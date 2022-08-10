Abandoned pitbull finds permanent home with Las Vegas foster family

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pitbull abandoned by its owner has recovered from neglect and has now found a forever home.

Zion, previously known as Rocko, is a three-year-old pitbull mix and was adopted one year ago from a shelter.

Zion, previously known as Rocko is a 3-year-old pit bull mix who has gained the love of everyone at Spencer Springs Animal Hospital.



However, his owner decided to return the dog in an alarming condition.

Since then, Zion has found the perfect fit with his foster family, who say they have decided to adopt the four-legged pooch.

His new family trains dogs through the Lucky Pup LV center.

They also train Zion, who has since been renamed Thanos.

He will now serve as a demonstration dog for other animals going through training at the center.

