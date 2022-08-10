Tim Michels wins Republican nomination for governor in Wisconsin primary election .

Related
NBC News
Midterm elections roundup: The results are in
Voters in Wisconsin, Vermont, Minnesota and Connecticut headed to the polls for primaries on Tuesday. Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes easily won the primary to take on GOP Sen. Ron Johnson after Barnes’ top competitors dropped out. And Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., won the Democratic primary to replace retiring Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy.
Republicans shut out of Washington Secretary of State race
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Until Democratic state Sen. Steve Hobbs was appointed as Washington’s secretary of state last November, Republicans had a hold on the office for 56 years. Now, they’ve been shut out of the general election. Hobbs captured about 40% of the vote and easily...
'Trump owns him': Governor's race in battleground Wisconsin opens with gloves off
MADISON, Wis. — With Wisconsin’s gubernatorial election matchup set, the two main competitors immediately began honing their attacks on one another Wednesday, commencing a three-month sprint to November with mud-slinging in what promises to be one of the most consequential races in the country. Just hours after Republican...
Wisconsin Assembly leader Vos beats Trump-backed challenger
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s most powerful Republican narrowly survived being targeted by Donald Trump in Tuesday’s primary, then said his win proved that lawmakers “don’t have to be a lapdog to whatever Donald Trump says.” Robin Vos, the longest-serving speaker in the state’s history, overcame intense criticism from Trump and others that he hadn’t pursued decertifying the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden. But the narrow margin of his win over Adam Steen, a landlord and political newcomer, suggested the power Trump still holds over many conservative voters. Soon after his victory, Vos lashed out at former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, whom he hired to investigate the 2020 election results under pressure from Trump. Vos has had a testy relationship with Gableman, who ended up endorsing Steen and campaigned for him, including appearing at a Friday rally that included Trump.
Detroit News
These 4 Michigan races could decide whether GOP retakes U.S. House
Michigan is poised to be a critical battleground this fall for control of the U.S. House of Representatives with four competitive seats on the line as Republicans try to wrest the majority from Democrats. The state's redistricting process last year created four competitive seats among 13 U.S. House districts, including...
fox9.com
Minnesota Primary Election results: Governor
(FOX 9) - In the governor's race, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen won their primaries, as expected, setting the stage for the November general election. The Associated Press called the races for Walz and Jensen about 30 minutes after the polls closed on Tuesday. Walz,...
The Amarillo Pioneer
DeSantis to Headline Rally for New Mexico Governor Candidate Ronchetti
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will appear at a rally this weekend for New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti in Carlsbad. According to the Ronchetti campaign, on Sunday at 4pm, DeSantis will take the stage in Carlsbad to campaign for the New Mexico Republican. In addition to DeSantis, U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell will also appear at the rally, as she seeks re-election this year.
kdal610.com
Area Primary Election Results
UNDATED (KDAL) – In Tuesday’s primary election, the race for Sheriff in St. Louis County was narrowed to Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky in November. In Douglas County, all the candidates were Democrats so by gaining 62 percent of the vote, Matt Izzard was elected Sheriff. In Two...
Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin
Wisconsin holds top billing Tuesday, with a competitive Republican governor's primary highlighting races there.
GOP polls show House battlefield stretching into double-digit Biden districts
The polls show competitive races forming in Oregon, Colorado and California.
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess
MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
WEAU-TV 13
2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary Results
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Primary results!
Connecticut primary turnout was low, but those casting ballot were determined
WEST HAVEN, Conn — Whether the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate in Palm Beach will have any impact on Tuesday's primary elections in Connecticut remains unclear, but Trump's name was brought up by numerous West Haven voters at polling sites. According to the West Haven...
Abrams tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has COVID-19, her campaign said Wednesday. Abrams campaign spokesperson Alex Floyd said Abrams tested positive for the respiratory illness Wednesday morning after giving a public speech on the economy Tuesday night in Atlanta. Abrams tests daily for COVID-19, Floyd said,...
Beto O'Rourke responds to heckler over Uvalde with expletive
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke responded to a heckler at a campaign stop with an expletive after the Texas gubernatorial candidate heard a cackled laugh while criticizing the ease with which the Uvalde elementary school gunman legally purchased an AR-15-style rifle. By Thursday, video of O’Rourke’s exchange at a town hall in rural Mineral Wells had drawn millions of views on social media, becoming the latest instance in which O’Rourke has gotten attention for his calls for stricter gun laws following one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. O’Rourke on Wednesday was railing against how the 18-year-old gunman in Uvalde was able to legally purchase a weapon “originally designed for use on the battlefields” and take it into a classroom of fourth-graders. When a person in the crowd laughed, O’Rourke paused and pointed in their direction. “It may be funny to you, (obscenity), but it’s not funny to me,” O’Rourke said.
PA Gov. Race: DeSantis/Mastriano Pennsylvania rally appearing to move
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania rally with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano appears to be moving to a new location. According to Turning Point Action, the “Unite and Win Rally” was scheduled to be held at the David Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh on August 19. According to the […]
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
Ohio gets national attention for how gerrymandering Republicans have torched democracy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s shameful gerrymandering controversy has earned the state unwanted attention with a story in New Yorker magazine, calling the GOP-dominated General Assembly a “center of extremist legislation” that is “radically out of sync with Ohio constituents.”. We’re talking about that story on Today...
Beto O'Rourke drops f-bomb on heckler during Texas campaign stop
Texas gubernatorial hopeful Beto O'Rourke dropped an f-bomb Wednesday while confronting a heckler who apparently laughed at the Democrat's plea to control gun violence. The emotional moment unfolded at the Crazy Water Hotel in Mineral Wells, about 85 miles west of downtown Dallas, as O'Rourke was discussing his hopes to curb mass shootings.
Kent leads Herrera Beutler in latest WA 3rd tally
A total of 257 votes separates incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler and GOP challenger Joe Kent in the race for the second and final spot in the Washington 3rd Congressional District race.
