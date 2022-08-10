ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

bcinterruption.com

BC Football Opponent Preview: Louisville

The Cardinals finished 6-7 with a 4-4 conference record in Scott Satterfield’s third season in charge. After finishing 8-5 in year one and then 4-7 in 2020, Louisville fans have to be clamoring for a big bounce-back. vs Boston College. Louisville won an ugly 2021 meeting 28-14 at Cardinal...
stateoflouisville.com

Louisville women’s basketball: How Jeff Walz retooled the roster & staff

Let’s take a look at the additions the Louisville women’s basketball team made in the offseason. We went through all the key losses on and off the court the Louisville women’s basketball team previously. Now, it’s time to go through all the additions Jeff Walz made in the offseason to counteract those departures. A.
wdrb.com

75-year-old Louisville man hoping to set pitching Guinness World Record

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patrick O'Bryan's competitive baseball career seemingly ended after his freshman season at St. Xavier High School. But it was revived nine years ago when he joined the Kentuckiana Adult Baseball age 50-and-over league. "I love to pitch," said O'Bryan. "I'm competitive and I just wanted to...
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Places For Breakfast In Louisville KY

Are you visiting the area and wondering where to find the best breakfast in Louisville? You are in the right place. In this article, we will walk you through the best breakfast spots in Louisville and where to get the best brunch in Louisville. There are so many things to...
townandtourist.com

10 Best Waterfalls near Louisville, KY (Easily Accessible for All)

Louisville, Kentucky is a beautiful city on the Ohio River. It is near the border of Indiana. It has lovely forests filled with streams, rivers, historical remains, and ancient rock formations. There are only a few waterfalls within Louisville itself. Some of these are small. Others are man-made like Papa...
WLKY.com

Racing is a family affair for driver Jacob Abel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Louisville native Jacob Abel is having fun this season competing in Indy Lights, the series one step below the NTT IndyCar Series. "I'm still always really excited to just be at the track," said Abel, a Trinity High School class of 2019 graduate. "And I'm a race fan more than anything."
WLKY.com

Downtown Louisville's historic West Main Street gets new sports park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sitting on West Main Street between 6th and 7th is the Louisville's newest investment Downtown. It's called the Baird Urban Sports Park, home to a regulation-size Wiffleball court and two pickleball courts. The space will host weekly leagues in both sports that will begin in September and run through October.
wdrb.com

Swope Family of Dealerships purchases longtime Louisville motorcycle dealership

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Swope Family of Dealerships has been around for 70 years and is now adding Commonwealth Motorcycles to its group of dealerships in Kentucky. According to a news release, Commonwealth Motorcycles opened in 1997 on Baxter Ave and is now located in NuLu. They have European motorcycles like Aprilia, Ducati, KTM and Piaggio.
tigerdroppings.com

Overturned semi spills Bud Light on I-265/I-71S in Louisville

BREAKING: A semi full of Bud Light overturned at 265/71S @WLKY - Julie Dolan. Why can i never find an overturned michelob ultra truck?. All those cases are gonna get tossed anyway. Might as well help them out and remove a few from the side of the road. Member since...
