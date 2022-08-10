Read full article on original website
Chattanooga FC’s unbeaten run comes to an end at 11 straight
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Number one in the east vs number one in the west on Wednesday night as Chattanooga FC played host to California United. After a sluggish 0-0 first half, both teams had far more scoring chances in the second. CFC in particular had a shot off the crossbar, saved at the goal line, and the keeper barely taking the ball off the attackers toe.
Players adjusting to new positions on the East Ridge football field
EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF)-East Ridge football is gearing up for the season and head coach Chad Barger sees that his defense is ahead of the offense. “Defensively we seem to be a little bit further along than we are offensively. All fence is all about execution and it’s going to take some repetition and things of that nature but I think it’ll come together,” said Barger.
Chattanooga, August 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences soccer team will have a game with Chattanooga Christian School on August 11, 2022, 15:00:00. Chattanooga School for the Arts & SciencesChattanooga Christian School.
Northwest Whitfield football hoping the family feel will lead to on-field success
TUNNEL HILL, Georgia (WDEF)-Northwest Whitfield football players say they’re basically family since most of them have grown up around each other their entire lives. Saying this is where I grew up. This is where my hometown. This is where the people I’ve known for so long. It’s nice to be playing with my brothers ever since I was way young.
Cleveland, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Cleveland. The Heritage High School football team will have a game with Bradley Central High School on August 11, 2022, 15:00:00. The Farragut High School football team will have a game with Walker Valley High School on August 11, 2022, 16:00:00.
More To The Story with Staley: Stair Climbing
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – “Climbing stairs is you versus the clock. It’s you versus you……”. And Troy Alston can run the stairs alright. Better than just about anybody in the world. Because you see, Troy is a professional stair runner. Yes, it is a sport. Not...
From The Archives: 1982 Flooding
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – We usually think of summertime as hot and dry in our area. But this year is an outlier. It has been hot, but we’ve also seen more than our share of rain in East Tennessee this summer. However, that’s not unheard of.
Metal Supermarkets Opens in Chattanooga
Retail-based Metal Supplier Brings Speed, Variety and Convenience to Chattanooga. August 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Metal Supermarkets is scheduled to open its newest location in Chattanooga on August 1st, becoming the one-stop shop offering speed, variety and convenience for Chattanooga professionals and hobbyists alike. Metal Supermarkets specializes in the sales and distribution of all types and ranges of metal including hot and cold rolled, aluminum, copper, brass and stainless bars, tubes, angles, channel, sheet and plate to meet the needs of a wide and diverse variety of customers that require these essential products.
The Partnerships in Industry and Education Innovation Center in Cleveland opened for first event
The Partnerships in Industry and Education Innovation (PIE) Center in Cleveland hosted its first event Thursday afternoon. The Smart Solutions for Smart Factories Expo held by the PIE Center gave a look into the type of innovative tech that PIE center students may be learning. The center is a planned...
Severe storms lead to flooded roads in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Reports of roads being closed due to the inclement rain spread all throughout the Tennessee Valley from Alton Park to East Ridge. W. 33rd Street in Chattanooga was just one of several roads that became submerged on Wednesday. While some drivers braced themselves and crossed, others...
Hamilton County short nearly 40 teachers ahead of School beginning this week.
School is back in session this week, but how prepared is Hamilton County despite a nationwide teacher shortage? Well, Penny Murray the Hamilton County Department of Education’s Chief Talent Officer, said Hamilton County is doing better than most of the state. In Tennessee we currently have around 1,000 teacher...
Woman's body found on Grove Street Wednesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a woman's body was found on Grove Street Wednesday night. Police have yet to identify her. CPD says the cause of her death is unknown at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.
Jeep driver ejected in Brainerd Road crash
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A driver is recovering after being ejected from his jeep this evening in a crash. It happened just before 9 PM near the intersection of Brainerd and Shallowford roads. Police say the Jeep was heading towards Chattanooga on Brainerd Road when it rear-ended another vehicle. The...
Chattanooga City Council Gives Final Approval To South Broad Revitalization Plans
Chattanooga’s City Council on Tuesday gave final approval for the revitalization of the South Broad District, kicking off a renewal effort that will generate tens of millions of dollars in new money for schools, roads and infrastructure across Chattanooga and Hamilton County, while transforming a blighted brownfield into a vast, vibrant live-work-play district.
Hamilton County Schools' Free Internet Helps Engage Parents
(TNS) — Since the EdConnect program launched in 2020, more than 16,000 low-income students — and 28,000 of their family members — have received free Internet in their homes. While the effort works to close the digital divide, researchers have discovered another benefit: Parents are showing more involvement in the education of their children.
Hughes Retirement Group: How to achieve a secure retirement
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Rick Hughes discusses how to achieve a secure retirement. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga Hosts Food Truck Fridays
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Non-profit “LAUNCH” has teamed up with the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union to host Food Truck Fridays at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. The Kitchen Incubator is a startup facility in Eastlake that helps caterers, bakers, and other food service entrepreneurs by providing them with access to affordable spaces and quality equipment.
Reclaiming A Piece Of African-American History At “The Field”
The White Oak Connector Trail project links Stringer’s Ridge Park in Chattanooga with White Oak Park in Red Bank. In the past few years, the trail’s development led by the Trust for Public Land yielded the existence of an African-American cemetery, forgotten by many - unknown to many more.
Flash flooding in Chattanooga poses traffic hazards, puts people at risk Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As our StormTrack 9 team predicted, strong storms caused flash flooding throughout our viewing area Wednesday morning, including in Chattanooga. Viewer Lamone Stewart shared video of men pushing a car out of flash floodwaters in a parking lot on East 23rd Street:. Here are the roads...
Stadium deal gets approved by Chattanooga City Council
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Tuesday night was the Chattanooga City Council’s turn to consider the South Broad Revitalization plan. The vote was unanimous in favor of it. The District will include housing & retail plus a new minor league baseball stadium along the old industrial plant property on the river.
