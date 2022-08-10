ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Ridge, TN

WDEF

Chattanooga FC’s unbeaten run comes to an end at 11 straight

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Number one in the east vs number one in the west on Wednesday night as Chattanooga FC played host to California United. After a sluggish 0-0 first half, both teams had far more scoring chances in the second. CFC in particular had a shot off the crossbar, saved at the goal line, and the keeper barely taking the ball off the attackers toe.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

More To The Story with Staley: Stair Climbing

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – “Climbing stairs is you versus the clock. It’s you versus you……”. And Troy Alston can run the stairs alright. Better than just about anybody in the world. Because you see, Troy is a professional stair runner. Yes, it is a sport. Not...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

From The Archives: 1982 Flooding

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – We usually think of summertime as hot and dry in our area. But this year is an outlier. It has been hot, but we’ve also seen more than our share of rain in East Tennessee this summer. However, that’s not unheard of.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Severe storms lead to flooded roads in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Reports of roads being closed due to the inclement rain spread all throughout the Tennessee Valley from Alton Park to East Ridge. W. 33rd Street in Chattanooga was just one of several roads that became submerged on Wednesday. While some drivers braced themselves and crossed, others...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
franchising.com

Metal Supermarkets Opens in Chattanooga

Retail-based Metal Supplier Brings Speed, Variety and Convenience to Chattanooga. August 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Metal Supermarkets is scheduled to open its newest location in Chattanooga on August 1st, becoming the one-stop shop offering speed, variety and convenience for Chattanooga professionals and hobbyists alike. Metal Supermarkets specializes in the sales and distribution of all types and ranges of metal including hot and cold rolled, aluminum, copper, brass and stainless bars, tubes, angles, channel, sheet and plate to meet the needs of a wide and diverse variety of customers that require these essential products.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
#American Football
WDEF

Jeep driver ejected in Brainerd Road crash

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A driver is recovering after being ejected from his jeep this evening in a crash. It happened just before 9 PM near the intersection of Brainerd and Shallowford roads. Police say the Jeep was heading towards Chattanooga on Brainerd Road when it rear-ended another vehicle. The...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Woman's body found on Grove Street Wednesday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a woman's body was found on Grove Street Wednesday night. Police have yet to identify her. CPD says the cause of her death is unknown at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBKR

Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together

Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
OCOEE, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga City Council Gives Final Approval To South Broad Revitalization Plans

Chattanooga’s City Council on Tuesday gave final approval for the revitalization of the South Broad District, kicking off a renewal effort that will generate tens of millions of dollars in new money for schools, roads and infrastructure across Chattanooga and Hamilton County, while transforming a blighted brownfield into a vast, vibrant live-work-play district.
Government Technology

Hamilton County Schools' Free Internet Helps Engage Parents

(TNS) — Since the EdConnect program launched in 2020, more than 16,000 low-income students — and 28,000 of their family members — have received free Internet in their homes. While the effort works to close the digital divide, researchers have discovered another benefit: Parents are showing more involvement in the education of their children.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
mcnewstn.com

School Bites Tongue Citing Possible Impending Litigation on Allegations of Student-to-Student Death Threats

Jasper, Tenn. – Whereas the Marion County School School District’s School Board has been neck-deep in getting a new Jasper Middle School project approved and started, the existing JMS building serves as the setting for another issue, now before the board. A volunteer in the school district was also recognized by the statewide organization for her efforts on behalf of the students she serves. The board is expected to finalize its proposal for the new JMS building later this month to ask for the money to bridge the shortcoming in the original borrowed amount and the actual cost of the building.
JASPER, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Sheriff-Elect Austin Garrett Announces New Chief of Staff

On Monday, Sheriff-Elect Austin Garrett announced Ron Bernard as the new Chief of Staff for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Chief of Staff Bernard will be responsible for directing the day-to-day operations of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s administration such as Human Resources, Finance, Information Technology, Maintenance, and FUSE.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Stadium deal gets approved by Chattanooga City Council

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Tuesday night was the Chattanooga City Council’s turn to consider the South Broad Revitalization plan. The vote was unanimous in favor of it. The District will include housing & retail plus a new minor league baseball stadium along the old industrial plant property on the river.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

