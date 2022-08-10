ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abandoned pitbull finds permanent home with Las Vegas foster family

By Julia Romero
 1 day ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pitbull abandoned by its owner has recovered from neglect and has now found a forever home.

Zion, previously known as Rocko, is a three-year-old pitbull mix and was adopted one year ago from a shelter.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zgZA9_0hBGfoLy00
    Zion the pit bull (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YMAGN_0hBGfoLy00
    Zion the pit bull (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mGaoK_0hBGfoLy00
    Zion, previously known as Rocko is a 3-year-old pit bull mix who has gained the love of everyone at Spencer Springs Animal Hospital. Zion the Pit Bull (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T43CP_0hBGfoLy00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NbsKV_0hBGfoLy00
    Zion the pit bull

However, his owner decided to return the dog in an alarming condition.

Since then, Zion has found the perfect fit with his foster family, who say they have decided to adopt the four-legged pooch.

His new family trains dogs through the Lucky Pup LV center.

They also train Zion, who has since been renamed Thanos.

He will now serve as a demonstration dog for other animals going through training at the center.

8 News Now

8 News Now

