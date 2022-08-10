ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, UT

Utah mom says items continuously being stolen from son's gravesite

By Emily Tencer
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 1 day ago
CLINTON, Utah — A Davis County mother is calling on the city to step up and do something after things keep getting stolen off her son’s grave.

Every time Michelle Walke visits the city cemetery, she feels close to her son, Colter.

“This is where we come to visit and just make sure that we can still feel part of him,” she said.

Everything she does for her son is intentional, from trinkets and decorations to the details on his headstone.

“He loved Halloween. He loved Batman, four-wheeling, camping, fishing,” she said. “Everything here is 100% him.”

The 11-year-old boy went to bed two years ago and never woke up. They still don’t know what happened.

To add to the weight of their loss, for the past year-and-a-half, Walke has had to file multiple police reports in hopes of catching the thieves stealing from Colter’s grave.

She said it’s not about the money, but the meaning.

“It’s just material things but it’s more than that to the family who's lost their loved one,” she said.

Every holiday and every month, she places new decorations to include Colter in the celebrations. He didn’t like the dark, so she buys extravagant lights just for him.

“We try to have it festive and look good, and we just feel violated,” Walke said.

She contacted the city and said she was told they couldn’t do much. She said she recommended security cameras, but the idea was shot down. She was told to file a police report since the site is considered private property.

Lt. Matt Fawbush with the Clinton City Police Department said they’ve received five police reports in the last 18 months. The most recent report of theft came in on Tuesday.

“We do drive by the cemetery on a daily basis,” he said. “Once we get these reports, we do request extra patrol.”

The city mows and landscapes the cemetery grounds on Thursdays. Anything that is in the way of that, they remove off the gravesites. Those objects aren’t thrown away but instead moved to a location where loved ones can pick them up and return them to the original spot.

Walke believes the city is not to blame for the missing lights. Her family clears off the grave every Wednesday and redecorates once landscaping is done.

She said she knows of other families who are also missing meaningful objects.

“How could you do that? Why? There’s no point in coming and taking from somebody who is no longer here,” she said.

Walke refuses to let the culprits stop her from caring for her son. She intends to continue decorating and hopes the thieves will have a change of heart.

debbiebennion
1d ago

This keep happening at my son's grave, as well. My son i buried at the Lakeview cemetery on Bountiful Boulevard , When I complain to the folks in the office at the cemetery, they tell me I'm the only one who has this happen and that I'm a target because of something I have done. I feel like I can't leave anything of the least value at my son's grave... not even beautiful flowers. The manager at the cemetery was so nasty and shaming when I complained that I'm uncomfortable when I visit my son's grave. I think she was protesting way too much! There are many people I run into as I stroll through the cemetery, who complain of the exact same thing. Where as the manager strongly suggested that it was my fault and I was the only one having issues.

Agent Kevin Raat
1d ago

I never steal, but I have lived in Clinton for 4 years never knew there was a cemetery. there is 1 8n sunset/clearfield on 800n though.

Vt
1d ago

Why are you so worried about material things!!! He’s not there! Stop worrying it says in the Bible not to worry!

ksl.com

1 killed in shooting at Draper apartment complex Thursday

DRAPER — One person was killed in a shooting early Thursday in Draper, police said. The shooting happened outside the Heritage Apartments at 11715 S. State just after 1 a.m., according to Draper Police Lt. Pat Evans. The person was deceased with a gunshot wound when officers were called...
DRAPER, UT
ksl.com

Utah woman charged with stabbing 2 teens, injuring others over TikTok video

BOUNTIFUL — A 20-year-old woman faces several felony charges for allegedly attacking multiple people with a knife, seriously injuring two of them, after a disagreement over a TikTok video. Jail records show Mia Ruth Hansen was arrested last week and booked into the Davis County Jail. On the same...
ABC4

Family continues search for missing Murray man

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The search continues for a man who went missing last Wednesday who authorities say has mental health needs. His family is asking for the public’s help, saying they’re worried and want to bring him home. “He’s the best out of all of us, he’s good,” said his son, Victor Acosta Rodriguez. […]
MURRAY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Name of victim in Farr West auto-bicycle fatalilty released

FARR WEST, Utah, Aug. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The name of a bicyclist killed in a Farr West traffic accident was released Wednesday by the Weber County Sheriff‘s Office. Gene Buhler, 74, a resident of unincorporated western Weber County, died in the mishap Monday at 2800 W....
FARR WEST, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Ogden man in jail after allegedly shaking 8-week-old baby

OGDEN, Utah — Police say a 20-year-old man, arrested on Monday, shook an 8-week-old baby on multiple accounts. According to the probable cause statement, police responded to a report of an infant suffering cardiac arrest on Saturday. The probable cause statement also says the infant was in the care of the father, David Harder.
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

South Salt Lake PD very interested in porch pirate

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are very intent on capturing a particular porch pirate in South Salt Lake. “Help us identify this person,” reads the post on the South Salt Lake Police Department’s Facebook page. “He was last seen stealing a...
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ksl.com

Midvale couple charged with handcuffing young boy to stair railing

MIDVALE — A Midvale couple accused of handcuffing a young boy to a stair railing for extended periods of time as a form of "discipline" were charged Tuesday with child abuse. Kevin Francis Williams-Moen, 33, and Jennifer Ione Fitzgerald, 36, are each charged in 3rd District Court with child...
MIDVALE, UT
