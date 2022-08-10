ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles rally after rain delay, beat Blue Jays 6-5

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AfJS4_0hBGfgIA00

Whether they make the postseason or not, the Baltimore Orioles have brought playoff-level excitement back to Camden Yards lately.

An eighth-inning homer that turned a deficit into a lead? Check.

A ninth-inning showdown between their young closer and one of the game's top sluggers? Check.

Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth, and the Orioles rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. Toronto had a runner on second in the ninth, but Félix Bautista retired Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on a lineout to end it.

“You look around, and there’s a lot of good players on this team, a lot of young guys that not a lot of people know," Odor said. “There’s a lot of good talent on this team, and we play together and we have fun, and when we have fun, a lot of good things happen.”

The Orioles trailed 5-3 in the sixth when the game was delayed 78 minutes because of rain. Baltimore cut the lead in half on Ryan Mountcastle's RBI double in the seventh. Odor connected off Yimi Garcia (1-4) to give the Orioles the lead an inning later.

Nick Vespi (4-0) struck out his only two hitters in the eighth, preventing the Blue Jays from adding to what was then a one-run lead. Bautista pitched the ninth for his sixth save.

Santiago Espinal hit an infield single off Bautista with one out and went to second on a throwing error by Odor, the second baseman. After Lourdes Gurriel Jr. struck out, Guerrero hit a liner to second.

Bo Bichette hit two home runs for Toronto, including a three-run shot in the sixth. Guerrero extended his hitting streak to 20 games with a sixth-inning single.

The Orioles pulled within a half-game of Tampa Bay for the American League's final wild card.

Toronto appeared to pull off a triple play in the first inning only to have it overturned by a replay review. The Blue Jays trailed 3-1 before scoring four runs in the sixth.

Alejandro Kirk hit an RBI single to chase Baltimore starter Kyle Bradish, then Bryan Baker allowed a walk and Bichette's homer.

Bichette also hit a solo shot in the second.

All-Star Alek Manoah allowed three runs and eight hits in five innings for the Blue Jays.

The game was delayed between the top and bottom of the sixth. It took a few minutes for the hard rain to begin after the start of the delay. Toronto had brought reliever Zach Pop into the game to start the bottom of the sixth, but the field was cleared before he faced anyone. The Blue Jays were allowed to replace him when the game resumed.

“I think the rain delay hurt us with a little momentum we had,” Toronto manager John Schneider said. “Wasn't quite sure why they pulled the tarp when they did, to be honest with you. We burned a pitcher because of it.”

The Orioles had some adventures on the bases from the beginning. After their first two hitters reached base, Anthony Santander hit a sinking liner and center fielder Whit Merrifield tried to make a sliding catch. It was ruled a catch initially, although the Baltimore runners didn't seem to think so. They didn't go back to their original bases, giving Toronto an easy triple play.

The call was overturned after a review, leaving the bases loaded with nobody out. Mountcastle immediately grounded into a double play, bringing one run home, and then Terrin Vavra hit an RBI single to make it 2-0.

In the third, the Orioles had men on second and third with one out. This time, the review didn't go their way. Manoah's pitch got past the catcher, although Vavra was ruled to have swung at it. Santander scored easily from third.

However, a replay showed the pitch actually hit Vavra as he swung at it, meaning the runners were put back on second and third and the at-bat continued. Vavra hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1, but that was all the Orioles managed that inning.

In the fourth, Odor led off with a single, but when Ramón Urías followed with a single, Odor ended up in a rundown between second and third and was tagged out.

Bradish allowed three runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

THROWING HARD

Bautista got ahead 0-2 on Guerrero, then threw a third straight fastball — clocked at 100.9 mph. Guerrero was able to put it in play, but in the wrong spot.

“I didn't like the 0-2 hittable fastball,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “I would have loved to have seen the pitches he threw to Gurriel, to Guerrero. But got it done, and I know that's a great feeling for him.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: Merrifield was the last man to bat before the rain delay, and he was replaced afterward, but there was no injury announced.

UP NEXT

José Berríos (8-4) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in the series finale against Baltimore's Dean Kremer (4-3) on Wednesday night. The Orioles try for a three-game sweep.

———

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theScore

Blue Jays sign Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Toronto Blue Jays signed outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to a one-year contract on Tuesday, the team announced. The Boston Red Sox released the one-time Gold Glove winner Thursday after he slashed .210/.257/.321 with 19 doubles and 29 RBIs in 91 games. Boston reacquired the 32-year-old in an offseason trade...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Riley's big night lifts Braves over Red Sox 9-7 in 11

BOSTON (AP) — Austin Riley had a go-ahead, two-run single in the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a 9-7 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. Riley also hit his 30th home run of the season, a towering, two-run shot over the Green Monster, and an RBI triple to help Atlanta snap its first three-game losing streak of the year.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Orioles look to sweep 3-game series over the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (60-50, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (58-52, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-4, 5.19 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (4-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -154, Orioles +131; over/under...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
theScore

Orioles rally past Blue Jays to close in on AL playoff spot

BALTIMORE (AP) — Whether they make the postseason or not, the Baltimore Orioles have brought playoff-level excitement back to Camden Yards lately. An eighth-inning homer that turned a deficit into a lead? Check. A ninth-inning showdown between their young closer and one of the game's top sluggers? Check. Rougned...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Phillies beat Marlins for sixth straight win

J.T. Realmuto hit a home run, double and drove in two runs, Jean Segura added a homer and single and the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Miami Marlins 4-1 on Tuesday. The game featured two rain delays, one for 35 minutes before it started and another 28-minute delay in the bottom of the seventh inning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rougned Odor
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Félix Bautista
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Homer
ABC News

Al Avila out as vice president, general manager of Detroit Tigers

Al Avila is out as executive vice president and general manager of the Detroit Tigers, it was announced Wednesday. "Once I decided to make a change, I sat down with Al and thanked him for his nearly 22 years of service to our organization," CEO Christopher Ilitch said in a statement.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Tyler Nevin taking seat Tuesday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles infielder Tyler Nevin is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. Nevin will move back to the bench after covering third base in Monday's series opener. Ramon Urias will be on the hot corner Tuesday while Rougned Odor starts on second base and bats seventh.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Rain#The Baltimore Orioles#The Toronto Blue Jays#Rbi#The Blue Jays
NBC Sports

Soto's ugly misplay in outfield gifts Giants two early runs

After hitting his first home run in a San Diego Padres uniform on Tuesday night, Juan Soto made his first major Padres gaffe during Wednesday’s game that worked out extremely well for the Giants. San Francisco already led 1-0 at Petco Park when Austin Slater came up to bat...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Baltimore

Orioles tied for wild card after rainout with Blue Jays

BALTIMORE (AP) — Even when they don't play, the Baltimore Orioles are having success these days.Baltimore's game against the Toronto Blue Jays was rained out Wednesday night, but the Orioles pulled into a tie for the final wild card in the American League when Tampa Bay lost to Milwaukee. Baltimore has become a bit of a phenomenon after losing 110 games in 2021."Right now we have what's in front of us, and we can't control what other teams are doing," manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday. "Paying attention a little bit more, but we have no control over it. So we've...
BALTIMORE, MD
ABC News

ABC News

781K+
Followers
170K+
Post
439M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy