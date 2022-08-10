EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF)-East Ridge football is gearing up for the season and head coach Chad Barger sees that his defense is ahead of the offense. “Defensively we seem to be a little bit further along than we are offensively. All fence is all about execution and it’s going to take some repetition and things of that nature but I think it’ll come together,” said Barger.

