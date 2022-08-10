Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Louisville spent $2k an hour for an attorney in its NCAA case? It's about time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lately, I guess the feeling I'm having when I see headlines about the University of Louisville athletics department is that I'm surprised that anyone is supposed to feel surprised. The U of L Athletics Association goes out and hires a former U.S. solicitor general, Neal Katyal,...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | James Mosley earns first home awarded to Simmons College graduates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The reason James Mosley was cut only three times, not four, from the Hopkinsville High School basketball team is Mosley skipped the tryouts as a sophomore. We're just getting started. The reason Mosley attended the first wave of tryouts when Simmons College of Kentucky started its...
bcinterruption.com
BC Football Opponent Preview: Louisville
The Cardinals finished 6-7 with a 4-4 conference record in Scott Satterfield’s third season in charge. After finishing 8-5 in year one and then 4-7 in 2020, Louisville fans have to be clamoring for a big bounce-back. vs Boston College. Louisville won an ugly 2021 meeting 28-14 at Cardinal...
wdrb.com
Notre Dame commit Andrew Kros anchors St. Xavier football at long snapper
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He doesn’t know how to describe it. When Andrew Kros walks up to the football and gets his feet set, his mind goes blank. The less he thinks about snapping the football, the better he does. The motion always remains the same. He grabs the...
gobigbluecountry.com
Joe Lunardi Projects Kentucky as a No. 1 Seed in Louisville Entering Season
March Madness is seven months away but that doesn’t stop ESPN’s Joe Lunardi from releasing Bracketology updates, as crazy as that seems to do when the season hasn’t started. Lunardi was in mid-season form Tuesday, months before he slides into his Bracketology bunker with bubble updates and...
wdrb.com
Longtime Louisville sportscaster files lawsuit against Trinity over football game injury
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A well-known Louisville sportscaster has filed a lawsuit against Trinity High School almost a year after he suffered a serious knee injury while covering a football game. Fred Cowgill, the sports director at WLKY-TV, filed the lawsuit in Jefferson Circuit Court on Monday. The incident in...
stateoflouisville.com
Louisville women’s basketball: How Jeff Walz retooled the roster & staff
Let’s take a look at the additions the Louisville women’s basketball team made in the offseason. We went through all the key losses on and off the court the Louisville women’s basketball team previously. Now, it’s time to go through all the additions Jeff Walz made in the offseason to counteract those departures. A.
wdrb.com
75-year-old Louisville man hoping to set pitching Guinness World Record
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patrick O'Bryan's competitive baseball career seemingly ended after his freshman season at St. Xavier High School. But it was revived nine years ago when he joined the Kentuckiana Adult Baseball age 50-and-over league. "I love to pitch," said O'Bryan. "I'm competitive and I just wanted to...
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Places For Breakfast In Louisville KY
Are you visiting the area and wondering where to find the best breakfast in Louisville? You are in the right place. In this article, we will walk you through the best breakfast spots in Louisville and where to get the best brunch in Louisville. There are so many things to...
townandtourist.com
10 Best Waterfalls near Louisville, KY (Easily Accessible for All)
Louisville, Kentucky is a beautiful city on the Ohio River. It is near the border of Indiana. It has lovely forests filled with streams, rivers, historical remains, and ancient rock formations. There are only a few waterfalls within Louisville itself. Some of these are small. Others are man-made like Papa...
WLKY.com
Racing is a family affair for driver Jacob Abel
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Louisville native Jacob Abel is having fun this season competing in Indy Lights, the series one step below the NTT IndyCar Series. "I'm still always really excited to just be at the track," said Abel, a Trinity High School class of 2019 graduate. "And I'm a race fan more than anything."
vette-vues.com
Here Are the Best Corvettes at the NSRA Street Rod Nationals 2022
Here Are the Best Corvettes at the NSRA Street Rod Nationals 2022. Corvettes At The NSRA Street Rod Nationals – See What The Cars Looked Like. Home » Corvette Events » Here Are the Best Corvettes at the NSRA Street Rod Nationals 2022. The 53rd National Street...
wkyufm.org
Kentucky’s metro areas expected to drive population growth through 2050, U of L report finds
Kentucky’s population is expected to increase by more than six percent through 2050, according to a new report released by the Kentucky State Data Center at the University of Louisville. Center researchers project 297,397 new residents will move to the commonwealth in the next three decades. The growth won’t...
WLKY.com
Downtown Louisville's historic West Main Street gets new sports park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sitting on West Main Street between 6th and 7th is the Louisville's newest investment Downtown. It's called the Baird Urban Sports Park, home to a regulation-size Wiffleball court and two pickleball courts. The space will host weekly leagues in both sports that will begin in September and run through October.
wdrb.com
Swope Family of Dealerships purchases longtime Louisville motorcycle dealership
LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Swope Family of Dealerships has been around for 70 years and is now adding Commonwealth Motorcycles to its group of dealerships in Kentucky. According to a news release, Commonwealth Motorcycles opened in 1997 on Baxter Ave and is now located in NuLu. They have European motorcycles like Aprilia, Ducati, KTM and Piaggio.
wdrb.com
'Never forgotten' | Former operator of Kern's Korner in Louisville's Highlands dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who ran the popular Kern's Korner on Bardstown Road passed away. The restaurant posted to Facebook announcing the death of former operator Jeff Kern, pictured above in the green shirt. Kern's father open the tavern in 1978, and Jeff Kern and his brother took...
WLKY.com
My Morning Jacket reschedules Louisville show, and it'll be 'Halloween costume ball'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After this summer's shows were canceled, Louisville band My Morning Jacket has rescheduled their first hometown appearance in years. MMJ will now play at the KFC Yum! Center in October. The group was supposed to play back-to-back concerts in June -- first at Iroquois Ampitheatre, then...
tigerdroppings.com
Overturned semi spills Bud Light on I-265/I-71S in Louisville
BREAKING: A semi full of Bud Light overturned at 265/71S @WLKY - Julie Dolan. Why can i never find an overturned michelob ultra truck?. All those cases are gonna get tossed anyway. Might as well help them out and remove a few from the side of the road. Member since...
wdrb.com
Louisville man dies in Alabama crash while on the way to vacation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was on his way to a Florida vacation when he was killed in a crash. Conor Nelis, 22, was in Decatur, Alabama, when it happened. Police said he was a passenger in a car that was hit by a dump truck on Monday morning.
WLKY.com
Teachers prepare for start of the school year at Watson Lane Elementary School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Teachers at Watson Lane Elementary School have been setting up their classrooms. They’re preparing for a much different school year than they originally expected. “It's been very hectic, a lot of chaos, but it's been organized chaos,” teacher Justin Young said. “The main thing is...
