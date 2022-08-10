Read full article on original website
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
click orlando
Florida Gov. DeSantis’ press secretary resigns, joins DeSantis reelection team
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s press secretary, Christina Pushaw, tendered her resignation, effective immediately, on Friday, announcing she will be joining DeSantis’ re-election campaign as Director of Rapid Response. Pushaw, who has made headlines in the past for her outspoken and controversial statements and tweets...
click orlando
Orange County rent control plan may face challenges, experts say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Many Floridians agree that affordable housing is a top issue, but what’s difficult to agree on is how to address it. In Orange County, the board voted Tuesday to put a rent control proposal in the hands of voters. The Orange County Board of...
click orlando
Primary early voting underway in all Central Florida counties
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s primaries are just over two weeks away and now every Central Florida county is offering early voting. Early voting locations opened on Saturday in Seminole, Brevard, Sumter, Marion, Volusia and Flagler counties. Early voting started earlier this week in Orange, Osceola and Lake...
click orlando
Florida Lottery winners reclaim $7,400 previously diverted to DEO
ORLANDO, Fla. – The thrill of winning an instant lottery prize turned to unexpected disappointment for Mike Everett, Maria Sanchez and at least 13 other Florida Lottery winners who were told their prizes were garnished by the Department of Economic Opportunity to cover unemployment overpayments. “It’s one of the...
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Storms move across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will once again be elevated Sunday. After a sunny start, clouds will be quick to bubble back up. Through the morning, the highest chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be closest to the east coast of Florida. [SEE THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS...
click orlando
Disturbance in Gulf highlighted for possible tropical development
ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center has a tagged a disturbance near the Louisiana/Alabama coast with a low chance for tropical development. If any development of this disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms, it will likely be slow. The disturbance is expected to drift to west-southwestward over the...
click orlando
Rain chances increase this weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will be slightly higher heading into Friday afternoon. Expect a 40% coverage of rain and a high of 93°. The average high in Orlando is 92°. [TRENDING: Enter daily to win a $100 gas card | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
click orlando
Unsettled weather arrives in Central Florida for the weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. – It won’t be a total loss Saturday, but rain chances will be elevated especially for the afternoon and evening. After morning storms along the immediate coast, expect a few stray showers through the morning north of Orlando. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine.
