click orlando

Florida Gov. DeSantis’ press secretary resigns, joins DeSantis reelection team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s press secretary, Christina Pushaw, tendered her resignation, effective immediately, on Friday, announcing she will be joining DeSantis’ re-election campaign as Director of Rapid Response. Pushaw, who has made headlines in the past for her outspoken and controversial statements and tweets...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Primary early voting underway in all Central Florida counties

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s primaries are just over two weeks away and now every Central Florida county is offering early voting. Early voting locations opened on Saturday in Seminole, Brevard, Sumter, Marion, Volusia and Flagler counties. Early voting started earlier this week in Orange, Osceola and Lake...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Florida Lottery winners reclaim $7,400 previously diverted to DEO

ORLANDO, Fla. – The thrill of winning an instant lottery prize turned to unexpected disappointment for Mike Everett, Maria Sanchez and at least 13 other Florida Lottery winners who were told their prizes were garnished by the Department of Economic Opportunity to cover unemployment overpayments. “It’s one of the...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Storms move across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will once again be elevated Sunday. After a sunny start, clouds will be quick to bubble back up. Through the morning, the highest chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be closest to the east coast of Florida. [SEE THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Disturbance in Gulf highlighted for possible tropical development

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center has a tagged a disturbance near the Louisiana/Alabama coast with a low chance for tropical development. If any development of this disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms, it will likely be slow. The disturbance is expected to drift to west-southwestward over the...
ALABAMA STATE
click orlando

Rain chances increase this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will be slightly higher heading into Friday afternoon. Expect a 40% coverage of rain and a high of 93°. The average high in Orlando is 92°. [TRENDING: Enter daily to win a $100 gas card | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Unsettled weather arrives in Central Florida for the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – It won’t be a total loss Saturday, but rain chances will be elevated especially for the afternoon and evening. After morning storms along the immediate coast, expect a few stray showers through the morning north of Orlando. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine.
