTIAC, Mich. - A judge in Oakland County Circuit Court says an attorney representing families can add an Oxford High School security officer as a defendant in a lawsuit. Judge Rae Lee Chabot granted attorney Ven Johnson's motion to amend his lawsuit and add what he says was an armed security officer as one of the defendants.
Saginaw Police asking public for info on bike thefts

SAGINAW, Mich. - Saginaw Police investigators are asking the public for help in identifying a person who stole two bikes from a bike rack just outside of the police department building but within the walls where patrol vehicles are parked. Police say this happened on August 2, 2020. Police say...
SAGINAW, MI

