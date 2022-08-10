ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nationals halt six-game skid, knock off Cubs

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32NXO6_0hBGezmW00

Rookie Joey Meneses hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the visiting Washington Nationals snapped their six-game losing streak with a 6-5 win over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.

Keibert Ruiz recorded his first two-homer game and had four RBIs for the Nationals, who won for just the third time in 13 games and also ended a six-game road skid.

After Chicago pounded out seven singles and four runs in the seventh to take a 5-4 lead, Meneses, in his sixth major league game and with a man on, gulfed a breaking ball from Mark Leiter Jr. (2-5) into the left-field basket for his third career homer.

Recently acquired infielder Zach McKinstry and Seiya Suzuki each had three hits for Chicago, which has dropped two of three at home after winning five straight there. Suzuki also hit his ninth homer of the campaign.

Down 4-1, Chicago’s first four batters in the seventh recorded singles off Washington’s Erasmo Ramirez and Kyle Finnegan (3-2), with RBIs from Rafael Ortega and Willson Contreras. After Nationals center fielder Lane Thomas threw out Ortega at the plate on Ian Happ’s lineout, Franmil Reyes dropped a run-scoring single into right field to tie the game in his Cubs’ debut, and Nico Hoerner (two hits) gave Chicago its first lead with his own RBI single.

Ruiz put the Nationals ahead 1-0 with his one-out homer into the right-field seats in the second off Marcus Stroman. However, Suzuki tied it in the bottom of the frame with his drive about halfway up into the left-field bleachers for the only run allowed by Washington starter Paolo Espino, who yielded five other hits and struck out five without a walk through five innings.

After back-to-back singles from Yadiel Hernandez (two hits) and Maneses with one out in the fourth, Ruiz lined a Stroman pitch just over the basket in right field for a three-run Washington lead. It was his sixth blast of the season.

All four runs against Stroman over five innings were earned. The right-hander also allowed five hits and two walks while fanning six to remain winless in six home starts this year.

Ex-Cub Carl Edwards Jr. recorded his first save since 2020. Meanwhile, teammate Nelson Cruz left in the fifth inning for an undisclosed reason.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Harry Caray Speculation

It's hard to believe it's been nearly 25 years since baseball lost the legendary voice of Chicago sportscaster Harry Caray. The man credited with popularizing the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch at ballparks across America is sorely missed in the Windy City, and elsewhere.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Grichuk leads Rockies against the Cardinals after 5-hit outing

St. Louis Cardinals (60-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -161, Rockies +137; over/under is 11...
ClutchPoints

Miles Mikolas enters MLB Hall of Infamy with horrific record never seen before

St. Louis Cardinals righty Miles Mikolas is not having a particularly sweet Tuesday evening, as he just got absolutely rocked on the mound by the Colorado Rockies. Mikolas started the game but was not even able to touch three innings after surrendering an embarrassing amount of runs to the Rockies that not only put the […] The post Miles Mikolas enters MLB Hall of Infamy with horrific record never seen before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, IL
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Washington, DC
Chicago, IL
Sports
ClutchPoints

‘That’s not cheating’: Chris Woodward clears the air after catching Astros’ Alex Bregman signaling pitch location

The Texas Rangers got the better of Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros to the tune of an 8-4 score Wednesday to even up the three-game series at Minute Maid Park. It took a bold managerial decision from Chris Woodward to ensure the Astros didn’t steal a win in the bottom of the 10th after […] The post ‘That’s not cheating’: Chris Woodward clears the air after catching Astros’ Alex Bregman signaling pitch location appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Big Ten set to make shocking move not seen in 40 years

Conference realignment has made sweeping changes in college football in recent years — and months — with top schools such as Texas, Oklahoma and USC announcing their intention to bolt from their longtime homes for greener pastures. However, it’s not just schools making waves. It’s the conferences themselves, too. The big networks, such as ESPN, […] The post Big Ten set to make shocking move not seen in 40 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Seiya Suzuki
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Kyle Finnegan
Person
Joey Meneses
Person
Nelson Cruz
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Paolo Espino
Person
Tommy Henry
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Rafael Ortega
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Reds#Blue Jays#The Chicago Cubs#Rbi
FOX Sports

DeJong leads Cardinals against the Rockies following 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (61-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-64, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.20 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -124, Rockies +104; over/under is 12...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
FOX Sports

Pujols, Arenado homer as Cardinals beat Rockies 9-5

DENVER (AP) — Albert Pujols and Nolan Arenado homered and combined for seven hits, and Jose Quintana made his second strong start for St. Louis in the Cardinals’ 9-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. Pujols and Arenado had run-scoring hits in the Cardinals' five-run first...
DENVER, CO
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
54K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy